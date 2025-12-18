Our phone experts' top five smartphones of 2025

Between confusing model names, vague new AI features, and the eye-watering price tags, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when choosing a new smartphone. But you don't need to be a tech expert to find a winner – that's my job.

I've reviewed the year's biggest releases to filter out the noise. These aren't just the phones that look good on paper; they're the ones I would actually recommend to a friend. Whether you are looking for a luxury camera in your pocket or a reliable handset for under £150, these are my top five picks of the year.

The sweet spot: Google Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a is my 'sweet spot' pick because it delivers the core Google flagship experience without the painful price tag. It uses the same Tensor G4 processor found in the brand's top-tier phones, so you aren't sacrificing power in the engine room just to save some cash.

It also hits the mark for longevity. With seven years of security and OS updates promised, this isn't a cheap phone you’ll need to replace in two years — it’s built to last. While you miss out on the premium materials of the Pro models, you still get a bright OLED display and Google's clever AI camera tools like 'Add Me.' For most people, this handset offers everything you actually need, making it the perfect balance of performance and value.

This year’s top upgrade: Apple iPhone 17

If you've been holding on to an older handset, the iPhone 17 is a truly notable upgrade, bridging the gap between the standard and Pro models. The headline feature is the 120Hz ProMotion display. If you are coming from an iPhone 13 or 14, this new screen technology will make every scroll and swipe feel instantly faster and smoother — it's a change you will notice immediately.

It also includes the new A19 chip and doubles the starting storage to 256GB, fixing a major headache for anyone who constantly runs out of space for photos. Just keep in mind that the battery capacity is slightly smaller on paper than the previous generation, so while you are getting a thoroughly modern screen and processor, heavy users might need to rely on the faster 40W charging.

The photographers’ dream: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

I call this the 'photographers' dream' because the cameras inside offer an unbeatable level of creative flexibility. Headlined by a massive 200Mp main sensor and a dedicated periscope lens, it gives you the optical power to capture crisp shots of distant wildlife or architecture that other phones would turn into a blur.

It's a luxury package in every sense, pairing that camera array with a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display and the S-Pen Stylus for fine-tuning your edits on the go. It's undeniably a large, expensive device, but if you want the most capable imaging hardware currently available on a smartphone, this is the heavyweight champion.

The eye-catcher: Nothing Phone (3a)

In a market filled with identical black rectangles, the Nothing Phone (3a) is the antidote — a true eye-catcher. Its transparent back and signature 'Glyph' interface (lights that flash for notifications) give it a unique personality that genuinely turns heads.

But it isn't just about looks. It backs up the design with a solid spec sheet that offers surprising value, including a rare telephoto lens at this price for better portraits and a generous 12GB of Ram to keep the software snappy. If you're bored with the standard options from the big brands and want a phone that starts a conversation while still handling the basics well, this is the one to go for.

The budget pick: Samsung Galaxy A17

The Galaxy A17 is a truly great budget pick, proving you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great viewing experience. For under £150, you get a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen that delivers the sort of vibrant colours and deep blacks usually reserved for much pricier handsets.

It also nails the essentials of a budget phone: practical longevity. With a MicroSD slot for cheap storage expansion and a commitment to six years of security updates, it is a phone you can rely on for the long haul. You naturally make compromises on camera low-light performance and charging speeds at this price, but as a media device that won't break the bank, it's unbeatable.

