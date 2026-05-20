Four reasons to buy a projector to watch the World Cup – and four reasons to stick with a TV

With the biggest games of the year about to kick off on 11 June, you might be tempted to get a projector to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026. We've taken a look at the differences between TVs and projectors to help you choose the best.

Projectors can offer a massive screen so you can see every tackle, goal and yellow card without spending thousands on a large TV, but are they really your best option? Our experts have weighed in to help you pick.

You'll want to consider more than the 2026 World Cup when buying, so read on to see everything you need to know to avoid scoring an own-goal.

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Four reasons to choose a projector

1. You'll get a bigger screen size than the largest TVs

Several of the projectors we tested could reach maximum screen sizes of 100, 200 or even 300 inches. This eclipses even the largest TVs – meaning you can get a cinematic experience watching films or TV.

Because of the large screen sizes, some people feel as if a projector provides a better, more comfortable viewing experience. Just know that if you're watching in Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), a large screen size can sometimes make things look a little blurry.

If you want a sharper picture, you can get higher-definition projectors that display 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) images – expect to pay a bit more, though.

2. They're often cheaper than a large TV

While there are some budget-friendly large TVs, many 65 or 75-inch TVs still cost well over £1,200. Even if you could find a TV with a screen size rivalling a projector's, it would have a price of tens of thousands of pounds.

In our testing, we found that you can get a large picture for less – the most expensive models cost less than £1,100, but we also uncovered some great models for £500.

See the best cheap TVs in our tests – some smaller ones start from less than £300.

3. You can stow away a projector (but not always a projector screen)

When your TV is turned off, it's effectively a big black mirror hanging in your living room. If it's not wall-mounted, you'll need a TV console to keep it on, which can take up a lot of space.

You could buy something like Samsung's The Frame TV – which can display art when you're not watching – but it might be worth picking up a projector that you can tuck away instead. While that means you'll need to set everything up if you want to watch a show or match, many projectors now have auto keystone features that scale and focus the image without any manual adjustment.

One thing to consider is a projector screen. Many are massive sheets that can be tedious to put up and take down. There are wall-mounted or motorised models which can tuck a screen away, but these add extra costs.

You don't necessarily need a screen, though. They offer the best viewing experience, but if you can easily clear a wall, that will work. Some projectors can also be pointed at the ceiling if you want to watch something while lying in bed.

That said, your viewing experience will depend on the surface's smoothness and colour. If you don't mind a bit of DIY, you can also get special reflective white paint to coat your walls and improve your picture.

4. Many models are portable

For the World Cup, a fun idea could be to invite friends around to watch matches outdoors in the garden. On warm summer evenings, a projector would be perfect for this.

It's not just for the games, either. You can set up outdoor movie nights in your garden, and some are even small enough to take along on holiday. Many portable projectors have built-in batteries, too, so you won't need to be tethered to an outlet.

Fancy a pint with the game? We've investigated whether at-home beer taps can save you cash on booze

Our verdict: should you get a projector to watch the World Cup?

Which? projector expert, Chris Brookes, says:

'Due to the time difference, many World Cup games will start late in the evening or in the middle of the night here in the UK.

'As projectors tend to work better in a darkened space, this could make getting one a perfect choice for this year's tournament.

'Using a portable projector outside and pointing it at the wall or a projector screen is also a good option, but your neighbours may not thank you if you cheer too loudly when watching one of the games kicking off after 11pm.'

Four reasons to stick with a TV

1. TVs tend to work better than projectors in the day

A projector's performance is affected by ambient light. Even with the curtains closed, any light that creeps in can affect contrast or image quality.

While this isn't as big an issue in the darker, winter months, if you usually watch in the daytime or in a brighter room, it may be worth sticking with a TV instead.

Granted, there are projectors that are bright enough to offset some ambient light. The brighter your projector can get, the more it will shine through any interfering light. The brightest models we tested produced up to 2,000 lumens, which should still offer a decent viewing experience even in daylight.

2. You won't need to change any bulbs on a TV

Some projectors will need replacement bulbs to keep producing an image. When they start to burn out, you may need to spend more than £200 to replace them, which adds an extra cost.

That said, many newer projectors are 'laser' models that manufacturers claim will last tens of thousands of hours before needing any replacement bulbs. Additionally, projector bulbs tend to last several thousand hours, so you won't have to replace them often unless you're using your projector a lot every day.

If you're using a TV, you typically don't need to replace its screen unless it's been damaged.

3. TVs are often better for gaming and high-speed movement than projectors

Projectors can offer massive screens at a lower price, but they're not always the best option for watching shows with lots of movement or for gaming. Especially in gaming, many projectors have an 'input lag', which is a short – but often noticeable – delay between when you press a button on a controller and what happens on the screen.

Furthermore, projectors aren't always the best when handling motion. While some of the models we tested performed well in scenes with lots of motion, TVs tend to do a better job overall.

Smoother motion is, of course, better for watching sport.

Looking to up your gaming experience? These are the best gaming accessories, according to our expert.

4. TVs usually have louder built-in speakers

A projector offers a big screen, but doesn't always include much sound to match it. Some have built-in speakers, but they're often smaller and won't get as loud as the ones that are built in to a TV.

Unless you want to invest in a separate audio system, it may be worth putting that money towards a TV instead.

That said, projectors can typically connect to regular Bluetooth speakers or headphones. It may be worth picking up a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can easily use elsewhere to accompany a projector.

Want to turn up the volume? Read our guide on the best budget soundbars or check out our Bluetooth speaker reviews to enhance your audio.

Our verdict: should you get a TV to watch the World Cup?

Which? TV expert, Martin Pratt, says:

'If nothing less than 100 inches will do, then a projector is the way to go. Very few TVs are bigger than this, and those that are cost a lot, weigh a lot and take up a lot of space.

'Size aside, TVs have the edge. Typically, they're brighter, capable of richer and deeper contrast, more vibrant colours and smoother motion. A projector is something you want to build your room around for the best experience. Getting a projector screen to display the image and ensuring you've got good enough curtains or blinds to block ambient light are needed to get the most out of a projector.

'If you're after the best quality with less fuss,and you don't need a huge picture, then TVs are the way to go.'

Compared: popular Which?-tested projectors

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air

We like: Doesn't need to be plugged in all the time

We don't like: Heavier than other portable models

It may not be the smallest projector we put to the test, but this portable model from Anker packs a screen size of up to 200 inches for on-the-go use.

When watching films, it displays at 1080p. It's a good option if you want to watch World Cup matches outdoors, and you can use it for movie nights or on holiday after the tournament is long finished.

Read our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review to see if it's a good choice for you.

Hisense C2TUL 4K Smart Mini Projector

We like: 4K screens up to 300 inches

We don't like: Not exactly 'mini'

This Hisense projector isn't cheap, but it's still cheaper than many large TVs. It displays a 4K picture in any size from 65 to 300 inches, and is one of the few 4K models we put to the test.

It also has a tilting stand, so you won't need to balance it or buy a tripod to mount it. Just know that it's quite bulky and heavy compared with other projectors.

Read our full Hisense C2TUL 4K Smart Mini Projector review to see if it produces a great-looking picture.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3

We like: Tiny and only weighs 1kg

We don't like: You may want to get a separate Bluetooth speaker

Another portable model, this Anker projector is roughly the size of a can of Guinness. It won't have as big a screen as some other models, but its small size means you can easily take it on the go.

It also has auto keystone features, which should prevent a lot of faff when setting it up, although you'll need to read our full review to see if that was actually the case.

Can something that small produce a good image? Find out in our full Anker Nebula Capsule 3 review.