Just Buy This Black Friday special: 8 tech picks from our experts

Which? has all you need to find a great deal this Black Friday

Exclusive selections from our product experts, and exclusive to Which? members, we're confident these 'sales-proof' picks should be great value any time of the year.

Below we feature eight great tech products that have wowed in our test labs, to become our experts' personal recommendations.

Head to our full roundup of Just Buy This products for over 60 more hand-picked recommendations.

Just Buy This fitness tracker

Our top pick fitness tracker represents the best combination of performance, features and price today. Usually exclusive to Which? members, we're giving away what could be a great Christmas gift for a New Year fitness regime to everyone.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 9 Pro - Best Buy, 84%

The Smart Band 9 Pro is the highest-performing fitness tracker we’ve tested, mastering the basics brilliantly. It’s light (around 40g) and comfortable enough to wear 24/7, making it ideal for tracking your sleep. The large 1.74-inch colour AMOLED screen is a standout—it's bright, sharp, and easy to read even in sunny conditions.

Where it truly excels is accuracy. In our tests, the built-in GPS was precise, step counting was exact even just pottering around the house, and the heart-rate monitor was impressively accurate. It tracks over 150 sports and includes a reliable SpO2 monitor. The main trade-off is limited smart features; you can see notifications, but you can't take calls or reply to messages.

Battery life is tremendous, lasting nearly 21 days with typical use in our tests. If you want a top-tier tracker that nails accuracy and battery life, this is a definite recommendation.

If you don't need a built-in GPS, it's worth considering the cheaper Xiaomi Smart Band 10 (Best Buy, Great Value, 76%) at under £40. It's a smaller device, too. SQUIRREL_TEXT_50021841

