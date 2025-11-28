Save thousands by flying from these cities

There could be an easy way for a family of four to save at least £1,000 on a trip to Sydney or Tokyo.

Instead of flying direct from Heathrow or Gatwick, find the cheapest flight you can to Istanbul.

When we analysed price data from Skyscanner, we saw that the average flight from London to Sydney cost £1,012, while Istanbul to Sydney was £653. That’s a difference of £359 per person. For Tokyo, it was £350 cheaper per person.

We’ve seen flights to Istanbul from Bristol, Manchester and London for less than £30 (more, if you want to take a lot of luggage, but it should still make the overall journey cheaper).

Get a year of super-useful advice Who to book with, how to get the best deals plus inspiring destination ideas from the experts, for only £36.75 for the year – that’s 25% off. Join Which? Travel Offer ends 8th January 2026

Cheap long-haul flights

Destination Cost from London Cheapest airport How much you could save per person New York £421 Copenhagen £66 Los Angeles £505 Oslo £104 Cape Town £828 Oslo £182 Sydney £1,012 Istanbul £359 Tokyo £947 Istanbul £350 Singapore £680 Istanbul £267 Bangkok £713 Istanbul £212 Mexico City £723 Paris £94 Show all rows

Annual average of a return economy flight based on Skyscanner data from Jan-Dec 2024

London and Amsterdam are most expensive for flights

We compared the price of flying to eight long-haul destinations from nine European airports – London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Madrid, Oslo, Paris and Stockholm.

On average, across all the destinations, it was £139pp cheaper to fly from Istanbul than Amsterdam, and £137pp cheaper than flying from London.

Oslo was the second cheapest airport (£612), followed by Paris and Stockholm (both £641), Madrid (£672) Copenhagen (£682) and Frankfurt (£705).

There were big variations, depending on where you’re heading. Unsurprisingly, Istanbul is not a good choice for westbound flights.

Copenhagen had the cheapest flights to New York (£355) and Oslo had the cheapest flights to Los Angeles (£401). However, these flights would themselves be be indirect (as opposed to flying from London). Paris had the cheapest flights to Madrid.

Plan better holidays free newsletter Get expert advice for your holiday with our free monthly Travel newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Why is it so expensive to fly from London?

London is the second most expensive city to fly from, after Amsterdam, for our selection of eight long-haul destinations. It’s nearly £200pp cheaper to fly from Oslo to Bangkok than from London; £247 cheaper to fly to Tokyo from Stockholm; and £182 cheaper to fly to Cape Town from Oslo (despite being a longer distance).

Part of the explanation is tax. The long-haul tax from the UK in economy class is £94. Taxes from other countries range from zero (Turkey, Sweden) to around £40 (France). It could also be that high demand for flights from the UK pushes the prices up.

Major hubs compared

The five biggest European hubs are London Heathrow, Istanbul, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Madrid Barajas.

Of these, Istanbul was the cheapest for all the eastbound flights and for Cape Town, while Paris was the cheapest for New York, LA and Mexico City.

Destinations Flying from London Flying from Istanbul Flying from Paris Flying from Madrid Flying from Amsterdam New York £421 £496 £391 £465 £480 Los Angeles £505 £555 £498 £614 £629 Cape Town £828 £685 £700 £688 £852 Sydney £1,012 £653 £853 £980 £844 Tokyo £947 £597 £817 £725 £870 Singapore £680 £413 £586 £616 £693 Bangkok £713 £501 £651 £651 £719 Mexico City £723 £833 £629 £633 £758 Show all rows