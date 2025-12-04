Is Miele's cheapest washing machine also the best?

We've tested seven Miele washing machines so far this year, including the top-of-the-range WWJ880 WCS.

It has more advanced features than you can shake a stick at, but is it really worth shelling out over £1,500?

Find out if you really do need to splash the cash for the best results, or whether Miele's entry-level washer (£799) is able to keep up. We share our top tips for buying a new machine too.

Miele's cheapest washing machine

At the time of writing, the cheapest Miele washing machine we've tested is the WWA120 WCS, costing £799.

What do you get?

It's a freestanding white machine that can hold 8kg on the cottons cycle and 4kg if you're washing synthetics.

You can choose between 12 different washing programs covering the most commonly-worn fabrics, as well as a 20-minute quick wash for smaller loads and an option that aims to reduce ironing time. If you're the forgetful type, you can add extra items partway through each cycle too.

Miele offers a 'CapDosing' feature on its newer machines, including this one, where capsule cups made from recycled plastic dispense the 'ideal' amount of detergent into the drum. You can buy caps specifically suited to washing certain fabrics or removing stubborn staining, if needs be.

The detergent drawer on this washer is also designed to automatically clean itself regularly, saving you from pulling it out every few weeks to scrub out all of the stubborn gunk that always seems to cling on. As with most models, it allows you to delay the start of cycles by up to 24 hours too.

Any drawbacks?

Perhaps the most obvious downside to this machine is its lack of wi-fi connectivity, which is usually something we'd expect to see at this price point. However, we know that smart appliances aren't a priority for everyone, so we won't hold this against Miele too much.

The list of available programs is fairly short too – on most other models we test we see around 15-20. If all of the options you need are covered, though, this is unlikely to cause you any issues.

All things considered, do we think this is the best washing machine that Miele offers? Probably not. But is it one of their models that offers the most value for money? Almost definitely.

Read our full Miele WWA120 WCS review to see if it's the right model for you.

Miele's most expensive washing machine

Miele's priciest washing machine, the WWJ880 WCS, was released in April 2025 and comes in at an eye-watering £1,649.

What do you get?

It's slightly larger than the WWA120 WCS, holding an extra kilogram of clothing, but otherwise looks very similar.

You can expect the standard 12 programs we see from Miele, covering most options you'll need such as cottons, eco mode, delicates and more, plus there's an 'Express20' to tackle a small load in – you guessed it – 20 minutes.

The list of additional features is extensive, to say the least. Perhaps one of the most notable is the 'TwinDos' auto-dosing system, which is not only convenient, it also aims to help you save on detergent waste by automatically dispensing the correct amount into the drum for each cycle. Simply fill up the tank in the base of the machine and you're good to go.

It's wi-fi compatible too, so you can start and stop your washes using the Miele@Home smartphone app. The app also allows you to monitor energy consumption and create customised programs without even getting up from the sofa.

Is it worth it?

If you've got the money to spare and are comfortable in the knowledge you're making a long-term investment, then yes, we think so.

However, it should be noted that paying more for a machine doesn't always guarantee better performance. For the most part, spending more on an appliance usually means that you get some fun features designed to make your life a little easier – and this is certainly the case with this Miele.

But does it score better than its cheaper counterpart? Read our full Miele WWJ880 WCS review to find out.

How to choose the right Miele washing machine for you

It's no secret that Miele is well-known for its high-end washing machines, but what do you really need to think about when it comes to buying a new one?

1. Consider capacity

We've tested Miele washing machines that can hold 8kg, 9kg or 10kg of laundry. A larger machine usually costs slightly more to run, but you'll have to run it less frequently, so the tradeoff is pretty fair.

We've found that one kilogram is equivalent to a full outfit, or a handful of shirts, to help you contextualise. All washing machine capacities are calculated by the weight of clothes when they're dry, and don't apply across all programs – you can usually only wash around half the amount on the synthetics setting.

2. Does connectivity matter?

Not all Miele models offer wi-fi connectivity, so if that's important to you, you'll need to spend a little more. Miele's WEB 365 WCS (£839) is the cheapest model we've tested that can be controlled via a smartphone.

If that's not a must-have, though, you're likely going to be able to opt for one of their entry-level models that keep things a little more basic.

3. Convenience comes at a price

Be prepared to stretch your budget if you're desperate for a machine with snazzy features like auto-dosing or remote troubleshooting.

It's also worth noting that Miele washing machines are high-end and generally among the most expensive we test, so you can expect to pay more for features that wouldn't necessarily cost the same from another brand.

