Samsung’s popular power bank drops to an all-time low price for Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for a power bank for summer holidays, walks or day trips, Amazon Prime Day is a chance to pick one up.

The best portable chargers will keep your devices charged all day. But there's no need to pay over the odds.

Samsung's 25W Wireless Battery Pack is currently available at its best price so far this year, now just £18. That's more than a 50% discount compared to its average price over the past few months.

Take a look at more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in the 2026 sale.

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months before publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £41.88

Cheapest price in the past six months: £22.50

10,000mAh capacity

211g

7 x 1.5 x 14.8cm (HxWxL)

We like: Wireless charging option

We don't like: Bigger than some others

Medium power banks like this Samsung offer represent a nice balance between portability and capacity. They're about the same weight as a paperback book and can fit into a large pocket.

This model supports wireless charging and features two USB-C ports that function as both inputs and outputs. Battery indicator lights on top of the power bank let you know how much juice is left.

Read our Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack review.

See the seven things Which? deals editor would never do during a sale.

Is the Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack any good?

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