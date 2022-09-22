Mazda CX-60: first drive review

The new CX-60 SUV represents a couple of firsts for Mazda. Not only is it the brand’s debut plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, but it’s also the first time it has launched a model at the more luxurious end of the mid-size SUV market.

The five-seat CX-60 aspires to take on established premium models such as the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, as well as PHEV versions of more mainstream rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Mazda CX-60. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

Mazda CX-60 overview

Mild-hybrid petrol and diesels models will follow (in both front- and four-wheel-drive guises), but for now the PHEV version offers a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 129kW electric motor and 17.8kWh battery pack, for a rather potent total output of 327hp. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

That battery pack is enough for a claimed emissions-free driving range of 39 miles, though we won’t be able to confirm just how far it’ll travel on a single charge until we can get the CX-60 into our lab. Maximum charging capacity is 7.2kWh via a Type 2 cable (a domestic three-pin connection can also be used), which Mazda claims will completely fill the battery from empty in around 2 hours 20 minutes. As is typical with PHEV models, there is no rapid charging (50kW+) function.

At 4.75 metres long and 1.89 metres wide, the CX-60 is the largest model in Mazda’s SUV range (at least until the arrival of the forthcoming seven-seat CX-80). It shares the brand’s familiar ‘Kodo’ design language, which favours smooth edges and subtle details over the heavily creased and angled bodywork of some rivals.

Three trim levels are offered in the UK: Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi. Even entry-level Exclusive Line cars come with a comprehensive level of standard equipment, including cruise control, smartphone mirroring, leather upholstery, all-round parking sensors, rear-view camera and a suite of active safety technology.

Mid-range Homura models get larger alloy wheels and exterior trim pieces finished in gloss black; it’s also fitted with an uprated Bose sound system, electrically adjustable front seats (with heating and ventilation), as well as a ‘driver personalisation’ system that allows you to tailor the driving position based on your specific body shape.

Takumi models have a lighter interior ambience, thanks to white leather seats and white maple-wood trim and stitched cloth dash inserts. It certainly gives the cabin a unique feel, but otherwise offers little else over the mid-range Homura specification.

What’s the Mazda CX-60 great at?

Mazda refuses to follow the trend towards touchscreen-operated car interiors, and the CX-60 is all the better for it. Its button-adorned dashboard might make it look dated compared to the minimalist styling of rivals, but it can’t be beaten for ease of use behind the wheel.

It’s far less distracting to operate simple functions such as heating and ventilation, and you don’t need to wait for the car’s media system to wake up when you first get in, either. Furthermore, the switchgear – along with the rest of the cabin – has a pleasing feeling of quality and tactility.

What’s it like to drive?

With a large petrol engine supported by the instant torque of its electric motor, the CX-60 feels very sprightly indeed. Its claimed 0-62mph time of 5.8 seconds feels wholly realistic – impressive given the car’s hefty two-tonne kerb weight – and at no point does it feel lacking in reserves of power.

It’s certainly got the punch to match rivals, but the switch between electric and petrol power, as the CX-60’s electronics juggle between the most efficient source of propulsion, isn’t always smooth. On the move, it’s often near imperceptible, though there was the occasional graunch or jerkiness at slow speeds, which dents the car’s premium appeal slightly.

There’s also more engine noise from the petrol motor (albeit only when it’s worked hard) than we’d expect from a car with an upmarket bent. That said, at a cruise, engine noise fades into the background, and the cabin is well isolated from both wind and road noise. The eight-speed automatic gearbox slides between ratios comfortably and near imperceptibly in most situations.

Mazda’s current crop of SUVs all have a dash of driver appeal, and the CX-60 is no different. The steering is direct (if somewhat lacking in ‘feel’) and the suspension setup is firmer than you might find in rival models, endowing the CX-60 with decent body control in corners.

There’s no getting around the car’s sheer mass, though, which ultimately limits its handling prowess, and there’s also noticeable body pitch under braking. The weight and firm suspension (as well as the 20in alloy wheels fitted to our Takumi test car) also gave a harder edge to the ride. It’s never jarring, but larger bumps or potholes are transmitted into the cabin more clearly at town speeds than in some softer-riding rivals. However, the ride does smooth out impressively as speeds rise.

Inside, the CX-60 cabin may have a rather more straightforward design than its upmarket rivals, but in terms of material quality and ease of use, it’s up there with the best. All of the touch points and switches feel substantial and built to last, and you’ll really have to look to find any cheaper-feeling plastics or trim.

Mazda hasn’t fallen into the trap of replacing dashboard buttons with a touchscreen, so ancillary controls (such as for the heating and ventilation) are very easy to understand and operate on the move.

There is a large widescreen display atop the dash, but it can be operated using a click-wheel on the centre console – again far more intuitive and less dangerous to operate than a touchscreen while driving. Both it and the digital driver’s display (which replaces conventional dials behind the steering wheel) have sharp, legible graphics and don’t take an age to boot up after turning on the car.

How reliable is the Mazda CX-60?

We haven’t received enough information about the CX-60 to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Mazda owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

Large door apertures and well positioned seats make getting in and out of both the front and rear cabin easy, and there’s only a very small door sill. A high roofline ensures there’s minimal risk of bumping your head.

Up front, the generous cabin width gives a great feeling of space, and there’s a decent range of adjustment in both the seat and steering wheel. Those with particularly long legs might feel they can’t sit back quite far enough, but judging from this first drive, there’s ample space to accommodate drivers over 6ft 6in tall, with headroom to spare.

Legroom is more pinched in the rear, but it’s still more than roomy enough to accommodate two adults in comfort, and three abreast for shorter journeys. Headroom in the back is reduced slightly with the optional panoramic sunroof fitted, but again only very tall passengers are likely to notice.

Boot space is generous for an SUV of this size, at a claimed 570 litres, rising to a maximum of 1,726 litres with the rear seats folded down. The boot shape itself is usefully square and deep and has a floor that’s flush with the load sill – negating the need for an adjustable boot floor. There’s a small amount of storage space hidden underneath the carpet, too.

The rear seats fold in a useful 40/20/40 split and only create a very small step in the boot floor.

How economical is it to run?

We can’t comment accurately on the CX-60’s running costs until it’s been through our labs, but Mazda claims average fuel consumption of 188.3mpg, as well as impressively low CO2 of just 33g/km.

These figures are based on the official WLTP test standard used by all manufacturers, in which plug-in hybrid models benefit from the fact they are tested with a full battery. Time and again in or own tests, which measure fuel consumption once the battery is depleted, PHEV cars fail to get near their impressive official figures. We’re yet to see just how well the CX-60 performs in this regard, but it’s worth bearing in mind if you’re looking to place an order now.

How safe is the Mazda CX-60?

The CX-60 has yet to be tested by Euro NCAP, but Mazda has fitted it with a comprehensive array of safety equipment to secure an all-important five-star crash safety rating – something that’s been achieved by all of its models currently on sale new.

Fitted across the range are blind-spot monitoring (including rear-cross traffic alert), autonomous emergency braking (branded Smart Brake Support by Mazda) and automatic lane-keep assist, which can actively control the steering should it detect the driver wandering out of lane, or into the path of a car in the blind spot.

Highlights of the optional Driver Assistance pack include radar cruise control with traffic support and rear smart brake support, as well as adaptive LED headlights.

Is there anything I should know?

The CX-60’s premium aspirations are undone very slightly by its firmer-than-average suspension. It does wonders for the car’s agility, but there’s a firmer edge to the ride comfort, particularly over pronounced bumps or potholes. If ride comfort is a priority, there are smoother-riding models out there.

Second, under hard acceleration, the engine can become noisy and is distinctly audible in the cabin. Thankfully, the car’s ample performance means you’ll rarely need to work it hard in day-to-day driving.

Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £43,950

Pros: High quality cabin; relatively agile; large boot

Cons: Unsettled low-speed ride; engine is loud under acceleration; feels its weight when braking

Mazda’s first-ever plug-in hybrid wraps up strong performance and a modicum of driver engagement in a high-quality and high-specification package. It covers all the bases well, though its firmer than average ride may put off those looking to be cossetted by their upmarket SUV. Based on this initial first drive, we feel it’s a welcome addition to the large SUV class.

