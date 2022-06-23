When is my airline voucher valid until? Can I get a refund?

Whether your flight was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, or because an airline was understaffed - many of you are still holding onto airline vouchers.

While airlines have previously extended the validity of vouchers, that practice is mostly ending. In most cases if you don’t use vouchers before they expire, your money will be lost.

Additionally airline vouchers aren't Atol-protected. That means that if an airline were to go bust, you wouldn’t get your money back. The sooner you use the voucher the better.

Generally speaking, no. However, if you accepted your voucher after the airline cancelled the flight (not you) and were given no option for a refund, or you feel you were misled into accepting a voucher, you could dispute this with the airline.

First, approach your carrier and explain the situation, and why you want a refund. If it refuses, you can take your complaint to alternative dispute resolution . It's free in most instances, and several passengers have had success doing this.

When does my BA voucher expire?

British Airways vouchers are split into two types: Future Travel Vouchers and eVouchers - your voucher email from BA will specify which you have. Both are valid until 30 September 2023. You must have travelled and returned home by that date, not just booked. Vouchers which previously expired before this date have automatically been extended, so you don’t need to do anything.

To use a Future Travel Voucher, you must call BA , whereas you can use an eVoucher to book a flight online or through the app.

However, you can get a refund for the value of the voucher if you were issued yours between March 9, 2020 and November 19, 2020 - but only if the flight didn’t operate. This will be automatically refunded two years after the voucher was issued.

When does my EasyJet voucher expire?

EasyJet vouchers generally expire a year after issue. However, those with expiry dates up to 30 October 2022 have had their expiry date extended until 31 October 2022 giving you a little more time to book.

With EasyJet , you don’t have to fly by the expiration date, just book.

When does my Jet2 voucher expire?

Jet2 hasn’t issued vouchers since October 2020 and still don’t for flight cancellations - instead they refund customers in cash.

When does my Ryanair voucher expire?

If your Ryanair voucher expires, you’ll automatically be refunded, although in some cases this is to your Ryanir wallet account.

Ryanair vouchers issued prior to November 2021 expire one year after issue.You can extend the validity of your voucher once. If you’d like arefund sooner you can cash the voucher in at any time - which is more generous than most airlines.

If you’ve had a Ryanair flight cancelled since November 2021, you’ll receive your refund into a Ryanair wallet as credit. You can then use it to book a flight or request the refund to be transferred back into your bank account.

Ryanair previously told us that there is no expiration date on using funds in the wallet, so there’s no rush to use it. However, Which? feels that the Ryanair wallet adds an unnecessary step to gaining a cash refund and could be breaking the law.

When does my Virgin voucher expire?

Virgin Atlantic vouchers expire on 31 December 2023 - but you only have to book not fly by that date. If you forget to use it, it will become void, and you won’t receive a refund.