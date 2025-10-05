'My pet insurance got renewed without warning'

My insurer automatically renewed my pet insurance policy without warning.

Worse still, the price has risen from £15 to £27 a month. Is this allowed?

A Which? Money member

'Make the most of the cooling-off period'

Hannah Heath, Which? money expert, says…

Depending on whether you agreed to auto-renewal when signing up, your insurer may have the right to renew your policy with a higher premium.

But it should have informed you in writing about the auto-renewal 21-30 days in advance, quoting last year’s premium alongside the new price. This would have given you ample time to cancel the policy and move to a cheaper insurer.

It’s still possible to cancel the policy and get your premiums back, providing you do so within the 14-day cooling-off period.

Put a reminder in your phone’s calendar in advance of the renewal date

Some insurers charge an administration fee within the cooling-off period. If that’s the case with yours, point out that you didn’t receive the auto-renewal notice and that this fee should be waived.

If the insurer doesn’t budge, you can make a formal complaint and, if necessary, take it to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Renewal notices can get lost in the post and in emails, so we recommend putting a reminder in your phone’s calendar in advance of the renewal date. If you buy a policy through a comparison site, these also tend to send reminder emails.

Find out more: How to get cheap pet insurance

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more:

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.