Millions skipping meals to cope with the soaring cost of living

Millions of households are skipping meals as they struggle with the cost of living crisis, new Which? research reveals.

Our latest findings show how people across the country are making huge changes to how they shop and eat as they feel the impact of soaring inflation.

Among those who said they are struggling most financially, half (50%) said that their household was skipping meals. And nearly half (46%) of consumers said they are finding it harder to eat healthily compared to before the crisis. This goes up to eight in 10 (78%) of those finding it very difficult financially.

Now Which? is calling on supermarkets to help their customers with clearer pricing, promotions targeted at supporting customers on low incomes and by ensuring budget lines are widely available - particularly in locations where people need them most.

How shoppers are saving money on food

Our research shows that over eight in 10 (85%) people in the UK are making changes to save money on food as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The most common one is looking out for food on promotion, with more than half (55%) saying that they do this. Half (50%) of respondents said they are trading down to cheaper products than they were buying previously.

The changes food shoppers are making

The findings come as food prices have soared which, when combined with increases to energy, fuel and housing costs, is leaving many consumers in serious financial difficulty.

Almost all (99%) of those who are in a difficult financial position reported doing something to save money on food. Even among those who are living comfortably, this was the case for around half of people (47%).

'I have a cup of tea at lunch'

Roberta, a 57-year-old London resident, told Which?: 'I am cutting back on food because I do not want to cut back on heating. I have osteoarthritis and I need to be warm.'

Roberta has changed her grocery shopping and eating habits to cope with surging food prices: 'Now, I only buy strictly what I need. I have also reduced the quantity of food I eat. At lunch I go for a cup of tea - if I feel hungry, a cup of warm milk with a slice of toast.'

Roberta also shops early in the morning to bag products from popular supermarket basic ranges, buys discounted items nearing the expiry date and avoids shopping online because of delivery charges and minimum spend requirements.

Supermarkets must do more

Which? recognises that a number of supermarkets are introducing measures to help their customers during the cost of living crisis. But we also believe they need to do more.

We would like to see supermarkets do the following:

Improve budget range availability: make sure budget lines for affordable essential items are widely available across stores, particularly in areas where they are needed most

make sure budget lines for affordable essential items are widely available across stores, particularly in areas where they are needed most Make unit pricing clearer: ensure pricing is more transparent, legible and consistent so that people can more easily understand the best deals

ensure pricing is more transparent, legible and consistent so that people can more easily understand the best deals Offer targeted support: focus their marketing budgets and promotions to support those struggling, with offers, vouchers and loyalty card benefits targeted on the places and households where people are most in need

It comes after we launched our wider Cost of Living campaign last month.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said: 'The devastating impact of the cost of living crisis is, worryingly, leading to millions of people skipping meals or struggling to put healthy meals on the table. Supermarkets have a crucial role to play in supporting their customers through this very difficult time. By making sure that everyone has easy access to budget food ranges that are also healthy, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need, supermarkets can help their customers to navigate the tough months ahead.'

*Yonder, on behalf of Which?, conducted an online survey of 2,791 UK adults (aged 18+) between 8th-9th August 2022. Figures are weighted to be nationally representative.