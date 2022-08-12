Nissan Ariya (2022-): first drive review

Who’d have thought that Nissan kick-started the electric revolution some 11 years ago with the Leaf? That was its first and, to date, only foray into electric motoring - excluding a half-hearted van effort - but the drought is finally ending with the new Ariya.

The Ariya looks and feels like a Qashqai, but Nissan insists it’s much more than simply an electric version of the popular SUV. Indeed, it’s putting an electric motor in its full hybrid Qashqai as if to prove it, albeit backed by a petrol-powered range extender.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Nissan Ariya Hybrid. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

What is the Nissan Ariya?

The Ariya is slightly larger than the Qashqai; at 4.6m, it’s 17cm longer, but just 1.5cm wider and 3cm taller. It looks larger in the metal, with a sleek and modern appearance balancing gently flowing curves with contrasting sharply defined edges.

There’s a choice of electric motors under the skin, from a 218hp model, through a 254hp model (both with front-wheel drive and a healthy 300Nm of torque) and on to a 306hp Ariya with four-wheel-drive included. There’ll be just two trim levels at launch, called Advance and Evolve, with prices starting from £43,845. Move up the grades and it’s possible to reach a £56,290 price tag.

The entry-level models, badged as 160kW which equates to 218hp, are fitted with a 63kWh battery pack which, according to Nissan’s own WLTP-standard testing, is good for 250 miles between charges. Higher power models get a larger, 87kWh battery which will keep the cars going for as far as 329 miles. Real-world range will be different, of course, and we’ll put the car through our extensive lab testing programme to find out what owners can expect.

What’s it great at?

Electric motoring comes with the bonus of a quiet powertrain, removing the vibrations and noise usually created by a petrol or diesel engine. Nissan takes that even further with the Ariya, somehow creating a zen-like calm that makes it one of the most relaxing vehicles we’ve come across.

It’s built on a new platform, sharing basic underpinnings with the Renault Megane E-Tech electric family car, with Nissan’s engineers working to ensure that no single noise is dominant in the cabin at speed. The result is a quiet, almost unidentifiable hum that fades into the background like white noise.

Only in certain circumstances, such as motorway driving, will you be able to pick out specific tyre noise or wind noise.

What’s the Nissan Ariya like to drive?

By opting for a calming cabin, it should be obvious that the Nissan isn’t intending the Ariya to be the last word in engaging handling and exciting motoring. What it has done is ensure that the ride quality is impressive, with the independent suspension all round working to isolate the cabin from the outside environment.

It’s not 100% successful, with urban potholes revealing the limitations and highlighting the sheer weight of the car as it sinks into the bump but, by and large, it’ll keep you comfortable throughout a journey.

The electric motor provides near-silent and near-instant power, with the 218hp available in our test model more than sufficient for most situations on UK roads. The 0-62mph dash takes 7.5 seconds, according to Nissan, and it certainly feels like a reasonable claim once it’s rolling. Those wanting more pace can look to the all-wheel-drive Ariya that can rocket to 62mph in a sports-car rivalling 5.7 seconds.

That extra pace isn’t necessary though, as there was always enough in reserve during our drive for the odd overtaking move or longer uphill climb.

More twisting roads aren’t much fun, but they’re equally not something to be feared. The bulk and weight of the Ariya make itself known, but body control is good so there’s little lean in the bends. Grip levels are good too, although with little feel through the steering wheel you’ll likely run out of confidence before the tyres give up.

How reliable is the Nissan Ariya?

The Nissan Ariya is currently too new for us to accurately assess its reliability. However, we have gathered enough feedback from Nissan owners to rate the dependability of the brand overall.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

Front seat passengers can look forward to ‘zero-gravity’ seats, according to Nissan. While they’re comfortable, and both suitably squishy and supportive, we never quite felt the sensation of weightlessness the name confers.

That aside, the rest of the cabin is a significant departure from Nissan’s norms. Gone are most of the buttons and switches, replaced by a clean and elegant fascia interrupted by a huge 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

What buttons do exist have been integrated into a (fake) wooden strip that runs the width of the interior, with touch-sensitive icons replacing physical switches. There’s haptic feedback from them but, while they look great, it does make them rather more difficult to use while driving as you're required to move your eyes away from the road.

The centre console slides back and forth, providing an increase in space in the rear, or a more practical arrangement in the front. Alongside the regular glove box sits a central box that slides out electronically, offering an extra bit of storage for smaller bits and pieces.

The minimalist nature, where everything is hidden away behind matching plastic panels, is at odds with the driver’s instrument panel, which is frankly a bit of a mess. A range of fonts, coloured icons and dials end up cluttering the all-digital display.

The infotainment screen is better, but still a little way behind the best in class. It’s clear and crisp, but slow to respond at times and with some unintuitive areas.

Opting for a Japanese-inspired cabin, while not 100% successful, has left the Ariya with a light, airy and spacious environment. The front seats are likely to accommodate any passenger without issue, while the rear seats offer plenty of legroom, as long as the centre console is moved forward. As with many electric cars, those in the back will sit in a bottom-low-knees-high position, but they won’t be short for headroom, despite the raked roofline of the car.

Our front-wheel-drive test car offers 466 litres of cargo capacity in the boot, says Nissan. It’s a good size, with a wide opening revealing a large, flat-floored area for your family’s paraphernalia.

Both models are well equipped, with the entry-level Advance model fitted with full LED lighting, a heated windscreen, climate control, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, 360-degree cameras and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Evolve trim adds a panoramic sunroof, a sliding centre console, a video-based rearview mirror, ventilated seats, heated rear seats, and a Bose sound system, among other features.

How economical is it to run?

During our initial drives, we had the Nissan’s onboard computer showing 3.6 miles per kWh. With 63kWh of energy available in the battery pack, that translates to a range of around 226 miles. With an official range of 247 miles in the 163kW Evolve 63kWh model we had on test, that’s comparable to its rivals, although it’s a little behind the likes of the Kia Niro EV.

Charging at its peak rate of 130kW means you should be able to almost fully charge the car in half an hour (assuming you’re using a charger capable of outputting 130kW). However, it won’t work in quite that way - as with other EVs, the end of the charging cycle tends to be a lot slower. That said, half an hour connected to a suitable charger should get you another 165 miles or so of range. The larger capacity 87kWh models will see you get even more charge in that time.

This costs, of course, with high-speed charges on motorways being comparable to petrol or diesel costs. However, charge at home - even in times of turbulent energy prices - and you’ll save significant amounts over petrol-powered options. Using a home charger, It will take around 10 hours to charge from near empty, though.

How safe is the Nissan Ariya?

Euro NCAP has yet to put the Ariya through its comprehensive safety testing, but the Nissan SUV comes with a significant array of technology.

All models receive automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and this works when driving forwards or in reverse. There’s blind spot monitoring and interventions, lane-keeping assists, rear cross-traffic alert and cruise control that keeps an eye on what’s happening around you, too.

The Evolve models also receive a video rearview mirror, allowing you to see behind even when the car is loaded with passengers and cargo, and adaptive high beam LED headlights.

Is there anything I should know?

Nissan has equipped the Ariya with its latest ‘intelligent personal assistance technology’ which features a voice recognition system with ‘natural-language comprehension’ which should allow you to perform most tasks in the car without taking your hands from the wheel.

It’s not entirely got that right, with the system frequently failing to respond to our “Hello Nissan” barks or, when it did, failing to understand what was being requested. In theory, it should be able to adjust the climate control, set a navigation route or read messages from a phone, but in our testing a near-accentless voice was clearly indecipherable.

Amazon Alexa is also integrated into the car, allowing users with suitable infrastructure at home or on their smartphones to interact with the car.

Price: £43,845

Pros:

Impressively refined cabin

Minimalist design creates a calm and uncluttered environment

Well-equipped across the range

Cons:

Switchgear is tricky to operate without looking

Dual screens up front are behind the best

Forgettable driving dynamics

After taking so long to produce its difficult second album, Nissan has hit all the right notes with the Ariya. As a family SUV, it’s spacious, comfortable and well equipped. Sensible running costs and sufficient performance means it’ll keep most owners happy too, while fleet specialists and company car drivers will appreciate the tax benefits on offer.

The electric SUV market is already saturated, with models from Skoda, Kia, Volvo and so many more vying for their cut. With its calm Japan-centric cabin design, the Ariya has a point of differentiation from its myriad rivals, which will stand it in good stead.

Don't forget, this verdict is based on our initial driving experiences. As always, we reserve final judgement on a car until it's been through our extensive lab and road tests.

