Plant-based alternatives can cost twice as much as meat, Which? finds

We analysed the prices of popular branded and own-brand meat and dairy alternatives to see how they compared against their animal-based equivalents. We found some products at some retailers that were regularly double the price.

We found vegan sausages, for example, that were regularly priced at double the price of their pork equivalents.

While a plant-based diet centred around whole foods and base ingredients is likely to be cheaper (and healthier) than one that features a lot of meat-alternative processed products, there are always times when plant-based shoppers might want the convenience or taste of an imitation burger or sausage.

Most larger supermarkets are now impressively full of plant-based options – from ready meals to meal kits to snack foods and treats – that all claim to offer alternatives to animal products.

But we found that buying these new creations can sometimes come at a significant cost, despite supermarkets pledging to increase the availability of plant-based options for the sake of both our health and the environment.

To conduct our research, we analysed the daily prices of a basket of plant-based own-brand products against their nearest meat equivalent over a three-month period (August to October 2022) using an independent price comparison tool. We averaged the price of each product over that time period.

Read on for our results, looking at sausages and burgers, ready meals and a selection of branded products.

We also compared each supermarket when it came to the price of a typical basket of plant-based foods, including staples such as pulses and grains. Find out which supermarket is the cheapest for vegan and vegetarian shopping.

Supermarket own-brand meat alternative prices compared

Plant-based sausage prices

Of the six supermarkets we looked at, all offered own-brand vegan sausages. But these were always more expensive than pork sausages per 100g.

Plant-based sausages Average price per 100g Pork sausages Average price per 100g Asda Plant Based Soya Sausages £0.69 Asda Flavourful Pork Sausages £0.33 M&S (at Ocado) Plant Kitchen Plant Sausages £0.72 M&S Butchers Pork Sausages £0.54 Morrisons Plant Revolution Vegan Cumberland Sausages £0.89 Morrisons Cumberland Sausages £0.44 Sainsbury's Plant Pioneers Cumberland Shroomdogs £0.81 Sainsbury's Butcher's Choice Cumberland Bangers £0.42 Tesco Plant Chef Cumberland Style Bangers £0.56 Tesco British Pork Sausages £0.33 Waitrose PlantLiving Mushroom and Leek Sausages £1.08 Waitrose British Pork Sausages £0.45

Average prices taken over a three month period from August to October 2022.

At Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose the veggie sausages averaged more than double the price of their meat counterparts.

Sainsbury's told us that their Plant Pioneers Cumberland Shroomdogs were the same price as their Taste the Difference meat sausages range. They don't offer a vegan sausage that price matches their cheaper Butcher's Choice sausages.

Vegan burger prices

We also analysed the price of meat-free burgers and found they were more expensive than the meat options at Tesco, Asda and Waitrose.

Plant-based burgers Average price per 100g Beef burgers Average price per 100g Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free burgers (two pack) £0.65 Tesco Meat and Veg Beef Burgers (two pack) £0.44 Asda's Plant-based meat free burgers (two pack) £0.96 Asda Quarter Pounder Beef Burgers £0.67 Waitrose Plant Living Mushroom and Chestnut Burgers (two pack) £1.21 Waitrose Quarter Pounder Beef Burgers (four pack) £0.67 Sainsbury's Plant Pioneers Quarter Pounders (two pack) £0.76 Sainsbury's beef burgers (two pack) £0.77

Sainsbury's two pack of Plant Pioneers quarter pounders actually came in 1p per 100g cheaper than their beef equivalents.

The price difference between M&S beef and vegan burgers at Ocado was marginal. Morrisons doesn't offer a comparable vegan burger to compare against its beef burgers.

Vegan mayonnaise prices

In the majority of supermarkets, vegan mayonnaise is more expensive to buy than egg-based mayo. At Sainsbury's and Waitrose you can expect to pay at least 50% more for their own-brand vegan mayo.

That higher cost also has a knock on effect on vegan mayo dressings.

All the supermarkets either offered a plant-based coleslaw or potato salad. The main difference between plant-based and not for these products is usually in the dressing.

Non plant-based mayonnaise dressings contain egg, while dressings for coleslaw or potato salad can also contain cream.

At Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose, plant-based coleslaw was more expensive to buy in the time period we looked at.

But at Tesco, plant-based coleslaw averaged 2p per 100g cheaper.

M&S offers a Plant Kitchen potato salad through Ocado which averaged £0.78 per 100g. Its Creamy Potato Salad worked out at an average of only £0.38 per 100g.

Plant-based ready meal prices

Generally, we found there was less price variation between meat and plant-based ready meals.

So if you often reach for these in your weekly shop, you don't need to worry too much about paying a premium for veggie choices.

Waitrose's Plant Living Moussaka was only £1.01 per 100g compared to its Beef and Lamb Moussaka at £1.39. And Tesco's cottage pie was £0.72 per 100g - 10p more expensive than its Plant Chef meat free cottage pie at £0.62.

In fact, all the supermarkets had at least one ready meal out of the three we looked at where the plant-based option was cheaper than the meat.

What the supermarkets said

The majority of the supermarkets we looked at have specific targets in place to increase their sales of plant-based foods, either for health or environmental reasons or a combination of the two.

We asked them to explain the significant price differences we found for plant-based foods as well as their commitments to increase the sale of plant-based groceries.

Morrisons told us that its meat-free products are 'occasionally a little higher in price' due to 'the cost of the raw ingredients'. It said it regularly offers promotions and deals across its meat-free products to meet its customers’ needs.

Marks and Spencer attributed the price differences to lower sales volumes and therefore small production runs, as well as stricter technical precautions associated with vegan products.

Sainsburys told us that 'prices can go up and down for a range of reasons' but said it's 'committed to offering customers great choice and value'. It highlighted its Helping Everyone Eat Better campaign and said 'it’s important to us that we are helping our customers make healthy and sustainable choices, while maintaining great quality at affordable prices.'

Waitrose told us that it expects the cost of vegan products to go down over time as the plant-based market grows in popularity, and flagged its commitment to offering great value while 'continuing to deliver fresh produce grown with care and fair deals for farmers.' It told us it regularly has offers on both plant-based and other foods.

Asda and Tesco didn't respond.

Co-op's GRO range vegan prices compared

In May 2021, Co-op cut the price of 29 of its GRO range of vegan products to bring them into line with, or cheaper than, their meat equivalents.

Co-op's prices aren't available using the pricing comparison tool we use so we can't compare them over a three-month period, but Co-op supplied us with pricing for the following products:

Plant-based product Price Price per 100g Meat/dairy/egg-based product Price Price per 100g GRO Sizzlin' Sausages 300g

£1.60 £0.53 Co-op Butchers Choice Pork Gluten Free Sausages 454g

£2.45 £0.54 GRO Vegan Coleslaw 250g

£0.95

£0.38

Co-op Coleslaw 300g

£1.10

£0.37

GRO Quarter Pounder 227g

£1.60

£0.70

Co-Op 4 Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers 454g

£3.00

£0.67

GRO Meatball Marinara Linguine 350g

£3.45

£0.99

Co-op Italian Spaghetti And Meatballs 400g

£3.45

£0.86

GRO creamy coconut cauliflower curry 370g

£3.45

£0.93

Co-op Thai Green Curry 375g

£3.45

£0.92

GRO Arrabbiata Ravioli 250g

£2.10

£0.84

Fresh Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300g

£2.30

£0.77



Prices correct on 5 December 2022.

Co-op's vegan sausages are cheaper, making it the only retailer we looked at to achieve this. But some of its other vegan products' pricing have started to creep higher than their meat alternatives.

Generally the price differences are fairly small though.

Branded products

We also looked at a small number of branded products where the same brand makes both a standard product and a plant-based alternative. We looked at their prices in all the different supermarkets over the same time period as above.

Some products were broadly price equivalent over the three months - meaning you'd pay the same whether you bought the standard or plant-based version. These were:

Pukka Pies: Vegan Chicken and Mushroom pie compared to its Chicken and Mushroom pie

Vegan Chicken and Mushroom pie compared to its Chicken and Mushroom pie Ben & Jerry's: Non-dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice-cream compared to its Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice-cream

Non-dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice-cream compared to its Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice-cream Kirsty's: Lentil Cottage Pie with Sweet Potato Mash compared to its meat-based Cottage pie with Sweet Potato Mash

Lentil Cottage Pie with Sweet Potato Mash compared to its meat-based Cottage pie with Sweet Potato Mash Gu Puds: Vegan and Gluten Free Spanish Lemon Cheesecake compared to its Spanish Lemon Cheesecake

But some products showed bigger price differences.

Plant-based product Price range per 100g Meat/Dairy/Egg product Price range per 100g Ginsters Vegan Quorn Pasty (180g) £0.88 - £1.11

(across 5 retailers) Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty (227g) £0.64-£0.86

(across 5 retailers) Hellmans' Vegan Squeezy Mayonnaise (430ml) £0.58-£0.78

(across 5 retailers) Hellman's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise (430ml) £0.46-£0.56

(across 5 retailers) Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream (3 x 90ml) £1.26-£1.56

(across 6 retailers) Magnum Almond Ice Cream (4 x 100ml) £0.77-0.91

(across 6 retailers) Richmond 8 Meat Free Sausages (336G) £0.72-£0.84

(across 5 retailers) Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages (410g) £0.50-£0.55

(across 5 retailers)

Ginsters responded to say that pricing decisions are at the discretion of the retailer selling its products.

The Hellmann's and Magnum brands are both owned by Unilever, which said that 'pricing reflects several factors including investment in innovation, ingredients, and new manufacturing processes.'

It said that it works hard to ensure its plant-based options don't compromise on the quality shoppers look for, which 'can present a particular challenge in products where animal-derived ingredients are fundamental to texture and taste, such as mayonnaise and ice cream.' It also reiterated that it can only provide a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) to retailers, which ultimately set their own prices.

Richmond didn't respond to our request for comment by the deadline.

When we asked the supermarkets for comment, Ocado told us that its prices for branded items are guided by a combination of the RRP set by the manufacturer and competitor prices.

A cheaper, healthier plant-based diet

Despite our findings for the processed foods listed above, it's important to point out that whole-food plant based diets can be a very affordable way to eat. Sources of protein such as chickpeas, lentils and beans are cheap and nutritious. A 2021 Oxford study found that vegan diets in high-income countries could cut food bills by up to one-third.

A spokesperson for The Vegan Society told us that 'while there are plenty of animal-friendly meat alternatives to help make veganism more accessible to those starting out, whole plant foods such as lentils, chickpeas and beans are nutritious protein powerhouses which can also serve as a substantial replacement for meat in dishes such as Bolognese, curries and chilli. They are much more affordable than many meat or meat replacement products and very easy to prepare.'

A cost comparison exercise as part of The Vegan Society’s Live Vegan for Less campaign found that fish and beef products are usually at the more expensive end of the grocery shopping scale, while plant foods such as lentils, baked beans and peanut butter are at the lower end.

Our research

We used an independent price comparison company to analyse prices of comparable plant-based and non-vegan products within supermarkets own brand ranges as well as a small number of branded goods that were widely available (in at least five of the six retailers).

We analsyed three months of daily prices (August to October 2022) to come up with an average price for each product.

We looked at M&S's own brand ranges as sold through Ocado.