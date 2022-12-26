How to set up smart devices on your router and home wi-fi

From the fun to the practical, the gifted to the self-bought, UK consumers buy a lot of tech every Christmas. But the work of setting it all up can be something of a chore.

Once you've got used to how your smart devices communicate, and what options are available, you'll become a dab-hand.

Below, we'll cover:

Easy, password-free setup using WPS.

Set up using your wi-fi name and password.

Setting up voice assistants and smart displays.

Setting up smart devices to work with voice assistants, to control with your voice.

Setting up a new router if you've switched provider or moved home.

1. WPS: smart device setup for printers, smart plugs, wi-fi extenders and more

First off, there's an easy way to connect devices to your wi-fi that bypasses most of the effort.

WPS, which stands for Wi-fi Protected Setup, makes connecting devices to your network easy. You won't even need your password – handy if it's pretty complex and awkward to type in each time.

Your smart devices should have instructions on how to use it, but in short, this should involve pressing the WPS button on your router and then on the device. After a couple of minutes, your device and your router will be connected.

WPS is commonly available now on certain types of smart devices, like printers, smart plugs and extenders, but if that's not an option, read on for more.

2. Set up smart devices using a wi-fi ID and password

Setting aside the fact that this may be a rather complex set of upper and lower case letters and numbers, the easiest way to set up any smart device on your home wi-fi is by using the wi-fi password.

If your device doesn't have WPS, this is your best option for getting phones, laptops, games consoles and many other devices up and running.

For this you'll need two things:

SSID - the 'name' of the router, and therefore your home wi-fi network. This should be printed on the back of the router, and on a card that came with it.

Your wi-fi password. If you haven't changed this, the default should again have been provided on a card, or printed on the back of the router.

Once you have these two things, use the wi-fi setting on the device you're looking to set up to search for your home network SSID in the list of available networks. Choose this, and enter your password.

Struggling to connect? Wi-fi SSIDs and passwords are case sensitive, so make sure you use uppercase and lowercase letters as written.

3. How to set up voice assistants and smart displays

This is fun bit. Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant allow you to control your networked devices from one hub using voice commands. If you want to control devices with your voice assistant, you'll need to set them up here, instead of or as well as with your home wi-fi.

How to set up an Alexa smart speaker

The instructions for setting up an Amazon Echo speaker should be pretty straightforward. First of all, you'll need to download the Alexa app from the Apple or Google Play app store, and create or log in to an account.

When you first plug it in, you should see it enter setup mode - signified by a rotating orange light. You'll then need to go to the Alexa app and follow these steps

Select Devices from the menu, then click the '+' sign at the top right.

Choose 'Add Device'.

Select 'Amazon Echo'.

Choose the correct type of speaker, and then follow the instructions that appear to complete setup.

How to set up a Google Home smart speaker

Setup is pretty similar for Google Home speakers. Again, you'll need to download the app, and create an account if you don't have one.

Plug in the speaker, wait for it to fire up, and open the app to get started.

Tap the Add icon, then 'Set up device', 'New Device' and follow the next steps.

If you don't see this option, choose the 'Get Started', then 'Set up new devices' button to create a new smart device home.

4. How to set up smart devices on a voice assistant

Once you've set up a voice assistant on your home network, you may want to add other devices like smart plugs or smart lights to work with it – you can control them without lifting a finger once you've gone through some set-up.

To connect smart devices to an Alexa speaker:

Open the Alexa app

Open 'More' and then select 'Add device'.

Select the type of device you're looking to connect

Select the brand and then follow the on-screen walkthrough.

'Routines' are key to a busy smart home. These allow you to condense a number of actions into one voice command. For example, you could turn your lights on, get the weather forecast and switch on the heating by saying 'Alexa, I'm up'.

To set up a routine, do the following from the Alexa app:

Select 'More' and then 'Routines'.

Start a new routine by clicking '+'.

Or tap Featured and toggle one of the premade routines popular with other Alexa users.

To connect smart devices to Google Assistant speakers

Similarly, you can control compatible devices using voice commands from Google Home speakers.

To connect a compatible smart device with your Google Assistant:

Open the Google Home app

Click '+', select 'Set up device', and then 'Works with Google'.

You'll be presented with a list of manufacturers to select from - choose the brand of the smart device you want to set up.

Follow the walkthrough in the app to finish.

You can also make and edit personal or household routines in the 'Routines' menu. For example, you can train Google Assistant to read the traffic report as soon as you end your alarm.

5. How to set up a new router

If you've switched broadband provider or moved home, you might find yourself needing to set up a router. This should be straightforward, but there are some things to remember:

Until your internet connection is activated at your home, you won't be able to set up your router and wi-fi network. Your internet provider should let you know when your connection is active and ready to use.

If you have a new router from your internet service provider, it's likely to be a modem and router built into one hub. To connect to the wider internet, you need to plug it into a broadband or telephone wall socket.

If your modem and router are separate, connect the modem to the wall socket and plug it into your router's WAN or DSL port.

Once the router is correctly plugged in and powered on, you should see the LEDs on the front light up and start flashing. As a general rule, all of these should eventually turn solid green, to signify that everything's ok. If there are issues, you might see some amber or flashing green lights. Read our guide on how to fix your router for some pointers.

If you have a new router, these are things that will have changed to look out for:

The wi-fi password. You'll have a new wi-fi password stuck onto the router or provided on a card that comes with it. This should be a string of letters and numbers that's hard to crack.

You'll have a new wi-fi password stuck onto the router or provided on a card that comes with it. This should be a string of letters and numbers that's hard to crack. The name of your router. This is known as the SSID. You should find it printed on the back of the router.

You can use these to set up other devices on your home network.