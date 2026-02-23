Listen: why Panasonic is my go-to TV brand
Samsung, LG and Hisense may grab the headlines, but for me, Panasonic continues to deliver what I’m after
It’s no secret TV picture quality is plateauing: choose a higher-end TV from a top brand and it’s highly likely you’ll think it looks good. But there are irritating trends too, from TVs assuming you’ll buy a separate soundbar, to menu ads so intrusive you feel conned having bought a premium TV. That's just one of the reasons why I’ve stuck with Panasonic for my latest TV.