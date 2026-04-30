Free smartphone apps that can save you money – chosen by Which? experts

From splitting bills with friends to finding discounted food or cheaper fuel, there are plenty of apps designed to help you cut everyday costs – and some will make a noticeable difference to your spending over time.

But not every money-saving app will suit everyone, and some require a bit of effort or flexibility to get the most value. It’s worth understanding how each one works before you rely on it to cut your costs.

To see which apps are actually worth using, we asked our experts which ones they rely on to save money in their day-to-day lives. Keep scrolling for our recommendations covering both iOS and Android.

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While the apps on this page can potentially help you save money, it’s just as important to check you’re not overspending elsewhere. It’s easy to forget about free trials you’ve signed up for or ongoing paid-for app subscriptions you might not need anymore. Here’s how to check and cancel unwanted app subscriptions: On iOS – Open Settings , then tap your profile at the top of the screen. Select Subscriptions , then select an app and choose Cancel Subscription if needed.

– Open , then tap your at the top of the screen. Select , then select an app and choose if needed. On Android – Open the Google Play Store, tap the profile icon, then Payments & subscriptions > Subscriptions.

1. Splitwise – for splitting bills and shared expenses

Available on: iOS , Android

Splitting costs with friends and family can get confusing fast when you’re trying to keep track of who owes what. The free Splitwise app is designed to simplify things, whether you’re dividing a restaurant bill, sorting household expenses or arranging a group trip in time for summer.

From the app, you can log who paid, split costs equally or by custom amounts, and keep a running total of balances within a group. The app will send group reminders, so everyone can see what they owe. It also supports multiple currencies, which is handy if you’re abroad.

A paid upgrade to Splitwise Pro removes ads and adds features such as receipt scanning, expense charts and currency conversion.

We round up tips to help you cut the restaurant bill – see our guide on expert ways to save money when dining out.

Our expert says

‘I use Splitwise to log shared costs, and it works out who owes what without you having to keep track yourself. It’s particularly useful for group trips or for balancing household expenses, where lots of small costs can quickly add up. Instead of trying to settle everything there and then, you can add it to the app and sort it later.'

Emily Seymour, Which? energy and sustainability content editor

2. Too Good To Go – for discounted food

Available on: iOS , Android

Too Good To Go helps you save money on food by offering discounted ‘surprise bags’ of leftover items from cafés, restaurants and supermarkets. The aim is to help you cut costs while also reducing food waste.

Open the app and you can browse nearby businesses, reserve a bag and collect it during a set time window. Discounts can be substantial, but what you receive depends on what hasn’t sold that day, so you won’t always know exactly what you’re getting.

The app works particularly well with local bakeries, where you can pick up bread and pastries to freeze for later. Availability varies by location, and popular spots often sell out quickly, so you may need to check the app regularly.

Best cheap supermarket food and drink – we reveal the tastiest and best-value supermarket staples from our independent consumer taste tests.

Our expert says

‘I’ve used Too Good To Go to pick up discounted food from my favourite bakery, but you do have to be quick and learn when they put up their offers each day, as the best deals go quickly. It’s a bit of a lucky dip, so you won’t always get exactly what you want, but it can still be a very effective way to save money and cut down on food waste.’

Kate Carter, Which? senior health writer

3. PetrolPrices – for finding cheaper fuel nearby

Available on: iOS , Android

Fuel prices can vary significantly between petrol stations in the same area, so it’s worth checking before you grab your keys and leave home. PetrolPrices lets you compare petrol and diesel prices in your area to help you find cheaper options.

You can search by location, view prices on a map or in a list and filter results by distance, brand or fuel type. You can also check prices in other areas if you’re planning a longer journey.

Prices in the app are partly based on user-submitted updates, so they might not always be completely accurate. It’s best used as a guide to help you spot cheaper fuel rather than a guarantee of the lowest price. Even so, it can help you avoid paying more than you need to.

Spending too much money on fuelling your car? See our advice on how to save fuel and other money-saving driving tips.



Our expert says

‘I wouldn’t say I check PetrolPrices every time I’m thinking of filling up, but it’s definitely a useful app to have when I’m away from home, as costs can vary quite a bit from one station to the next. I also like that you can see when a price was last updated, for example whether it was submitted a couple of hours ago or several days ago.’

Tom Morgan, Which? senior consumer writer

4. Nomad – for mobile data abroad

Available on: iOS , Android

If you travel outside the EU, using your phone abroad can quickly become expensive, particularly if you’re relying on data-hungry map apps to get from A to B. Nomad is an eSim app that enables you to buy mobile data for specific countries or regions, often at a lower cost than standard roaming charges.

With Nomad, you can choose a data plan before or during your trip, install the eSim on your phone and activate it when you arrive. This means you can get online straight away without needing to buy a local Sim card or rely on patchy public wi-fi.

The plans you can choose from vary by destination and data allowance, so we recommend comparing your options before you set off. You’ll also need a compatible phone that supports eSims, which rules out some older devices.

For more details, see our guide to the best cheap eSims for mobile roaming abroad.

Our expert says

‘I like using Nomad when I’m travelling outside the EU, as it’s often cheaper than my usual roaming charges and it's easy to set up before I go. Once it’s installed, you can switch it on as soon as you land, which saves the scramble to find wi-fi or a local Sim at the airport.’

Paul Lester, Which? technology content editor

5. Vinted – for buying and selling second-hand clothes

Available on: iOS , Android

If you fancy refreshing your wardrobe for less, Vinted lets you buy and sell second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories directly with other users. Prices are often lower than buying new, and you can also earn extra cash by listing items you no longer wear.

You can browse Vinted by brand, size or condition, and message sellers to ask questions before buying. Buyers pay postage and a buyer protection fee. Sellers can list items for free and keep the full sale price, as the buyer protection fee is added on top of the listing price by Vinted. The platform also supports used electronics and sports gear.

As with any online marketplace, it’s important to check listings carefully and factor in delivery costs when comparing prices. Popular or branded items can sell quickly, so it pays to act fast if you spot a good deal.

For further advice on saving money through the app, see our expert tips for buying and selling on Vinted.

Our expert says

‘I use Vinted for both buying and selling, and it’s a really easy way to turn clothes I no longer wear into extra cash. Since October, I’ve listed around 15 items and made more than £100.

‘I’ve learnt that small tweaks can make a big difference, like checking similar listings to price items realistically and uploading regularly rather than all at once, so they’re more likely to be seen. As a buyer, I’ll often search for items I’ve spotted in shops, or 'like' listings so similar ones show up in my feed later, which has helped me pick up some great deals.’

Grace Witherden, Which? money content editor

6. Emma – for tracking spending and subscriptions

Available on: iOS , Android

If you’d benefit from a clearer view of where your money is going, Emma is a budgeting app that links to your bank accounts and credit cards using open banking. The app can automatically sort your transactions, so you can see how much you’re spending on things like bills, food shopping and eating out.

Emma can also help you set budgets, track your progress over time and get notifications about your spending. The app flags recurring payments, including subscriptions you might have forgotten about, helping you spot areas where you could cut back.

The standard free version of Emma lets you connect up to two bank accounts. If you want to upgrade to a paid tier, Emma Plus, Pro and Ultimate offer extra features such as rent reporting, where your monthly rent payment is reported to credit reference agencies, which could boost your credit score.

Our guide to the best budgeting apps has more details on Emma and similar tools.

Our expert says

‘Your current account provider might already let you view your balances and transactions with other banks in one place, which can make it much easier to keep on top of your finances. Standalone apps like Emma tend to offer more in-depth analysis.

'They’re particularly useful for flagging subscriptions and highlighting trends you might not notice day-to-day, but make sure you’re comfortable sharing your data and that you’ll make full use of the features before paying for an upgrade.’

Chiara Cavaglieri, Which? senior researcher/writer

7. Sprive – for paying off your mortgage

Available on: iOS , Android

If you have a mortgage, Sprive offers a different way to make your everyday spending work harder. The app links to your bank account and tracks purchases with partner retailers, turning cashback into automatic overpayments on your mortgage.

Instead of receiving cashback as cash, your rewards are paid straight towards your loan, gradually reducing your balance. Over time, this can help to cut the total interest you pay and shorten your mortgage term.

How much you benefit from using the app obviously depends on your spending habits and the cashback rates available, so it’s unlikely to transform your finances overnight. But used consistently, it can be a simple way to make small, regular overpayments without needing to think about it.

Whether you want to learn how mortgages work or you're looking for the best deals today, our mortgage guides will help you find the best solution for your needs.

Our expert says

'I’ve become slightly obsessed with Sprive in recent months. At first glance, it looks like just another rewards app, but it links directly to your mortgage and uses cashback from spending at more than 80 brands to overpay your balance.

‘The rewards themselves might seem modest – I get around 2.5% on my Tesco shop – but when you factor in the mortgage interest you’re no longer paying, it adds up quickly. I’ve used it for everything from food shopping to furniture, and it’s already helped shave a month off my repayment schedule.’

Jamie Darlow, Which? senior researcher/writer

8. Airtime Mobile Rewards – for phone bill savings

Available on: iOS , Android

If you want to save money on your phone bill without changing your shopping habits, Airtime Rewards links to your debit or credit card and gives you cashback when you spend with selected retailers.

Once you’ve signed up through the app and connected your card, you’ll earn a percentage back automatically when you shop in-store and online. The cashback builds up in your account and can be redeemed as credit towards your mobile phone bill, or you can give the rewards to another member.

Retailers and cashback rates vary, so how much you earn will depend on where you shop and how often. It’s a relatively hands-off way to save, but it can add up over time.

Compare mobile phone deals to find the best for your needs.

Our expert says

‘I’ve been using Airtime Rewards for years and have saved more than £160 off my phone bill so far. You link your debit card to the app, and whenever you spend with one of its partner brands, you automatically earn money back to put towards your bill.

‘It works with plenty of retailers, including Boots, Levi’s and Morrisons, and the cashback rates vary – I’ve seen offers of around 4% to 8% – so it’s an easy way to build up savings from everyday spending.’

Humairaa Habib, Which? senior researcher/writer

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