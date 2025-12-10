Should you buy a new premium smartphone?

Flagship phones pack in the latest tech and luxury features. Let's imagine we all have the money to buy a new one – is it ever worth paying the extra to go pro?

Every year, three of the biggest names in smartphones – Apple, Google and Samsung – show off not only a new standard handset, but usually two or three higher-spec devices with various additional features. So how do you weigh up which one is right for you, and are you actually missing out if you don't pay for the fanciest phone?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain the differences between the standard models and their pro counterparts, and help you decide whether they're worth buying.

This episode is read by our mobile phones expert Adam Speight and is based on James O'Malley's article, originally published in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Which? Tech magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

