Police to contact 70,000 scam victims after UK's biggest fraud investigation

More than 70,000 people will receive text messages from the police today and tomorrow (24-25 November) to inform them that they've likely been targeted by fraudsters.

The Metropolitan Police has made more than 100 arrests as part of 'Operation Elaborate' - the UK's biggest ever proactive counter-fraud investigation.

The investigation centred on a website that enabled fraudsters to make calls to consumers posing as their bank, tax office or other official agencies.

Here, we explain what to do if you receive a message from the police.

70,000 consumers to receive messages from police

As part of Operation Elaborate, the police uncovered the phone numbers of more than 70,000 potential scam victims, but not their names or addresses.

The police will send text messages to these numbers, urging recipients to go to its website to log their details.

As fraudsters themselves often use texts to trick victims, the police has set out guidance on how to tell the message is genuine:

The message will be sent on either 24 or 25 November.

The text will ask you to visit the Metropolitan Police website. It will not contain a link to click on or phone number to call.

The police says texts that don't adhere to the above should be regarded as fraudulent.

Although the operation is being headed up by the Metropolitan Police, consumers across the UK may have been affected by this scam, and therefore could receive a text.

How scammers targeted victims

Detectives believe as many as 200,000 people in the UK may have been targeted by scams where fraudsters have called them claiming to be banks or official agencies.

The calls were often made under the guise of warning people of suspicious activity on their bank account.

The 'iSpoof' website was central to the scam. The site allegedly gave fraudsters access to an server which enabled them to make anonymous calls to victims from fake phone numbers.

Victims were asked to enter a one-time code or password into their phone. This was then intercepted by iSpoof and provided to the fraudsters to gain access to bank accounts.

Fraudsters paid to use iSpoof by Bitcoin, and those running the website made nearly £3.2 million in the space of 20 months. The site has now been taken down.

Customers of banks including Barclays, First Direct, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Nationwide, Santander and TSB were all targeted as part of the scam.

Investigation reveals shocking scale of iSpoof fraud

The Metropolitan Police department has been working alongside authorities in the United States and Ukraine to dismantle iSpoof's infrastructure.

In the 12 months to August 2022, it says around 10 million fraudulent calls were made globally via iSpoof, with 3.5 million in the UK.

At one stage, almost 20 people were contacted every minute by scammers using the site.

Around £48 million of losses have been reported to Action Fraud so far, but the Met believes the full amount lost is likely to be much higher.

More than 100 people have so far been arrested in the UK under Operation Elaborate, but that the worldwide operation has a pool of around 59,000 potential suspects.

What to do if you receive a dodgy phone call or text

If you receive a phone call out-of-the-blue claiming to be from your bank or another official agency, be on your guard.

If you're asked to provide personal details or are unsure about whether the call is genuine, hang up and contact your provider using the number on its website.

Should you receive a suspicious text, don't click on any links or call any phone numbers. Dodgy messages should be forwarded to 7726 .

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, contact your bank immediately and read our advice about how to get your money back after being scammed.