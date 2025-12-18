Is Baileys x Terry’s collaboration worth buying for Christmas?

Two great British Christmas stalwarts – Baileys and Terry’s have joined forces this year to create a limited-edition Chocolate Orange Irish Cream.

At £16.50 a bottle, for a 50cl bottle, it’s roughly the same price as Baileys The Original Irish Cream – and it’s 17% ABV, too. But will this new chocolate orange liqueur zest up your festive celebrations?

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on, so we asked some willing staff at Which? to pour themselves a glass.

What was their verdict? And is this Baileys x Terry’s collaboration the perfect adult stocking filler? Read on to see if this Irish cream hit is a decadent December treat.

Festive season nostalgia: two Christmas classics

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

The Irish have been distilling whiskey for well over a century, but it wasn’t until the early 1970s that they decided to blend the spirit with rich Irish dairy cream – early experiments were apparently done in a Kenwood mixer.

Adding chocolate and vanilla flavours, Baileys cream liqueur soon became a festive favourite among sweet-toothed drinkers, especially women at first, and today it's still mainly bought in December to enjoy as a Christmas treat.

Baileys Salted Caramel, Baileys Toffee Popcorn and Baileys Chocolate, made with Belgian cocoa, are other flavours available.

Terry's Chocolate Orange

Terry’s Chocolate Orange, with its famous whackable segments, was launched in 1932, although Yorkshire confectioner Joseph Terry was making chocolate with orange candied peel more than a hundred years earlier.

Packaged in a small box, the same as it is today, the orange chocolate was an instant hit. And it’s estimated that around 9 million households still buy the product every year, with a massive seasonal spike at Christmas.

It’s a popular budget-friendly stocking filler, and while Terry’s has branched out with the likes of Toffee Crunch and Chocolate Caramel milk balls, the original outsells the rest. However, the Chocolate Mint, introduced in 2023, has its fans.

How did it fare when the two giants merged?

Baileys x Terry's Limited Edition: the verdict

Most people in our taste test enjoyed the Baileys x Terry’s Chocolate Orange collaboration. Nobody disliked it, and it picked up a few genuine fans along the way; however, it clearly lacks a big chocolate hit for most. Its versatility is one of its USPs, as it works just as well when warmed up in coffee or hot chocolate as when poured over ice or folded into a dessert.

The familiar Terry’s chocolate-orange flavour also brings a touch of nostalgia, and as a limited seasonal release, it has clear gifting appeal. Overall, it’s a fun, tasty addition to the festive drinks cupboard – maybe serve with a chocolate segment from the Terry’s chocolate orange to amp up the cocoa.

‘I was expecting a decadent, molten-chocolate pour, but the colour is surprisingly pale and a little insipid. It’s sweet and lighter than I’d imagined, with a bright and zesty orange festive flavour that’s very quaffable and fun.

'The bottle also looks ready to get the party started – and a few too many of these certainly will.’

Sarah Joan Ross, Which? food, health and wellbeing editor

‘I'm a bit of a purist when it comes to classics like Baileys – you can't beat the original and best! But I do love chocolate orange, so the Terry's special edition caught my eye.

'At first sip, I really enjoyed the flavour, with the gentle hint of citrus adding some festive fun, but I soon noticed a lingering, slightly synthetic orangey aftertaste that was a bit of a party pooper.

'If somebody offers me a glass this Christmas, I won't say no, but in my household I'll be sticking with the original. Served over ice, of course.’

Vicky Purcell, Which? content editor, home, technology and lifestyle

‘I think it would make a great Christmas gift, if only for the novelty factor. While I was expecting a general citrus taste, the distinctive Terry's chocolate orange flavour definitely came through.

'I didn't find the chocolate overly sugary, but I do have a sweet tooth. I think it would make a great addition to a decadent hot chocolate or a festive-inspired cocktail with a splash of vodka and milk or cream.’

Lauren Temple, Which? principal market analyst

Baileys x Terry's Chocolate Orange liqueur, from £16.50 (at full price) and is also available from Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Waitrose.

How to serve the new Baileys x Terry's liqueur

For a classic drink involving little effort, simply pour the chocolate orange Irish cream into a short glass filled with ice.

Or you could make an indulgent hot chocolate. Mix the chocolate powder and warm milk in a mug, then pour in 50ml of chocolate orange Irish cream and dollop fresh or whipped cream on top.

Other orange-flavoured alcoholic alternatives

One of our tasters said the Baileys x Terry’s collaboration had an ‘orange kick at the end’, while another claimed that the drink doesn’t just have a hint of orange, ‘orange is the dominant flavour’.

If you like zesty alcoholic drinks, here are some others you may want to try:

Cointreau, 40% ABV This French triple sec, orange liqueur, has a sweet-bitter flavour and is an essential ingredient in Cosmopolitan and Margarita cocktails. Available from Asda , Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose .

This French triple sec, orange liqueur, has a sweet-bitter flavour and is an essential ingredient in Cosmopolitan and Margarita cocktails. Available from , , and . Aperol Aperitivo, 11% ABV A bright orange Italian liqueur made from bitter and sweet oranges, often mixed with prosecco and soda water for a refreshing pre-dinner drink. Available from Amazon , Asda and Ocado .

A bright orange Italian liqueur made from bitter and sweet oranges, often mixed with prosecco and soda water for a refreshing pre-dinner drink. Available from , and . Ballycastle Chocolate Clementine Flavoured Country Cream, 12% ABV A limited-edition festive drink from Aldi, this pairs milk chocolate with zesty clementine. Available in-store at Aldi.

A limited-edition festive drink from Aldi, this pairs milk chocolate with zesty clementine. Available in-store at Aldi. Glayva Whisky Liqueur, 35% ABV Made with tangerines, almonds, honey and spices, this popular Scottish liqueur has a rich, citrusy and warming taste. Available from Asda , Master of Malt and Waitrose .

More chocolate choices

Someone in our taste test team thought the festive Irish liqueur was ‘more creamy than chocolate’, although it was commented that the drink had a sweet ‘chocolate box smell’.

If you’re a chocolate fan, there are lots of other tipples on the market, such as:

Bols Crème de Cacao Brown, 24% ABV This Dutch milk chocolate-flavoured liqueur is made with roasted cacao beans, herbs and botanicals and is often used in cocktails, such as a brandy Alexander. Available from Master of Malt and Tesco .

This Dutch milk chocolate-flavoured liqueur is made with roasted cacao beans, herbs and botanicals and is often used in cocktails, such as a brandy Alexander. Available from and . Hotel Chocolat Velvetised Espresso Martini, 12% ABV A vodka-based chocolatey cocktail in a bottle, this is a rich mix of white cacao beans with lashings of fresh cream. Available from Amazon , Hotel Chocolat and John Lewis .

A vodka-based chocolatey cocktail in a bottle, this is a rich mix of white cacao beans with lashings of fresh cream. Available from , and . Mozart Chocolate Cream, 17% ABV Made with gourmet Belgian chocolate, this gluten-free creamy liqueur is apparently kept in stainless-steel tanks for 24 hours before bottling – while Mozart’s music is played! Available from Amazon and Majestic .

Looking for the best Irish cream liqueur? We pitted supermarkets vs Baileys in a blind taste test

Baileys x Terry's Chocolate Orange martini recipe

If you want a showstopper cocktail for a festive party, then this should impress your guests.

You will need:

50ml Baileys x Terry’s Chocolate Orange liqueur

25ml vodka

10ml simple syrup

Milk or dark chocolate to garnish (optional)

Method:

Put all the liqueur, vodka and syrup into a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake. Then fine-strain the liquid into a martini or coupe glass. If you want to make your drink even more chocolatey, melt some chocolate before mixing the ingredients and pour a small amount into the glass first. Freeze until the chocolate sets, then decant your cocktail over it.

Baileys x Terry's Chocolate Orange cheesecake recipe

A simple no-bake dessert that’s sure to be a hit with sweet-tooth friends this Christmas.

You will need:

100ml Baileys x Terry’s Chocolate Orange liqueur

1 packet of digestive biscuits

300g cream cheese, softened

300g tinned custard

Chocolate sauce

Chopped pecan nuts (optional)

Method:

For the biscuit base, crush the digestives using a rolling pin and a plastic bag, and spread them over the bottom of a circular springform pan or pie dish. Whip up the liqueur and cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Layer this on top of the biscuit, then add a dollop of custard, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and, if you choose, some chopped nuts. Store in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.

More sweet treats can be found in our best mince pies and tastiest Christmas pudding consumer tests

Baileys x Terry's Chocolate Orange tiramisu

Another grown-up no-cook dessert, this is a fun, festive twist on the popular Italian dish.

You will need:

50ml Baileys x Terry’s Chocolate Orange liqueur

300ml strong coffee

100g golden caster sugar

175g sponge fingers

500g tub of mascarpone

4 eggs

25g dark chocolate

2tsp cocoa powder

Method:

Separate the egg whites and yolks into two large bowls. Whisk the whites until stiff, add the sugar to the yolks, then whisk until thick and foamy. Now whisk the liqueur and mascarpone into the egg yolks, and afterwards fold the whites into this mixture with a large metal spoon, keeping in as much air as possible. Pour the coffee into a shallow dish and dip half the sponge fingers, a few at a time, turning each one until it’s nicely soaked. Layer these in the dish and spread half the creamy mixture on top. Grate some chocolate over this and repeat the sponge and cream layers. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Before serving, dust the top with some cocoa powder and grate more chocolate.



Price and availability checked: 17 December 2025.