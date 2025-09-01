By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

September 2025 NS&I premium bond winners

Plus we bust 4 common myths about the popular savings product
September 2025 NS&I premium bond winners

Two savers have hit the £1m jackpot in the latest premium bonds draw, as NS&I dishes out another round of prizes to lucky bondholders across the UK.

Two savers have hit the £1m jackpot in the latest premium bonds draw, as NS&I dishes out another round of prizes to lucky bondholders across the UK.

The jackpot winners include one from County Durham and one from Cumbria. Meanwhile, 76 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000. 

Here, Which? reveals this month's winning bond numbers and debunks a handful of common myths about the savings product.

September 2025 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (224BZ74891) was bought by a lucky winner living in Country Durham, and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was bought nine years ago in June 2014. 

The second winner, based Cumbria, bought their bond (243VC581367) in April 2015. They have a total holding of £50,000. 

Which? is sent the details of the premium bond jackpot winners and prize draw data the day before full results are made available to all premium bond holders via the app and online.

How many winners were drawn in September?

There were 6,026,999 premium bond prizes paid out in the September 2025 draw. Of these, 5,960,562 were worth £100 or less.

In total, this month's prizes were worth £397,781,850.

Value of prizeNumber of prizes
£1,000,0002
£100,00076
£50,000150
£25,000303
£10,000755
£5,0001,511
£1,00015,910

Source: NS&I

4 common myths about premium bonds

Premium bonds have been around since 1957, so it’s not surprising that a few myths have built up over time. Here are some of the most common – and the facts behind them.

Myth 1: The draw isn't truly random

ERNIE, short for Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment, is NS&I’s random number generator and is responsible for drawing millions of prizes each month.

While some people claim the process isn’t fully random, NS&I says the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) carries out an independent check each month to confirm this.

GAD then issues a certificate confirming it has no reason to believe the draw isn’t random. NS&I only publishes the winning numbers and pays prizes once the certificate has been received.

Myth 2: Newer bonds are more likely to win

A popular rumour is that newly purchased bonds have a better chance of winning than older ones. Some NS&I customers have even considered cashing in long-held bonds and buying again in the hope of boosting their chances.

This idea may have emerged because more than 95% of eligible bonds have been bought since 2000 – even though premium bonds have been on sale for more than 60 years.

NS&I confirms all bonds have an equal chance of winning, regardless of when they were purchased.

It said: 'Every £1 invested buys a unique bond number. Every number has a separate and equal chance each month of winning a prize, and the more bonds you buy, the more chances of winning.'

Myth 3: You need a large holding to win big

The maximum premium bonds holding is £50,000, and some bondholders believe you can only win a prize if you hold close to that amount.

While having more bonds gives you more entries into the draw, smaller holdings can still result in significant prizes.

In August 2025, a Berkshire bondholder won £25,000 with just £20 invested in 1986. Another £25,000 prize went to a bondholder from Stockport with £100 held since 2005.

In March, a £100 holding from North Yorkshire won the £1 million jackpot – and since 1994, 13 people have won the top prize with less than £1,000 invested.

The smallest holding ever to win the jackpot was £17 in July 2004, with the bond originally bought in 1959.

Myth 4: Some regions are luckier than others

It’s often assumed that certain parts of the country win more prizes than others – with the South East frequently seen as one of the luckiest regions.

In 2024, bondholders in the South East won seven £1m prizes. But the pattern has shifted. 

Between January and August 2025, no jackpots went to the region. Instead, the top prizes were spread across the UK:

  • North West: 3
  • Yorkshire and the Humber: 3
  • East: 4
  • East Midlands: 2
  • South West: 1
  • North East: 1
  • Scotland: 1
  • Overseas: 1

NS&I says that if an area appears to have more winners, it’s usually because there are more bondholders there. 

The South East has the highest number of premium bonds holders in the UK, which naturally leads to more prizes being won.

