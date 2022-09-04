Sainsbury's Bank credit card Nectar points shake up - what does it mean for your spending?

Sainsbury’s Bank is cutting the number of Nectar points its credit card customers can collect when shopping, prompting a flood of complaints.

Sainsbury’s Bank credit card customers currently earn two Nectar points for every £1 spent at Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing. From 1 November, this will change to one point for every £2 spent with these retailers.

Some upset customers have pointed out how helpful these extra points could have been during the cost of living crisis.

Here, we look at what difference these upcoming changes will make to your Nectar points earnings, and compare the Sainsbury's Bank rewards to other supermarket credit cards.

What's happening with Sainsbury's Bank credit card Nectar points?

Sainsbury's Bank detailed the forthcoming Nectar points offer in an updated version of its credit card terms and conditions.

If you were to only collect Nectar points via a Sainsbury's Bank credit card, you'll see a substantial drop from 1 November onwards.

For instance, if you spend £10 on the credit card at Sainsbury’s at the moment, you’d earn 20 Nectar points. Nectar points are worth 0.5p each, so you would earn 10p of cashback on the purchase.

From 1 November, spending £10 at Sainsbury’s would only earn you five Nectar points, or 2.5p.

What if you made a bigger purchase – say buying a household appliance from Argos? Well, spending £250 on a Sainsbury's Bank credit card would currently earn you 500 Nectar points, equating to £2.50. From November, you’d get 125 points, or 62p.

However much you spend, you’ll get 75% less after November.

Keep in mind that this promotion is separate from Sainsbury’s usual Nectar points collection, which you collect with a Nectar card or app - separate to the credit card. These Nectar points can be collected in tandem with the credit card, and allow you to earn one point for every £1 you spend in Sainsbury’s.

But even if you factor those additional Nectar points into the equation, you’d still be earning one sixth – or 17% – less than before.

The way you earn Nectar points with other retailers – one point for every £5 spent – will not change.

What does Sainsbury's Bank say?

Asked why the change was taking place, Sainsbury's Bank told us:

'With costs going up, we are working hard to keep prices low. We regularly review our offers to ensure we are making the biggest difference to the most customers and are writing to customers to explain that our Sainsbury’s Bank credit card points promotion is changing, for new and existing customers.

'While we understand this offer is popular with credit card holders, we are certain that all customers will continue to find great value and to save money with Sainsbury’s through our low-priced food, competitive financial services and affordable Argos and Habitat brands.'

How do other supermarket credit cards compare?

Sainsbury’s isn’t the only supermarket with its own credit card. There are a number of other credit cards that reward you when you do your grocery shop.

We’ve listed them alphabetically below.

Credit card Rewards Other perks Representative APR Asda Money Credit Card 1% cashback in Asda, which can be converted into Asda vouchers. 0.3% cashback elsewhere. Earn extra Asda Pounds using the Asda Rewards app. 22.9% variable John Lewis/Waitrose Partnership Card* Five points for every £4 spent in John Lewis or Waitrose online, and in store. One point for every £4 spent elsewhere. 500 points converts to a £5 voucher for John Lewis or Waitrose. Interest-free spending for nine months, and 18 months 0% on balance transfers (with a 2.9% balance transfer fee). 18.9% variable M&S Shopping Plus Credit Card One point for every £1 you spend in M&S and one point for every £5 you spend elsewhere. 100 reward points converts to £1 in M&S vouchers. Interest-free spending for up to 24 months, and up to 24 months 0% on balance transfers (with a 2.9% balance transfer fee). 21.9% variable Sainsbury's Bank Nectar Credit Card (From 1 November) Earn one point per £2 spent at Sainsbury's, Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing. One point for every £5 spent elsewhere. Points can be spent with participating retailers. Interest-free spending for up to 17 months and 0% interest on balance transfers for up to 17 months (with a 3% balance transfer fee). 20.9% variable Tesco Bank All Round Credit Card Five Clubcard points for every £4 spent in Tesco and on Tesco fuel (excluding Esso). One Clubcard point for every £8 spent elsewhere. Clubcard points are turned into Clubcard vouchers every three months, to be spent with Tesco and/or reward partners. The card also comes with 0% APR on purchases, balance transfer (1.99% fee), and money transfers (3.99% fee) for up to 15 months from account opening. 20.9% variable

Information correct as of 02/09/22. *The John Lewis/Waitrose Partnership Card is currently closed to new applicants. It's due to relaunch in November.

How else can you save on supermarket shopping?

While supermarket credit cards are a great way to earn rewards on your spending, they probably won't dictate where you shop.

If you're looking for the cheapest supermarket, you might want to check out our supermarket price comparison. Each month, Which? compares prices at all the major supermarkets to help you decide which one you should visit.

In July, Aldi was the cheapest supermarket, followed by fellow discounter Lidl.

This was the second month in a row this year that Aldi was the cheapest. Lidl was cheaper for the other months in 2022.

We also have lots of tips for spending less at the supermarket, and have found out all the ways supermarkets are helping shoppers during the cost of living crisis.