Is a credit card really the safest way to pay?

We often talk on this podcast about Section 75 – the protection offered when you buy things with a credit card. But it might not be as straightforward as you once thought.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? banking investigator Chiara Cavaglieri who shares details of her recent investigation into customers who weren’t protected by Section 75 when they initially thought they would be.

Plus, our Which? lawyer Gurpreet Chhokar explains why we think the act needs to be brought up to date to include the modern ways in which we pay for goods.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by members of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

