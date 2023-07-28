The latest Which? Best Buys: July 2023

Our experts have been hard at work this month finding more products that are genuinely worth your money. In July, we published over 90 reviews, including 23 Best Buys, 3 Don't Buys, a pair of Eco Buys and 8 Great Value products.

Our rigorous lab tests have uncovered a Best Buy coffee machine also worthy of a Great Value title – it makes delicious espressos and is ideal if you don't have much kitchen space to spare. Plus, our laptop experts have been hands-on with an impressive model that gets through practically any task without issue. The battery life is excellent, too, lasting over 15 hours in our video playback test.

Only Which? members get unrestricted access to our list of Best Buys.

If you're not yet a member, get instant access to our expert reviews by joining Which? today.

New Best Buys:

Spend wisely – join Which?

Our tests find you the best products to buy and show you the ones to avoid, so you don’t waste your money.

Choose from one of the following subscription packages:

Digital (£79 a year / £8.99 a month) – all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice

– all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice Full Access (£99 a year / £5 for first month then £10.99 a month) – all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice

– all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice Which? Magazine (£79 a year / £8.99 a month) – Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly

You can subscribe to Which? today.