Which? warns about potential gas oven grill risks

Following a recent safety notice issued by the Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS), Which? reminds gas grill owners that they should always follow the guidance given in their appliance's instruction manual to avoid potential harm.

The safety notice identified 127 gas range cookers with gas grills from brand names Belling, Stoves and New World that present 'a significant risk to health and death', if used with the grill door closed. The OPSS is requiring the withdrawal of these products from the market which means they should be removed from sale and retailers must stop advertising them.

Which Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cooker models are affected by the OPPS safety notice?

Some 66,010 range cookers were manufactured and a variety of models have been purchased between 2010 and 2022, in sizes 90cm, 100cm and 110cm. The model numbers are all listed on a Product Safety Report by the OPSS .

The serial number of these appliances consists of numbers and letters but may also include characters such as a dash or slash. You can locate the serial number of your cooker on the data plate at the front edge of the main oven and at the back of the cooker.

The cookers, all manufactured by Glen Dimplex Home Appliance Ltd, must only be used with the grill door fully open, in accordance with the advice in their instruction manuals. The gas hob and oven are not included in the safety alert as it only relates to operating the grill.

You can read the full, relevant safety notices on the manufacturers' websites for Belling , Stoves and New World .

Why should the grills on these gas range cookers not be used with the door closed?

In the case of the Belling, Stoves and New World gas cookers named in the links above, it's particularly important to use the grill with the door open, as stated in the instruction manual, because carbon monoxide can build up inside if it is closed. Carbon monoxide is a clear, odourless gas that is dangerous to breathe in, potentially causing harm or death.

See more advice on the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

What to do if you own an affected gas range cooker

You don't need to take any action, as long as you are using your cooker correctly. A spokesperson for Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd said: 'There is nothing wrong with the product if used correctly; with the grill door open, as detailed in the instruction manual. If used incorrectly i.e. with the grill door closed, there is potential risk of carbon monoxide build up which can cause serious injury or death.'

If you have further concerns or need additional safety information regarding your cooker you should contact Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd by phone on 0800 110 5728 Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, or by emailing consumersupport@glendimplex.com

Gas cooker safety advice from Which?

Most electric cookers can be used with the door closed, but this isn't the case for gas grills and that's why it is essential that you check the user manual to make sure of the guidance for your specific appliance.

It is also important that you don't use your grill as an oven, a space heater or for any other purpose than it is intended.

If you have a fuel (gas, LPG, oil or wood) burning boiler, fire or stove, you should have a carbon monoxide detector in every room where fuel is burned. They cost from less than £10 to over £25 but we have found that safe, reliable versions can be found for around £20.

