Listen: why Panasonic is my go-to TV brand

It’s no secret TV picture quality is plateauing: choose a higher-end TV from a top brand and it’s highly likely you’ll think it looks good. But there are irritating trends too, from TVs assuming you’ll buy a separate soundbar, to menu ads so intrusive you feel conned having bought a premium TV. That's just one of the reasons why I’ve stuck with Panasonic for my latest TV.

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter