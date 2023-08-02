You can score a bargain on a PlayStation 5, controllers, and bundles with games until 10 August.

For the first time ever, PlayStation has dropped the price of its latest console. We've broken down the cheapest places to buy and where to find the best deals on bundles and controllers during the sale.

Find out how to get the best deals on games and our tips for buying a PlayStation 5.

Is this the largest PS5 price drop?

It's the first time we've ever seen it on sale.

With £75 off, it's a slick discount that brings the PlayStation 5's price down to £404.99 if you buy directly from PlayStation . Some major retailers are discounting further; taking an extra £5-6 off and bringing the price down to as low as £399.

This deal only applies to the standard PlayStation 5 (which has a disc reader) – the digital-only version is still its full price of £389.99 .

How much does a PS5 usually cost?

It normally costs £479.99. Originally, the console was launched at £449.99, however, the price rose by £30 in 2022, where it has stayed - until now.

When does the PS5 sale end?

The discount ends 10 August on PlayStation. Some retailers may choose to extend this, or end it earlier.

If you're on the fence about buying a new console, now is a good time to consider pulling the trigger.

Where is the biggest discount on a PS5?

You can buy the PS5 direct from PlayStation for £404.99, but other retailers are offering a higher discount.

Currently, Amazon, Currys, and AO have the biggest discounts on a PlayStation 5: giving an extra £6 off the original deal, bringing the price down to £399.

Argos, Very, Box, Smyth's Toys, John Lewis, and Game are also taking part in the sale, bringing their prices on a PS5 to £399.99.

Are PS5 bundles on sale?

While no bundles directly from PlayStation are featured in this sale, there are some retailers choosing to bundle a new PS5 at the sale price with a game for free. Here are the best deals we've found:

Currys is offering a new PS5 and is including Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga as a bundle for £399 .

is offering a new PS5 and is including Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga as a . Game has a litany of PS5 and game bundles selling for the discount price of £399 , featuring games like Rainbow Six Extraction, Saints Row (2022), Forspoken, or with 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks for use in-game.

Get our expert tips for making smarter consumer choices. Sign up for our free Weekly Scoop newsletter.

Are PS5 accessories on sale?

While PlayStation hasn't budged on any PS5 accessories prices, there are a few retailers that have discounted the PS5's standard DualSense controller from its regular £59.99 RRP. Here are the best deals we've found:

If you're after the high-end DualSense Edge controller, we unfortunately haven't found any on sale or significantly below the RRP of £209.99.

If you're thinking about getting one, here are the four cheapest places to pick one up:

Is the PS VR2 headset on sale?

If you're looking to make the jump to VR as a part of this sale, you'll unfortunately have to wait. PlayStation's flagship VR headset is still full price at £529.99.

Here's the three cheapest places you can pick one up if you're interested:

You'll need a TV to play games on a PS5. If you don't already have one, why not consider one of our best TVs for gaming?