6 places you should never store your passwords – unless you want to get hacked

Securing your online accounts with strong, unique passwords is one of the best ways to protect your personal data. But those passwords will only be effective if you keep them somewhere safe.

You might be tempted to save login details in spots that are quick and convenient, such as your phone's notes app, an email or a document on your computer. But if your device is lost, stolen or hacked, those shortcuts could make it much easier for someone else to access your accounts.

Below, backed by advice from the experts at Which? Tech Support, we explain which password storage habits to avoid and how to keep your login details safe.

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Question of the month: Where should I keep my passwords?

'I have hundreds of passwords for websites, apps and online accounts – and the list is growing.

'At the moment, I save them all in a Notepad (.txt) file on my computer because it's easy to update. But I'm conscious it probably isn't the safest way to keep them. What would you recommend instead?'

Which? Tech Support member



Avoid storing your passwords here

Unencrypted USB sticks

Keeping a list of passwords on a USB drive might seem safer than writing them on paper, but if the drive is lost or stolen, there's a risk that someone else could access your passwords.

Anyone who plugs an unencrypted USB drive into a computer may be able to view the files stored on it. If those files include passwords for your email, banking or shopping accounts, that person could gain access to them.

If you need to store sensitive information on a USB drive, it's worth encrypting it first. That means only someone with the password will be able to open the files.

To encrypt your USB drive, plug it into your PC and follow these steps:

On Windows 10 Pro and 11 Pro – Open the Control Panel and select BitLocker Drive Encryption . Find your USB drive and select Turn on BitLocker , then select Use a password to unlock the drive and enter a strong, unique password.

– Open the and select . Find your USB drive and select , then select and enter a strong, unique password. On macOS – Open Finder. In the Finder sidebar, right-click the USB drive and select Encrypt [drive name]. Enter a strong, unique password, verify it and add a password hint if you'd like one. Select Encrypt Disk to begin the encryption process.

For more step-by-step guidance, including the free software we recommend if you have a home edition of Windows, see our walkthrough on how to password protect a USB stick.

Unprotected notes on your phone

Many people keep passwords in the Notes app on their smartphone. While apps such as Apple Notes let you lock individual notes using your device passcode, Face ID or Touch ID, they aren't designed specifically for managing passwords.

Dedicated password managers can generate strong passwords, autofill them securely and alert you if your credentials are exposed in a data breach. Keep scrolling to find out more about password managers.

If someone gains access to your unlocked phone, they could open any notes that aren't protected. Many notes apps also sync across multiple devices. That's useful if you want to access your notes from your phone, tablet or computer, but it also means the same passwords could be available on every signed-in device if one of your accounts is compromised.

If you keep passwords in Apple Notes, make sure you lock the note by following these steps:

Open Notes, then open the specific note you want to lock. Tap the top-right three horizontal dots, and then the top-right Lock icon. Select Use iPhone Passcode (or Create Password if you prefer a custom password, but remember you will lose access if you forget it). Type in your phone's passcode and Enable Face ID or Touch ID if you'd like quicker access. Tap the unlocked padlock icon at the top to lock it.

Our guide on what to do if your phone gets stolen explains how to track and protect your phone.

Shared cloud storage folders

Cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox and iCloud Drive make it easy to access your files from anywhere. They're great for sharing documents with family, friends or colleagues, but it's easy to forget who can still see a file months or even years later.

A document containing passwords could be shared with the wrong person by mistake, or left accessible through an old sharing link you've forgotten about. Even if you only meant to share one file, the wrong sharing settings could leave it visible to more people than you intended.

If you keep passwords in cloud storage, it's worth checking who can access the file. Remove any people or sharing links you no longer need and, where possible, move your passwords into a dedicated password manager instead.

To review your sharing settings, follow these steps:

On Google Drive – Open drive.google.com , sign in and select My Drive . Locate your file (do not open it). Still in your Google Drive, click the three vertical dots , then File information > Details . See details within the Who has access heading. To adjust the permissions of a file or folder and to see who has access, select Manage access .

– Open , sign in and select . Locate your file (do not open it). Still in your Google Drive, click the , then > . See details within the heading. To adjust the permissions of a file or folder and to see who has access, select . On iCloud Drive – Visit icloud.com/iclouddrive and sign in, then choose Shared to see which files have been sent to others. To update permissions for a file, click it and choose Manage Shared File . You will see a list of email addresses that have access to the file. To remove a contact, click the three dots next to their name, then Remove Access . You can also choose Share Op tions > Stop Sharing to remove everybody in one go.

– Visit and sign in, then choose to see which files have been sent to others. To update permissions for a file, click it and choose . You will see a list of email addresses that have access to the file. To remove a contact, click the next to their name, then . You can also choose > to remove everybody in one go. On Microsoft OneDrive – Head to onedrive.live.com and select Shared, then By you. Choose a single file or folder, hover over it, select the three dots and Manage access. Check the contact names and email addresses listed within People, Groups and Links. If you see an address you no longer want to have access to your file, click the X button.

Our guide on how to keep your cloud storage files private has more details.

Plain text documents on your computer

Saving your passwords in a Word document or plain text (.txt) file might seem like an easy way to keep track of them, but if the file isn't protected, anyone who opens it can read everything inside.

They're also easier to find than you might think. If someone gains access to your computer, either because it's been stolen or infected by malware, they could use Windows Search or Finder on a Mac to look for files with names such as 'Passwords', 'Logins' or 'Accounts'. They could also search your files for terms such as 'password', 'username' or 'Pin'.

It's common for people to keep other sensitive information in the same file. Alongside passwords, a criminal might find memorable questions and answers for banking accounts, Pin reminders or recovery codes. This means they may have enough information to access multiple accounts or even impersonate you online.

An unlocked laptop

Leaving your laptop unlocked, even for a couple of minutes, can be enough for someone to access your passwords or copy sensitive information.

Whether you're working in a shared office, a café or at home, it only takes a moment for someone to glance through an unattended laptop. Getting into the habit of locking your screen whenever you step away is one of the simplest ways to protect your accounts and personal information.

To make sure your laptop locks itself automatically, follow these steps:

On Windows – Go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options , where you can choose when Windows should ask for your password after waking from sleep. You can also adjust how quickly your screen turns off under Settings > System > Power & battery > Screen and sleep .

– Go to > > , where you can choose when Windows should ask for your password after waking from sleep. You can also adjust how quickly your screen turns off under > > > . On macOS – Go to System Settings > Lock Screen and choose how quickly your Mac should ask for your password after the display turns off or the screen saver starts.

It's also worth learning the keyboard shortcut to lock your computer instantly. Get in the habit of pressing Windows + L on a Windows PC or Control + Command + Q on a Mac whenever you step away from your desk.

In an email

You might save passwords in an email to yourself or an email draft as a quick reminder, but your email account is one of the most valuable targets for cybercriminals. If someone gains access to it, they may find passwords or other login details. They could also use it to reset passwords for your other online accounts.

Instead of storing passwords in your inbox, delete any emails containing login details once you've finished using them and save the information in a trusted password manager instead.

If you think you've emailed yourself passwords in the past, spend a few minutes searching your inbox for terms such as 'password', 'login' or 'username', as well as the names of your most important online accounts. Delete any messages you no longer need.

A compromised inbox puts your personal data at risk, so find out what to do if your email has been hacked.

Try a password manager

'Trying to remember dozens of strong, unique passwords isn't realistic for most people, which is why a password manager is one of the safest and simplest options.

'Instead of keeping passwords in notes, emails or documents, a password manager stores them in an encrypted vault that's protected by a single master password. Most password managers can also generate strong, unique passwords for every account and fill them in automatically when you sign in.

'If you're already using antivirus software, it's worth checking whether your subscription includes a password manager. Some packages include one as part of the service, although the features can vary. Just bear in mind that if you later switch antivirus provider or let your subscription expire, you will need to move your saved passwords to another password manager to avoid losing access.

'To see which antivirus packages we recommend, including those that come with a built-in password manager, see our guide to the best antivirus software.'

Callum Pears, Which? antivirus software expert

Find out which password managers our Tech Support team recommends – see how to create a secure password.



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