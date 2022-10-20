Product recall: Poundland Halloween product poses serious safety risk

Poundland is recalling light-up pumpkin and ghost Halloween decorations, as it was discovered that the battery compartment is not adequately secured which could expose the button cell batteries inside.

Button batteries can be swallowed, posing a choking hazard for young children. They can cause serious damage to the gastrointestinal tract if ingested.

Read on for the full details on which product is being recalled and what to do if you've purchased it.

Which products are being recalled?

Light Up Pumpkin & Ghost

Poundland product code – 536659

– 536659 First available in store - 1 October 2022

What should I do if I'm affected?

Customers who have purchased the Light Up Pumpkin & Ghost from Poundland should keep the product out of reach of children and return it to a Poundland store for a full refund.

Poundland has said that a receipt is not required for the refund.

You can get in touch with Poundland via its online contact page , or by using the details below:

Customer care line: 0333 234 1877 (open Monday - Friday 9am-5pm)

Email: customer.relations@poundland.co.uk

Why are button batteries so dangerous?

Button batteries can pose a serious risk to a child if they are swallowed. In most cases, a swallowed button battery will pass straight through a child.

But, if a button battery gets caught in a child's throat or leaks in their stomach, it could quickly cause chemical burns, serious injuries or even death.

This is why button battery compartments should either be secured with a screw or need two simultaneous movements to open them.

Which? testing uncovers dangerous baby toys

Which? routinely carries out investigations and testing to uncover products that could be dangerous.

Our investigation into toys sold through online marketplaces revealed serious button battery and magnet dangers.

In our test of 28 toys bought from AliExpress, Amazon Marketplace, eBay and Wish we found that 12 toys - or more than 40% of those tested - failed standard safety tests and would be dangerous for children to play with.

Two of the toys tested had swallowable magnets or accessible batteries that could cause serious internal harm to a child if ingested.

We've also identified strangulation risks in our baby sleeping bag tests and choking hazards in our teething toys tests.

