'My pet insurance got renewed without warning'

Every week we help you with your money problems
Hannah HeathMoney Expert
Dog

My insurer automatically renewed my pet insurance policy without warning. 

Worse still, the price has risen from £15 to £27 a month. Is this allowed?

A Which? Money member

'Make the most of the cooling-off period'

Hannah Heath, Which? money expert, says…

Depending on whether you agreed to auto-renewal when signing up, your insurer may have the right to renew your policy with a higher premium. 

But it should have informed you in writing about the auto-renewal 21-30 days in advance, quoting last year’s premium alongside the new price. This would have given you ample time to cancel the policy and move to a cheaper insurer.

It’s still possible to cancel the policy and get your premiums back, providing you do so within the 14-day cooling-off period. 

Put a reminder in your phone’s calendar in advance of the renewal date

Some insurers charge an administration fee within the cooling-off period. If that’s the case with yours, point out that you didn’t receive the auto-renewal notice and that this fee should be waived. 

If the insurer doesn’t budge, you can make a formal complaint and, if necessary, take it to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Renewal notices can get lost in the post and in emails, so we recommend putting a reminder in your phone’s calendar in advance of the renewal date. If you buy a policy through a comparison site, these also tend to send reminder emails.

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

