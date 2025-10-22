Is your webcam spying on you? How to check – and what to do if you're a target

If you've received an email from an unknown address claiming that your webcam’s been hacked, there's a good chance you’re being asked for payment to stop a private video from being leaked.



First of all, don’t panic – in reality, most of these messages are fake and designed to pressure you into reacting fast. If you want to confirm that the message and its threats are bogus, there are several simple ways to do so, according to our experts.

Below, we explain how to spot a scam sextortion email, what to do about it and how to check if your webcam has really been compromised.

Get tech confident for less Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice by chatting to our support team as often as you need. From only £4.99 a month. Join Which? Tech Support Cancel any time

Already a Tech Support member? For more help and 1-2-1 technical advice, including buying advice, go to our Tech Support online booking tool.

Question of the month: Can hackers see through my webcam?

'I've received an email claiming that my browser history, files and webcam have been hacked, and that unless I pay around $1,500 in Bitcoin, the sender will release all my files to my contacts.

‘I’m worried it might be genuine – what should I do?’

Which? Tech Support member

How to identify a sextortion email

Sextortion is a type of online blackmail where scammers threaten to share intimate or compromising material unless you pay them or meet their demands. Anyone can receive one of these emails, regardless of what they do online. Scammers send them out in bulk, hoping that a few people will believe the claims and pay up.

These scam emails often appear out of the blue and may even look as though they’ve been sent from your own account. They sometimes include personal details taken from data leaks on the dark web, such as your name, physical address or an old password.

Scammers usually claim to have hacked your device’s security, using technical-sounding language to make their story seem believable – but it’s almost always nonsense.

They’ll then allege they’ve taken control of your webcam and recorded you, before demanding a cryptocurrency payment to stop them sharing the footage with your contacts. While details can vary, most of these emails follow the same basic pattern.

If you have received a sextortion email, do this:

Don't follow the scammer's instructions – the message will set short deadlines and create a sense of urgency to rush you into deciding on the spot.

– the message will set short deadlines and create a sense of urgency to rush you into deciding on the spot. Run an antivirus scan – even though most sextortion emails are fake, it’s worth running a full scan with up-to-date antivirus software to check for any hidden malware or spyware. Most antivirus tools can scan your files even while your device is offline. But it’s best to update your antivirus first while online, so it can detect the latest threats, then run a full scan.

– even though most sextortion emails are fake, it’s worth running a full scan with up-to-date antivirus software to check for any hidden malware or spyware. Most antivirus tools can scan your files even while your device is offline. But it’s best to update your antivirus first while online, so it can detect the latest threats, then run a full scan. If you're unsure whether it's legitimate, seek support – scammers exploit the socially taboo nature of the supposed content to isolate you from talking to friends or family, or from seeking advice about the issue.

– scammers exploit the socially taboo nature of the supposed content to isolate you from talking to friends or family, or from seeking advice about the issue. Report the email as a scam to your provider – for example, via BT , Google , Microsoft (shown below) or Sky/Yahoo webmail.

– for example, via , , (shown below) or webmail. Take action in your inbox – right-click the email (or select the three dots in the top-right corner) and select Mark as spam/scam/phishing. This is an important step, as reporting the message helps ensure similar emails are automatically moved to your Spam or Junk folder in the future - both for you and for other users of that provider.

You can also forward the email to report@phishing.gov.uk (in addition to, not instead of, the steps above).

Above: Using Outlook’s built-in phishing report tool

See our expert guide on the best antivirus software to keep you safe from viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks.

How to secure your webcam

While sextortion emails rarely mean your webcam has actually been compromised, if you’re still worried, there are a few practical checks you can do to put your mind at ease.

1. Identify if your webcam is active

Most laptops and external webcams include an indicator light that turns on whenever the camera is in use.

On Windows: when your webcam is in use, a camera icon may appear in the taskbar. You can review or restrict which apps can access it by going to Settings > Privacy (or Privacy & security ) > Camera .

when your webcam is in use, a may appear in the taskbar. You can review or restrict which apps can access it by going to > (or ) > . On macOS: When the built-in webcam is active, a small green light appears next to the camera. You can also see which app is using it by opening System Settings > Privacy & Security > Camera.

2. Turn off your device's internet (only if you suspect an infection)

You don’t need to go offline unless there’s clear evidence your webcam or computer might be compromised – for example, if the webcam light turns on when you’re not using it, or your antivirus flags a possible remote-control threat.

If that happens, disconnecting prevents any potential data from being sent out. For devices connected via Ethernet, unplug the cable. Alternatively, if you're using wi-fi, try this:

On Windows: Click the network icon (the wireless signal bars) in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar, then toggle the wi-fi switch off.

Click the (the wireless signal bars) in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar, then toggle the wi-fi switch off. On macOS: Click the network icon in the menu bar and select Turn Wi-Fi Off.

After disconnecting, run a full antivirus scan. If no threats are detected, it’s likely safe to reconnect to the internet.

If you do discover malware, keep the device offline until it’s been cleaned or professionally checked.

Tech Support members: You can contact Which? Tech Support for guidance while your main computer stays offline.

3. Cover your webcam when it's not in use

For built-in webcams, many have a physical switch or shutter to disable or cover the camera, usually located near the lens. If yours doesn’t, or you can’t find it, cover the webcam with tape.

Alternatively, you can look at one of these popular webcam covers available on Amazon:

Take some time to lock up your most-used services – see our guide on smartphone apps you need to secure right away.

Join Which? Tech Support

Get tech confident for less Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice by chatting to our support team as often as you need. From only £4.99 a month. Join Which? Tech Support Cancel any time

Which? Tech Support can help you keep on top of your home tech. Our experts explain things clearly so that you can resolve issues and feel more confident using your devices.

Get unlimited 1-2-1 expert support:

By phone – clear guidance in choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices.

– clear guidance in choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices. By email – outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer.

– outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer. By remote fix – we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch.

– we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch. In print – Which? Tech Magazine, six issues a year delivered to your door.

You can join Which? Tech Support.