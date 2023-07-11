Revealed: the 7 most popular grass trimmers on Which?

As an easy way of clearing overgrowth and neatening hard-to-reach edges, grass trimmers are hard to beat.

So we've put together a list of the trending trimmers among Which? users, based on the number of visits to our reviews over the past year.

Remember, 'popular' doesn't always mean 'best', so if you're looking for a grass strimmer that's a cut above, make sure you read our expert reviews before you buy.

Every grass trimmer gets tested to check how well it cuts, how simple it is to operate and how well it tackles long grass and tough vegetation.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the most popular grass trimmers on Which? We've included details on the type of line-feed method and best use for each of the models.

1. Makita DUR368AZ (£290)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Best use for the grass trimmer: Heavy duty

Heavy duty Line-feed method: Bump

We liked: Effective line-feed

We didn't like: On the heavier side

This cordless grass trimmer uses a bump mechanism to feed the line through while you’re cutting your grass. It's currently the most popular grass trimmer we've tested.

It weighs 3.8kg, which is on the heavier side and is best suited to heavy-duty tasks. It also comes with plastic teeth and a brush cutter attachment.

See how this cordless grass trimmer ranks with our full Makita DUR368AZ review.

2. Black & Decker BCSTA5362L1 (£177)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Best use for the grass trimmer: Lawn edger

Lawn edger Line-feed method: Automatic

We liked: Variable speed, rotating head

We didn't like: Vibrates in use

The Black & Decker cordless lawn edger has two speed settings, so you can turn it up or down depending on the difficulty of the job, and a cutting width of 33cm.

It's powered by a 36V, 2Ah Li-ion battery, which is also compatible with other 36V Black & Decker tools. This could save you money on batteries if you already own tools from the same range.

Find out how this cordless grass trimmer fared in our rigorous lab tests in the full Black & Decker BCSTA5362L1 review.

3. Flymo 650E (£85)

Power: Corded

Corded Best use for the grass trimmer: Lawn edger

Lawn edger Line-feed method: Auto/manual feed

We liked: Easy to use

We didn't like: Automatic line-feed could work better

The Flymo 650E is a corded electric grass trimmer with two trimming lines.

It has a 12 metre long cable and comes with handy features, such as a speed sensor that increases the speed of the line depending on the thickness of the grass you're trimming, a plant guard, a telescopic handle and a large plastic wheel to support the machine along lawn edges.

See how this corded grass trimmer compares to similarly-priced rivals with our Flymo 650E review.

4. Stihl FSA 60R (£189)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Best use for the grass trimmer: General purpose

General purpose Line-feed method: Bump

We liked: It's quiet

We didn't like: Long charging time

This Stihl cordless grass trimmer is designed for all kinds of trimming, from lawn edging to tackling overgrown weeds.

It weighs 4.4kg and cuts using a double line. The head doesn’t rotate for vertical edging, but there is a handy feature that lets you turn the head to rewind the spool.

If you're curious to find out more about this cordless grass trimmer, including how it coped in our lab test, read the full Stihl FSA 60R review.

5. EGO ST1510E (£239)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Best use for the grass trimmer: Heavy duty

Heavy duty Line-feed method: Bump

We liked: Comfortable to use

We didn't like: Not much battery life

This cordless grass trimmer is designed to cope with heavy-duty garden jobs, using a bump mechanism. It weighs 3.2kg.

The head doesn’t rotate to help with vertical cuts, but you can adjust the handle to make it more comfortable in use. It also comes with a handy strap to help you take its weight, a spare line and a hex key for putting it together.

To see how this corded grass trimmer compares to others on test, read the full EGO ST1510E review .

6. Flymo 500E (£55)

Power: Corded

Corded Best use for the grass trimmer: Lawn edger

Lawn edger Line-feed method: Auto/manual feed

We liked: Easy to use

We didn't like: Switch makes your hand ache

The Flymo corded lawn edger is a smaller version of the Flymo 650 E with a narrower cutting width to the head and a less powerful electric motor. It cuts using two trimming lines and has a 12 metre long cord.

During testing, we found this model to be comfortable and easy to use. You'll have to read our full review for details on its trimming abilities and power.

For more details on this corded lawn edger, see our Flymo 500E review.

7. Spear & Jackson S36GCBC Cordless Grass Trimmer and Brush Cutter (£140)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Best use for the grass trimmer: Lawn edger

Lawn edger Line-feed method: Bump

We liked: It's well designed

We didn't like: Batteries slow to charge

The Spear & Jackson S36GCBC is a cordless grass strimmer and brush cutter that's powered by two 18V rechargeable batteries. The battery charger allows both batteries to be recharged at the same time.

It comes supplied with two heads. One uses a blade for cutting tough weeds, and the other uses a dual line for cutting grass and soft weeds. It has a wide-grip handle and the line head has a 32cm cutting width.

Read our Spear & Jackson S36GCBC Cordless Grass Trimmer and Brush Cutter review to find out whether or not this cordless grass trimmer is worthy of a Which? Best Buy recommendation.

For more information on other grass trimmers we've tested, head to our Best grass trimmers and strimmers guide.