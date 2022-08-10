A lack of staff at airports means that an increasing number of suitcases are going missing and causing holiday strife . Here’s what to do if this happens to you.

There’s nothing worse than the sinking feeling you experience when the luggage carousel stops and your belongings are nowhere to be seen. It can have the potential to ruin your holiday when you don’t have your own belongings and you’re spending half of your time on the phone to the airline trying to track your case down. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot you can do to avoid this, but there are steps you can take to minimise the impact if it does happen. It also helps to know your consumer rights.

If you can, try to avoid checking luggage altogether and just take hand luggage. We’ve recently looked at the cabin bag allowances of five budget airlines and revealed which one is the most generous.

If you can’t avoid checking a suitcase, it’s a good idea to take photographs of every high value item you pack and keep hold of any receipts. That way if the airline loses your luggage, you can prove what was in there when you go to claim. Make sure your luggage is labelled with the correct address and contact details so it’s easier to identify and it’s also worth taking a photo of your suitcases so you can easily describe them to the airline if they do go missing. You should also keep important prescription medications, documents and money on you in your hand luggage.

Lost luggage: Who is responsible?

According to the CAA, the airline is responsible for your luggage and therefore liable for any damages, loss or delays caused once you check it in with them.

What to do if your luggage is lost or delayed

If your luggage doesn’t turn up, the first thing you need to do is report this to the lost luggage desk which is usually in or near the baggage claim area. A member of staff will take down the details of your flight and ask you for a description of your luggage before issuing you with a Property Irregularity Report. Keep this safe as it will have a tracking number on it which you will need in order to enquire about the whereabouts of your luggage. You will also need this to claim compensation.

At this point, if the location of your luggage is known - for example, if you had a connecting flight and your luggage is still at your transit destination - the airline will arrange for it to be put on their next available flight to your destination and you will be advised on how long this will take. Usually, the airline will arrange for a free courier service to deliver your luggage to wherever you’re staying. You can also opt to collect it yourself once it arrives at the airport, which may be the quicker option.

Can I claim compensation for delayed luggage?

Most airlines will reimburse you for the bare essentials you’ve had to buy while waiting for your luggage such as clothes, underwear and toiletries, but it’s unlikely you will be compensated further for the inconvenience caused. Make sure you keep all receipts from buying essentials as you will need these to claim reimbursement.

It’s down to the individual airline to decide how much reimbursement they will pay you for essential supplies. Some airlines offer a daily allowance for every day that your luggage is delayed while others will have a fixed amount they will reimburse you for.

If your luggage is delayed on your return home, most airlines will consider your losses less as you have clothes and other essentials available to you. Therefore, you may not be able to claim any money.

Can I claim compensation for lost luggage?

Yes. You can claim compensation for lost luggage and airlines will usually assess the value of its content to decide how much they will award you. You will need to be able to prove the value of the items you are claiming for which you can do with receipts, credit/debit card records or any other proof of value.

As there are no rules which fix the amount the airline must pay you, it’s down to the individual airline to decide on how much compensation they will award and it will depend on the value of the items you have lost. Airlines don’t tend to allow for “new for old” replacement and they will assess the original value and age of the items you’re claiming for when deciding how much money they will pay you. The maximum amount of money awarded by airlines for lost luggage is £1,000, but it’s rare that this amount is compensated, says the CAA.

What if I had more than one flight?

If you had more than one flight to your destination with different airlines, you can claim reimbursement from any of those airlines, according to the CAA. It advises that it’s usually the final airline which handles the claim so it’s best to start with them.

How to claim for lost or delayed luggage

Once you are reunited with your luggage or it is declared lost, you can open a claim with the airline. You have seven days to do this if your luggage is lost or 21 days from the date you receive your luggage if it has been delayed.

Most airlines have a section on their website for dealing with lost and delayed luggage where you can file your claim and upload any evidence needed. Alternatively, you can contact your airline via email or post. If you’re doing this, make sure you send a copy of your Property Irregularity Report as this is the first thing you will be asked for.

Alternatively, you can claim for lost or delayed baggage from your travel insurance. It will depend on your individual policy and you may have to pay an excess, but you might get more money than you would by claiming from the airline.