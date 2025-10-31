By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Rodent damage claims rise – will your insurance cover you this winter?

The average claim in 2024 was for £2,494, according to Aviva’s data
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Matthew is an award-winning journalist, specialising in savings, tax and insurance.

Rats and mice are common household pests, but motorists should beware too – car insurance claims for rodent damage jumped by nearly a third in 2024.

Once inside a vehicle, these vermin can chew through wires, gnaw on upholstery and nest in engines. Aviva's research found repairs can set you back thousands of pounds and even lead to your car being written off.

As the nights draw in and temperatures drop, rodents are more likely to seek shelter in a cosy car or warm home. So what protection does your insurance policy offer and what can you do to avoid a 'rat-astrophe' this winter?

Compare home insurance deals

Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com

Get a quote

Rodent damage on the rise

Aviva said it recorded a 28% annual increase in motor claims for rodent damage in 2024 and is urging drivers to take precautions to protect their cars from rats and mice in the colder months – a time of year when claims tend to increase as animals look for shelter.

The average claim in 2024 was for £2,494, according to Aviva’s data – but in one case seen by the insurer the cost was more than £24,000, resulting in the vehicle having to be written off following damage to its interior and exterior.

Average claim costs for rodent-related damage increased by around 11% annually last year, with the average claim in 2023 put at £2,253.

'The car lost power and had an odd smell'

Rodents can squeeze through the tightest of gaps in your car, including the grilles, vents or open windows, and can wreak havoc once inside.

Aviva says types of damage commonly cited by its customers include nests in engine compartments and behind passenger airbags. Chewed wiring and cabling are also typical, leading to damage across dashboard sensors, batteries, suspension systems and gear mechanisms.

The insurer found other claims in 2024 were for gnawed seats, seatbelts, footwells and carpets. While drivers also reported fuel and water leaks caused by rodents biting into tanks and piping systems.

It's not just mice and rats that can cause a problem. Breakdown cover provider the RAC have been called out to assist with damage caused by squirrels.

RAC patrol Nick Isaac, who works around the south west of England, said: 'The car had lost power and had an odd smell. When I lifted the bonnet and revved the engine the air filter moved like it was being sucked towards the engine. 

'It turned out a squirrel had been taking nuts from a bird feeder and storing them in the air box, restricting air flow to the car.'

The good news is that most comprehensive car insurance policies will pay out for rodent damage, but cover can vary so it's important to check the policy wording.

Ways to prevent pests in cars

Aviva suggests drivers take this measures to protect their car from rodent damage:

  • Clean up after snacking in the car and don't leave any food, crumbs, and wrappers behind.
  • Avoid parking near bins or overgrown grass, which are common nesting spots. Instead, park in a secure location, such as a garage. Stationary cars can attract vermin.
  • Consider using mesh covers or protective wraps to block access to the engine bay.
  • When opening the bonnet to top up washer fluid, inspect the engine bay for any signs of wear, damage, or rodent activities.

Find out more: what's happening to car insurance premiums?

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

Does home insurance cover rodent damage?

Warning signs of rodents include droppings and scuttling noises in ceilings or walls. Beyond being a health risk, they can cause serious damage. 

Mice and rats may chew through wood, plastic pipes and electrical cables, leading to leaks, floods, power cuts or even fires. However, home insurance customers are often left to pay for repairs themselves.

Rodent infestations are usually covered under home emergency policies, but most standard home insurance products don’t include this. 

Which? analysed 77 policies offered by 35 providers and found only 19% include home emergency cover as standard — all of which cover ‘removal or treatment of vermin and pests’. Of the remaining 81% that offer it as an optional extra, 97% include pest cover. 

Callout limits typically range from £500 to £2,000, covering labour, callout fees and materials to fix the issue. But these policies rarely cover damage, proofing or repeat visits if you don’t follow advice.

Even without home emergency cover, buildings insurance should protect you against resulting damage. For example, while chewed wires may not be covered, if a fire breaks out as a result, the insurer should cover the wider loss.

What to know before you claim

One thing to consider when making any claim, however, is the excess on your policy. This is the amount you'll have to pay up-front if you make a claim on your insurance. 

If the cost of repairing the damage is less than or the same as this amount, then you might feel it's not worth making a claim. 

Filing a claim may also impact your no-claims bonus. This is a percentage discount on your insurance premium to reward you for not having made a car insurance claim in the previous year. If you make a claim, however, you could lose your discount and your premium could rise.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.