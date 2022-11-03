Supermarket Christmas food 2022: the ultimate guide to M&S, Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi and Lidl festive ranges - and more

​​​​

Looking to plan your festive shop? We've rounded up a selection of what all the big supermarkets have to offer, from stylish starters to showstopping desserts and vegan and vegetarian party food.

There are plenty of unusual and enticing options to choose from, at a range of budgets, so use this guide to help you plan what to get and where.

Seafood seems to be a popular theme this year, particularly for starters, while those looking for a theatrical dessert or appetising alternative to turkey are spoiled for choice.

As well as starters, sides and special dietary requirements, we also asked supermarkets to nominate their top turkey options for both smaller and larger Christmas gatherings, alternative meat and fish mains, and vegetarian and vegan dishes and desserts.

Some products aren't available yet, but we've included dates where we have them, and we'll update this guide with new information as it comes in.

Aldi Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Some food is available to buy now from Aldi. The rest is TBC or dates given below.

Aldi's wide range of festive treats offers something for everyone, but is dominated by some lavish fish and seafood options this year, including scallop and champagne gratins and black garlic lobster tails - all of which scream ‘luxury’ but without the premium price tag.

If you’re forgoing the traditional turkey this year, why not try Aldi's half side of salmon infused with lemon, cranberry and orange, for a light centrepiece with a fruity festive twist? This will give you room for its indulgent desserts, including a chocolate smash dome cake, and a pavlova tower that provides a refreshing fruity alternative to heavier festive fare.

Starters and sides

Specially Selected Rich & Creamy 2 Scallop & Champagne Gratins £3.29, 200g, serves 2 With Monsigny Brut champagne, cheddar cheese and double cream. Available now from Aldi.

With Monsigny Brut champagne, cheddar cheese and double cream. Available now from Specially Selected Aromatic And Tender Roasted Black Garlic Butter Lobster Tails £14.99, 254g, serves 2 Tender lobster tails with roasted black garlic butter. Available now from Aldi.

Tender lobster tails with roasted black garlic butter. Available now from Specially Selected King Prawns In Blankets £4.29, 160g. Available now from Aldi.

Mains

Specially Selected Roly Poly Whole Turkey £7.99 per kg, 4-5.99kg, serves 8-10 Oat-fed and free range British whole turkey with giblets, slow grown in East Anglia. On sale from the 19 December.

Oat-fed and free range British whole turkey with giblets, slow grown in East Anglia. On sale from the 19 December. Fresh Turkey Crown Small £4.99 per kg, 0.9-1.99kg serves up to 6 depending on size picked up A fresh class A British turkey breast crown with prime wing. On sale from the 19 December.

A fresh class A British turkey breast crown with prime wing. On sale from the 19 December. Specially Selected Half Side of Salmon with Orange & Cranberry £8.99, £17.98 per kg, 500g, serves 4 Specially Selected lemon infused half side of salmon with a fruity cranberry and orange sauce. Available now from Aldi.

Specially Selected lemon infused half side of salmon with a fruity cranberry and orange sauce. Available now from Specially Selected Root Vegetable & Camembert Nut Roasts, £2.99, 390g, Serves 2 A combination of sweet roasted root vegetables and crunchy cashew nuts with a creamy melting camembert-cheese centre. Available now from Aldi .

A combination of sweet roasted root vegetables and crunchy cashew nuts with a creamy melting camembert-cheese centre. Available now from . Specially Selected Festive Wreath £3.99, £8.31 per kg, 480g, serves 4 Packed with butternut squash, cranberries, chestnuts, savoury mushrooms and pumpkin seeds and hand finished with candied orange slices, rosemary sprigs and cranberry glaze. On sale from 19 December.

Desserts and sweet treats

Specially Selected Smash Dome Cake, £14.99, 1kg, serves 14 A Swiss chocolate dome covering a chocolate sponge - smash it open to reveal hidden treats. Date available TBC.

A Swiss chocolate dome covering a chocolate sponge - smash it open to reveal hidden treats. Date available TBC. Specially Selected Raspberry & White Chocolate Pavlova Tower £5.99, 550g, serves 8 Three layers of meringue, raspberry sauce and whipped cream, topped with raspberries and white chocolate. Available now from Aldi.

Three layers of meringue, raspberry sauce and whipped cream, topped with raspberries and white chocolate. Available now from Specially Selected Chocolate Panettone £3.99, 750g Sweet Christmas bread with chocolate crème and chocolate chips. Available now from Aldi.

Sweet Christmas bread with chocolate crème and chocolate chips. Available now from Specially Selected Salted Maple Almond Brittle £1.99, 115g Salted maple caramel brittle, packed with roasted almonds. Available now from Aldi.

Asda Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Christmas delivery slots available to book now at Asda.

Seafood starters are also big at Asda this year, with a luxury seafood platter part of the line-up. If you're ready to branch out from a traditional turkey, Asda’s Extra Special Tomahawk Wellington - topped with cheese and truffle oil - may be the centrepiece for you.

Chocoholics and those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the range of alternative dessert options, including showy edible chocolate bowls and baubles.

Starters and sides

Extra Special Blackthorn Smoked Salmon . Price TBC, available from 24 November.

. Price TBC, available from 24 November. Extra Special Prawn Cocktail with Charred Tomato Marie Rose Sauce . Price TBC, available from 24 November.

. Price TBC, available from 24 November. Extra Special Luxury Seafood Platter. Price TBC, available from 24 November.

Mains

Extra Special Free Range & Corn-Fed Norfolk Bronze Turkey Large, £6.90 per kg, 5.5-7kg, serves 10-14 Fresh class A free range and corn-fed whole bronze turkey - from traditional heritage birds reared on a rich, corn-fed diet for a fuller flavour. Available from the 24 November.

Fresh class A free range and corn-fed whole bronze turkey - from traditional heritage birds reared on a rich, corn-fed diet for a fuller flavour. Available from the 24 November. Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffed Turkey Crown with Beechwood Smoked Bacon, £22, £1.55kg, serves 4-6 Fresh, class A, skin on turkey saddle with a classic pork sage and onion stuffing - finished with beechwood smoked bacon. Available from 24 November.

Fresh, class A, skin on turkey saddle with a classic pork sage and onion stuffing - finished with beechwood smoked bacon. Available from 24 November. Extra Special Tomahawk Wellington, £28 per kg, 750g, serves 4-6 A succulent long bone tomahawk topped with emmental, brie and manchego cheeses, truffle oil, buttered spinach and mushrooms, and a reduction of a Madeira wine & red currant jelly - all wrapped up in an enriched butter puff pastry. Available from 24 November.

A succulent long bone tomahawk topped with emmental, brie and manchego cheeses, truffle oil, buttered spinach and mushrooms, and a reduction of a Madeira wine & red currant jelly - all wrapped up in an enriched butter puff pastry. Available from 24 November. Plant Based Meat-Free Turkey Crown (vegan), £5, 417g, serves 4 Soya-based protein, topped with a crispy savoury flavoured crumb and finished with rich umami basting stock melts. Available from 24 November.

Desserts and sweet treats

Extra Special Chocolate Baubles, £3.50, 100g, serves 2 (vegan) Hand-moulded dark chocolate baubles, filled with vegan caramel, vegan chocolate mousse and vegan ganache. Available from 17 December.

Hand-moulded dark chocolate baubles, filled with vegan caramel, vegan chocolate mousse and vegan ganache. Available from 17 December. Millionaire's Edible Chocolate Bowl, £7 Hand-moulded chocolate bowl and spoons, filled with a layered Millionaire's dessert of crunchy biscuit, toffee mousse and sauce, and chocolate ganache, topped with gold stars and decorations. Available from 17 December.

See all Asda's Christmas 2022 food range .

Co-op Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: available in store from December.

Infused salmon is Co-op's seafood starter of choice, with a range of interesting festive flavours including orange liqueur and whiskey.

Vegans are catered for both in the main course and all the trimmings (hint, vegan no-pigs in blankets incoming - see our vegan section below). The star-shaped dessert is sure to be a talking point, and is packed full of caramel, chocolate and peanut flavours for those wanting a break from traditional pud.

Starters and sides

Irresistible Beetroot Cured Smoked Salmon with Orange Liqueur and Orange Zest, £5, 100g Oak smoked Scottish farmed salmon with orange zest, orange liqueur and beetroot juice. Available date TBC.

Oak smoked Scottish farmed salmon with orange zest, orange liqueur and beetroot juice. Available date TBC. Irresistible Old Pulteney Whisky Smoked Salmon, £5, 100g Scottish farmed salmon smoked over oakwood with Old Pulteney 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Available date TBC.

Scottish farmed salmon smoked over oakwood with Old Pulteney 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Available date TBC. Irresistible Truffle Chipolata Pigs in Blankets, £3.25, 220g Outdoor bred pork chipolatas wrapped in chestnut and oak smoked streaky bacon with a hint of truffle flavoured oil. Available date TBC.

Mains

Irresistible Muscovado Baked Gammon Joint £9, 750g, serves 4 Outdoor bred pork sweet cured with festive spices - served with a muscovado glaze. In stores from the 14 December.

Outdoor bred pork sweet cured with festive spices - served with a muscovado glaze. In stores from the 14 December. Irresistible Mushroom Wellington £4, 376g, serves 2 (vegan) Crisp puff pastry parcels filled with portobello mushroom, spinach and a rich mushroom duxelle with a hint of truffle. In stores from the 12 December.

Desserts and sweet treats

Irresistible Nuts about Chocolate Star £6, 571g, serves 8 Belgian milk chocolate filled with chocolate and peanut mousse, crunchy peanuts and caramel sauce, with a melting dark chocolate sauce. Available date TBC.

Belgian milk chocolate filled with chocolate and peanut mousse, crunchy peanuts and caramel sauce, with a melting dark chocolate sauce. Available date TBC. Irresistible Golden Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartlets £2.50, 4 pack Chocolate pastry tarts layered with a smooth chocolate and hazelnut filling, Belgian chocolate sauce and crunchy hazelnuts nibs. Available date TBC.

Chocolate pastry tarts layered with a smooth chocolate and hazelnut filling, Belgian chocolate sauce and crunchy hazelnuts nibs. Available date TBC. Irresistible Millionaire’s Roulade, £6, 430g Slow-baked meringue filled with toffee sauce, caramel cream and a crunchy biscuit crumb, finished with a Belgian milk chocolate drizzle. Available date TBC.

Iceland Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Available in store or to order online from 14 November.

This year, Iceland are stocking an array of non-traditional Christmas party food such as mini chicken tikka naans, hoisin duck samosas or tater tots - ideal if you plan on having a Christmas spread full of global flavours.

However, if you consider yourself more of a traditionalist, then never fear, Iceland are still stocking some more traditional festive starters, like their crispy camembert rounds, accompanied by a cranberry dip. For smaller gatherings, their turkey crown wrapped in bacon is a good budget choice.

Starters and sides

Lobster, Red Shrimp and Crab Mac and Cheese (2pk) Rich bechamel sauce paired with a mix of fresh crab meat, red shrimp, and lobster. Topped with a final layer of melted, mature cheddar cheese. Price TBC.

Rich bechamel sauce paired with a mix of fresh crab meat, red shrimp, and lobster. Topped with a final layer of melted, mature cheddar cheese. Price TBC. Luxury 4 Breaded French Camembert Rounds (4pk) Bitesize portions of rich, creamy, melted camembert coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb coating. Served with a cranberry dip. Price TBC.

Bitesize portions of rich, creamy, melted camembert coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb coating. Served with a cranberry dip. Price TBC. Luxury Chicken Tikka Naan (10pk) Just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean Brits need to miss out on their favourite cuisine. Enjoy the heat of a chicken tikka with a warm and hearty naan bread. Price TBC.

Mains

Iceland Luxury Easy Carve Extra Tasty Turkey Crown, £20, 2kg, serves 6-8 Frozen British basted turkey breast crown with prime wings.

Frozen British basted turkey breast crown with prime wings. Iceland Easy Carve Boneless Turkey Breast Joint Wrapped In Bacon, £10, 1.15kg, serves 4-6 Frozen, boneless skin on turkey breast joint, basted in butter oil and topped with smoked streaky bacon.

Frozen, boneless skin on turkey breast joint, basted in butter oil and topped with smoked streaky bacon. Iceland Luxury Pil Pil Prawns £5, 195kg, serves 2 Raw tail on and tail off king prawns with a garlic, olive oil and chilli butter, served with chopped garlic and parsley in a tapas serving dish.

Desserts and sweet treats

Iceland Luxury The Ultimate Sticky Toffee Crown, £10, 2070g, serves 18 A toffee and date sponge with a toffee filling, with a vanilla pouring cream.

A toffee and date sponge with a toffee filling, with a vanilla pouring cream. Apple Pie Bites (168g) Chunks of Granny Smith apples lay on a bed of flaky and delicate filo pastry. Price TBC.

Chunks of Granny Smith apples lay on a bed of flaky and delicate filo pastry. Price TBC. Luxury Chocolate & Caramel Profiterole Gateau (750g) A chocolate gateau combined with soft and fluffy caramel profiteroles, topped with shavings of sweet, white chocolate. Price TBC.

Browse all of Iceland's Christmas range .

Lidl Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: In stores only from December

Lidl is keeping some of its festive fayre under wraps until closer to the big day, so check back for a fuller list of what's available nearer the time.

Nevertheless, for mains, it's got some hearty options to choose from, including a succulent beef Chateaubriand joint, veggie tartlets and a vegan wreath (now a Christmas institution all it's own!), while fans of a dramatic dessert will love the interactive snowy Christmas village.

Starters and sides

TBC - check back in early December for the full lowdown.

Mains

Deluxe Silver Slate Free Range Turkey, 4-6kg Reared on RSPCA assured farms in the East Anglian countryside exclusively for Lidl. A slow growing heritage breed, its maturity gives the tender meat depth of flavour and succulence. Price and availability TBC.

Reared on RSPCA assured farms in the East Anglian countryside exclusively for Lidl. A slow growing heritage breed, its maturity gives the tender meat depth of flavour and succulence. Price and availability TBC. Deluxe Free Range Turkey Crown with Pork, Chestnut, Onion & Thyme Stuffing & Dry Cured Smoked Bacon Lattice The full flavour of these RSPCA-assured turkeys is enhanced by the dry-cured smoked bacon lattice and sweet undertones of pork, chestnut, onion and thyme stuffing. Price and availability TBC.

The full flavour of these RSPCA-assured turkeys is enhanced by the dry-cured smoked bacon lattice and sweet undertones of pork, chestnut, onion and thyme stuffing. Price and availability TBC. Beef Chateaubriand joint, 800-1200g Matured for 30 days, this Red Tractor assured Deluxe British beef Chateaubriand fillet has a succulent texture and pairs well with the punchy sauce. Price and availability TBC.

Matured for 30 days, this Red Tractor assured Deluxe British beef Chateaubriand fillet has a succulent texture and pairs well with the punchy sauce. Price and availability TBC. Deluxe Tartlets 2x120g (vegetarian) These tartlets are available in curried cauliflower and kale or caramelised onion and a creamy goats cheese disc on flaky puff pastry. Price and availability TBC.

These tartlets are available in curried cauliflower and kale or caramelised onion and a creamy goats cheese disc on flaky puff pastry. Price and availability TBC. Deluxe Showstopper Vegan Garland 550g (vegan) The wreath is made up of vegan ‘no-pork’ sausage, encased within plant-based buttery pastry. Cranberries add a festive flourish, and onions provide a little sweetness. Price and availability TBC.

Desserts and sweet treats

Deluxe Chocolate Cottage, 800g This indulgent chocolate creation comes with chocolate sauce which can be poured into the chimney to blend with lavish layers of Belgian white chocolate mousse, salted caramel sauce, white chocolate snowballs and a chocolate cookie base inside. Price and availability TBC.

Morrisons Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Available to order now from Morrisons.

Morrisons is offering an exotic spread this year and, like many of the other supermarkets, its starters are dominated by sophisticated fish options, including another seafood platter.

Their most aesthetically pleasing dessert is undoubtedly their star-shaped passionfruit panna cotta, ideal for those who prefer to finish with something fruitier.

If you’re not 100% set on turkey this year, Morrisons' is also offering slow cooked beef shin as a hearty alternative, as well as a vegan wellington - so no-one misses out.

Starters and sides

Morrisons The Best Rockpool Seafood Platter with Garlic Butter, serves 2, £10 A medley of king prawns, mussels and langoustine, with a fragrant garlic and herb butter. Available order date TBC.

A medley of king prawns, mussels and langoustine, with a fragrant garlic and herb butter. Available order date TBC. Morrisons The Best Cornish Scallop and King Prawn Thermidor Gratins, serves 2, £5 Cornish scallops and king prawns in a deliciously creamy sauce, finished with a crumb topping that's enriched with mature cheddar for added flavour. Available to order now from Morrisons.

Cornish scallops and king prawns in a deliciously creamy sauce, finished with a crumb topping that's enriched with mature cheddar for added flavour. Available to order now from Morrisons The Best Orange Triple Smoked Salmon, serves 2, £4.50 Scottish salmon cured with sea salt and demerara sugar, triple smoked over oak and cask chippings for a deep, rich flavour, then marinated in a zesty orange dressing with clementine oil for a tasty twist on the classic starter. Available to order now from Morrisons.

Scottish salmon cured with sea salt and demerara sugar, triple smoked over oak and cask chippings for a deep, rich flavour, then marinated in a zesty orange dressing with clementine oil for a tasty twist on the classic starter. Available to order now from Morrisons The Best Camembert Sharing Bread, £6, 470g, serves 6 Soft garlic and herb enriched bread, topped with extra virgin olive oil, served with a whole Camembert. Available now from Morrisons.

Mains

Morrisons The Best Free Range Whole Organic Bronze Turkey, £15 per kg, 4.5-5.99kg, serves 8-11 Naturally grown slower for a fuller flavour with a succulent texture. Order for collection at Morrisons.

Naturally grown slower for a fuller flavour with a succulent texture. Order for collection at Morrisons The Best Stuffed Turkey Crown with Stuffed Bacon, £28 per kg, 1.96kg, serves 5-6 Tender and succulent turkey crown enriched with a pork, buttered leek and pancetta stuffing, topped with smoked Hampshire bacon. Order for collection at Morrisons.

Tender and succulent turkey crown enriched with a pork, buttered leek and pancetta stuffing, topped with smoked Hampshire bacon. Order for collection at Morrisons The Best Slow Cooked Beef Shin with Marrow & Truffle Sauce, £35, 2.92kg, serves 8 A British shin of beef that's been slow cooked for 10 hours for fall-apart tenderness, all accompanied with deliciously rich truffle and marrowbone sauce. Available order date TBC.

A British shin of beef that's been slow cooked for 10 hours for fall-apart tenderness, all accompanied with deliciously rich truffle and marrowbone sauce. Available order date TBC. Morrisons The Best Hand Finished Camembert Parcel (vegetarian) £5, 600g, serves 4 Whole French camembert, with cranberry, ruby port and caramelised red onion chutney, finished and wrapped in a flaky butter-enriched pastry. Buy now at Morrisons.

Whole French camembert, with cranberry, ruby port and caramelised red onion chutney, finished and wrapped in a flaky butter-enriched pastry. Buy now at Morrisons Plant Revolution Beefless Wellington (vegan) £7, 420g, serves 2 Wheat, soy and pea protein topped with a mushroom duxelle and wrapped in a crisp golden pastry. Available from the 19th of December.

Desserts and sweet treats

Morrisons The Best Passionfruit Panna Cotta Star, £7, 651g, serves 8 Deliciously creamy vanilla panna cotta with passionfruit sauce. Available to order now from Morrisons.

Deliciously creamy vanilla panna cotta with passionfruit sauce. Available to order now from The Best Chocolate Orange Cheesecake, £7, serves 8 A chocolate biscuit base with layers of chocolate and orange flavoured cheesecake batter and a light chocolate sponge disc, topped with a chocolate ganache - all decorated with butterscotch pieces and Belgian white chocolate. Available to order now from Morrisons.

A chocolate biscuit base with layers of chocolate and orange flavoured cheesecake batter and a light chocolate sponge disc, topped with a chocolate ganache - all decorated with butterscotch pieces and Belgian white chocolate. Available to order now from The Best Chocolate and Orange Panettone, £8, serves 6 This indulgent treat is studded with milk chocolate chunks and an orange liqueur infused mascarpone filling, all finished with more chocolate and toasted almonds. Availability TBC.

This indulgent treat is studded with milk chocolate chunks and an orange liqueur infused mascarpone filling, all finished with more chocolate and toasted almonds. Availability TBC. The Best Panettone Christmas Pudding with a Black Cherry Sauce, £10, serves 8 Rich Christmas pudding laced with chunks of panettone and black cherries for a decadent new twist on a classic. Availability TBC.

Browse the full Morrisons Christmas range.

M&S Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Most products available to order online now at M&S.

M&S are defining decadence this year with their Christmas spread. Once again, festive fish specials feature highly, including oysters, salmon, lobster and prawn cocktails and scallops.

It's also one for a truly showstopping and interactive dessert, with its white chocolate, passion fruit and mango snow globe dessert, which you can dust with coconut yourself to make it snow.

Vegetarians and vegans will find a welcome alternative to the usual festive wreath in its Potato, Caramelised Onion & Brie Pie (veggie) and squash and spinach filo tarts (vegan).

Starters and sides

Citrus & Dill Smoked Salmon, £5, 100g Expertly cured and twice smoked over oakwood shavings in a kiln, then topped with lemon and orange zest, lemon rapeseed oil and dill. Available online from Ocado , or in store from M&S.

Expertly cured and twice smoked over oakwood shavings in a kiln, then topped with lemon and orange zest, lemon rapeseed oil and dill. Available online from , or in store from M&S. Collection Posh Prawn & Lobster Cocktails, serves 4, £22 Lobster and cold-water prawns combined with brandy-infused Marie Rose sauce, and garnished with tomato jelly to pack a sweet punch. Available to order now from M&S.

Lobster and cold-water prawns combined with brandy-infused Marie Rose sauce, and garnished with tomato jelly to pack a sweet punch. Available to order now from Collection 12 British Rockefeller Oysters, £15 Isle of Mull and Isle of Barra oysters sourced from the cool, clear waters off the north-west of Scotland, served with a parmesan and spinach sauce and parsley breadcrumb to finish at home. Available to order now from M&S.

Isle of Mull and Isle of Barra oysters sourced from the cool, clear waters off the north-west of Scotland, served with a parmesan and spinach sauce and parsley breadcrumb to finish at home. Available to order now from Scallops with Mushrooms & Spinach, £10, 175g Four scallop shells with wild Canadian scallops, topped with mushrooms and fresh spinach in a creamy sauce, and finished with a parsley crumb. Available to order now from M&S.

Mains

Free Range Pembrokeshire Heritage Turkey, £17 per kg, 4-5.49kg, serves 6-10 British free range Pembrokeshire Heritage Blue turkey with giblets. Available to order now from M&S.

British free range Pembrokeshire Heritage Blue turkey with giblets. Available to order now from Collections Slow Cooked Turkey Crown with Bacon & Stuffing, £25 per kg, 2.3-2.99kg servings, serves 6-8 Slow cooked for succulence, stuffed with pork and cranberry stuffing, wrapped in dry cured bacon and served with turkey gravy. Available to order now from M&S.

Slow cooked for succulence, stuffed with pork and cranberry stuffing, wrapped in dry cured bacon and served with turkey gravy. Available to order now from Collection British Park Lane Rump of Beef Wrapped in Sirloin, £45, 1.2kg, serves 6 Matured for 21 days, wrapped in hand trimmed lean British Beef Sirloin and dressed in beef stock. Finish off this joint with a flavoursome peppercorn beef melt. Available now from M&S.

Matured for 21 days, wrapped in hand trimmed lean British Beef Sirloin and dressed in beef stock. Finish off this joint with a flavoursome peppercorn beef melt. Available now from Collection Rustic Potato, Caramelised Onion & Brie Pie, £8, 500g, serves 2 Layers of creamy French Brie and skin on potatoes enrobed in a caramelised onion, garlic and mature cheddar cheese cream sauce topped with delicious all butter shortcrust puff pastry. Available now online from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Layers of creamy French Brie and skin on potatoes enrobed in a caramelised onion, garlic and mature cheddar cheese cream sauce topped with delicious all butter shortcrust puff pastry. Available now online from or in store from M&S. Butternut Squash and Spinach Layered Filo Tart, £7, 425g, serves 2 Butternut squash, spinach and carrot with coconut oil based preparation, encased in shortcrust pastry and topped with filo pastry and paprika flakes. Availability TBC.

Desserts and sweet treats

Collection Handmade White Chocolate, Passionfruit and Mango Snow Globe, £35, 720g serves 8 Layers of Belgian white chocolate mousse, passion fruit mousse, passion fruit & mango compote, fluffy sponge and white chocolate biscuit balls in a hand-sprayed Belgian white chocolate shell. Decorated with Belgian chocolate trees. Complete with a sachet of desiccated coconut to sprinkle on to make it snow. Available to order now from M&S.

Layers of Belgian white chocolate mousse, passion fruit mousse, passion fruit & mango compote, fluffy sponge and white chocolate biscuit balls in a hand-sprayed Belgian white chocolate shell. Decorated with Belgian chocolate trees. Complete with a sachet of desiccated coconut to sprinkle on to make it snow. Available to order now from Berry Delice, £15, 465g. Availability TBC.

Collection 6 White Chocolate & Sicilian Lemon Cheesecake Snowballs, £12, 540g. Availability TBC.

Collection Crackling Chocolate Logs, £20, 137g, serves 16 Crackling logs made with chocolate sponge filled and topped with a velvety smooth chocolate ganache. Hand-finished with popping candy chocolate bark and glistening popping candy embers. Available to order now from M&S.

Browse the full M&S Christmas range.

Sainsbury's Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Like M&S, Morrisons and Aldi, Sainsbury’s has an impressive line-up of fish starters this year, including butter-laden lobster tails and crab mini-mousses.

If you're not a big seafood fan there's still plenty to tempt, including a mushroom, brie and truffle star wreath and mini beef wellingtons.

Vegans and flexitarians who want to cut Christmas meat consumption are well-catered for with a range of mock meat dishes from turkey to gammon, as well as vegan classics such as a nut roast.

Starters and sides

Taste the Difference Lobster Tails with Garlic and Parsley Butter, £25, serves 2 Responsibly sourced from Canada. Finished with a garlic, lemon & parsley butter for added indulgence. Available to order now from Sainsbury’s.

Responsibly sourced from Canada. Finished with a garlic, lemon & parsley butter for added indulgence. Available to order now from Taste the Difference Crab & Lemon Mousse Pots, £10, serves 4 Ready to serve. Includes layers of crab mousse and lemon mousse. Hand finished with Orkney white crab meat. Available to order now from Sainsbury’s.

Ready to serve. Includes layers of crab mousse and lemon mousse. Hand finished with Orkney white crab meat. Available to order now from Mini Fillet Beef Wellingtons with a Rich Mushroom and Port Duxelle, £16, serves 16 British Beef fillet and rich mushroom duxelle, made with roasted chestnut mushrooms, Portobello mushrooms and ruby Port, all encased in a crisp, lattice topped, butter enriched puff pastry. Available to order now from Sainsbury’s.

British Beef fillet and rich mushroom duxelle, made with roasted chestnut mushrooms, Portobello mushrooms and ruby Port, all encased in a crisp, lattice topped, butter enriched puff pastry. Available to order now from Mushroom, Brie and Truffle Star Wreath, £7.25, serves 6 Chestnut mushroom, brie and truffle filling, encased in a crisp butter-enriched puff pastry, topped with a crunchy herb breadcrumb. Available to order now from Sainsbury’s.

Mains

Taste the Difference Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Caramelised Shallot & Pancetta Stuffing with Jus Glaze 2.5-3kg Free-range bronze turkey crown hand prepared with a festive mulled spice rub, smoked streaky bacon and a Christmas tree shaped thyme butter. Stuffed with British pork, caramelised shallot, leek and pancetta stuffing and finished with a turkey gravy glaze. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Free-range bronze turkey crown hand prepared with a festive mulled spice rub, smoked streaky bacon and a Christmas tree shaped thyme butter. Stuffed with British pork, caramelised shallot, leek and pancetta stuffing and finished with a turkey gravy glaze. Available to order now at Sainsbury's Stock Basted Turkey Joint 800g, £13-16 Topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon & basted with turkey stock for extra succulence, ideal for 4 people. Availability TBC.

Topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon & basted with turkey stock for extra succulence, ideal for 4 people. Availability TBC. Taste the Difference Scottish Salmon Side, £16, 750g, serves 6 Smothered in a spiced orange and honey sticky glaze garnished with fresh orange slices for a festive twist. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Smothered in a spiced orange and honey sticky glaze garnished with fresh orange slices for a festive twist. Available to order now at Taste the Difference No Turkey Crown, £7, 530g, serves 4 (vegan) Plant-based turkey-style crown, finished with smoky vegan rashers, sage and onion stuffing and a zesty sage, thyme and onion melt. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Desserts and sweet treats

Taste the Difference Festive Belgian Chocolate and Salted Caramel Wreath, £12, 650g, serves 8 Piped with salted caramel cream, topped with salted caramel sauce and Belgian chocolate, hand finished with edible chocolate pine cones and creamy Belgian white chocolate shavings. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Piped with salted caramel cream, topped with salted caramel sauce and Belgian chocolate, hand finished with edible chocolate pine cones and creamy Belgian white chocolate shavings. Available to order now at Belgian Chocolate and Clementine Yule Log, £10, serves 10 Filled with Belgian chocolate crème pâtissière and zesty clementine curd, then smothered in ultra-rich cocoa fudge frosting. Hand finished with candied orange, chocolate shavings and edible lustre. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Filled with Belgian chocolate crème pâtissière and zesty clementine curd, then smothered in ultra-rich cocoa fudge frosting. Hand finished with candied orange, chocolate shavings and edible lustre. Available to order now at Triple Chocolate Praline Winter Forest, £12, serves 12 Layers of creamy Belgian white chocolate mousse over rich milk and dark chocolate mousse, served on a crunchy chocolate-biscuit base with a secret layer of creamy hazelnut ganache. Available to order now at Sainsburys.

Layers of creamy Belgian white chocolate mousse over rich milk and dark chocolate mousse, served on a crunchy chocolate-biscuit base with a secret layer of creamy hazelnut ganache. Available to order now at Taste the Difference Black Forest Present, £10, serves 4 Cocoa ganache sponge base, topped with a chocolate mousse, cherry compote, sweet dusting, sparkle and gold decoration. Available to order now at Sainsbury’s.

Browse the full Sainsbury’s Christmas range.

Tesco Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Available to browse now at Tesco. Order dates TBC.

If you’re not a shellfish fan, look away now. We have another luxurious fish starter line up from Tesco, this year you can enjoy some juicy scallops, or even a mini salmon, prawn and avocado tower.

If you want a twist on the Boxing Day ham, consider its cola-cured gammon joint (Nigella fans may recognise this one ) - and there's a vegan version too. Don’t be alarmed veggies, we haven’t forgotten you (and neither has Tesco) - if you want something different from a wreath / nut roast, Tesco's butternut, chestnut, cranberry & feta filo bake may be just the ticket.

Starters and sides

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon, Prawn and Avocado Layered Starters £10 for 4 Pint-sized seafood starter with layers of avocado mouuse, salmon mousee and cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon and prawn.

Pint-sized seafood starter with layers of avocado mouuse, salmon mousee and cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon and prawn. Tesco Finest 4 Coquille St Jacques, £12 for 4. A classic French-style oven-baked scallop and prawn combo, topped with wine and cheese sauce.

A classic French-style oven-baked scallop and prawn combo, topped with wine and cheese sauce. Tesco Finest Thermidor Lobster Tails, £18 for 2. Topped with a cheesy sauce and chive crumb.

Topped with a cheesy sauce and chive crumb. Tesco Candy Cane sausage roll, £10, serves 8 A striking sausage roll with a festive twist, and cranberry & orange zest zing.

Mains

Tesco Finest British Free Range Heritage Narragansett Whole Turkey, £12 per kg, 4-5.25kg, serves 10-12 Full flavoured and naturally self-basting traditionally farmed turkey.

Full flavoured and naturally self-basting traditionally farmed turkey. Tesco British Frozen Mini Turkey Crown, £14, 1.5kg, serves 3-4 Frozen class A basted turkey crown with prime wing, bone-in with added water.

Frozen class A basted turkey crown with prime wing, bone-in with added water. Tesco Finest Cola Cured Gammon Joint, £12 per kg, serves 6 British outdoor bred pork leg, cured in a cola inspired spiced marinade with a sticky, sweet and savoury glaze.

British outdoor bred pork leg, cured in a cola inspired spiced marinade with a sticky, sweet and savoury glaze. Tesco Finest Festive Butternut, Chestnut, Cranberry & Feta Filo Bake, £11, 800g, serves 4 (vegetarian) Butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts, feta and sweetened dried cranberries, topped with filo pastry, paprika flakes and parsley.

Butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts, feta and sweetened dried cranberries, topped with filo pastry, paprika flakes and parsley. Wicked Kitchen Maple & Bourbon No-Gammon Joint, £5, 385g, serves 3 (vegan) Smoky maple and bourbon joints, packed with wheat, pea and soya protein.

Desserts and sweet treats

Tesco Finest Chocolate Winter Village Cake, £15, serves 16 Show stopping chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache, fluffy chocolate buttercream and edible festive decorations.

Show stopping chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache, fluffy chocolate buttercream and edible festive decorations. Tesco Finest Espresso Martini Dessert, £11, serves 8 Espresso martini-soaked sponge layered with Belgian chocolate and coffee sauce, white chocolate mouse and ganache, topped with chocolate coffee beans.

Espresso martini-soaked sponge layered with Belgian chocolate and coffee sauce, white chocolate mouse and ganache, topped with chocolate coffee beans. Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Celebration Cheesecake, £11, serves 8 Chocolate digestive biscuit base, with white chocolate filling, topped with chocolate ganache and decorations.

Chocolate digestive biscuit base, with white chocolate filling, topped with chocolate ganache and decorations. Wicked Kitchen Raspberry and Vanilla Dessert (vegan). £7, serves 6 Biscuit crumb topped with layers of raspberry compote, sponge pieces, and vanilla mousse.

Browse the whole selection at Tesco's festive food shop .

Waitrose Christmas food 2022

Christmas food order dates: Available to browse at Waitrose . Online ordering coming soon, some products are available now.

Waitrose's luxurious spread offers timeless tradition with a twist, and some new additions for the adventurous. If you're feeling daring, try their savoury profiteroles filled with fiery 'nduja sausage, or opt for traditional oaky whiskey smoked salmon.

Unlike many of the supermarkets, Waitroses’ dessert spread is fruity and citrus dominated, for a more refreshing end to a your festive feast.

Be sure to also check out our vegan specials guide at the end of this article, which details some of the vegan party food Waitrose is offering, including rich mushroom parfait and crispy no-beef empanadas.

Starters and sides

12 Burrata & ‘Nduja Profiteroles Choux pastry buns filled with savoury spoonful's of creamy burrata and spicy ‘nduja sausage. Availability and price TBC.

Choux pastry buns filled with savoury spoonful's of creamy burrata and spicy ‘nduja sausage. Availability and price TBC. Whiskey Smoked Salmon Level up your blini game with Scottish salmon hung and kiln smoked over whisky oak chips, birch and heather. Hand finished with Scottish Speyside malt whiskey. Availability and price TBC.

Level up your blini game with Scottish salmon hung and kiln smoked over whisky oak chips, birch and heather. Hand finished with Scottish Speyside malt whiskey. Availability and price TBC. Roasted Mushroom and Mascarpone and Cornish Quartz Cheddar with Onion Chutney Pate Duo (vegetarian) A duo of vegetarian pâtés. One is a creamy, cheesy blend of earthy mushrooms, while the other combines smooth Cornish Quartz Cheddar with English cider and caramelised onion chutney. Availability and price TBC.

A duo of vegetarian pâtés. One is a creamy, cheesy blend of earthy mushrooms, while the other combines smooth Cornish Quartz Cheddar with English cider and caramelised onion chutney. Availability and price TBC. Heston from Waitrose Three-Bird Pig in Blankets x12, £10 Duck, pork, pheasant and chicken chipolatas wrapped in treacle bacon blankets studded with cranberries, festive spices and marmalade. Available to order from Waitrose.

Mains

British Free Range Bronze Feathered Turkey, £14 per kg, 6-8kg, serves 12 Various sizes, available to order now from Waitrose .

Various sizes, available to order now from . British Free Range Bronze Feathered Turkey Crown £74, £24.91 per kg, 2.97kg Turkey crown with pork, gingerbread and apricot stuffing and a sticky maple glaze. Available to order now from Waitrose.

Turkey crown with pork, gingerbread and apricot stuffing and a sticky maple glaze. Available to order now from No.1 Cherrywood Whole Side of Smoked Salmon £45, £50 per 1kg, 900g Whole side of Scottish salmon, cured, hung and kiln smoked over cherry, alder and birch wood for up to 24 hours, for a rich, robust smoky flavour. Complete with chopping board and carving knife. Available to order now from Waitrose.

Whole side of Scottish salmon, cured, hung and kiln smoked over cherry, alder and birch wood for up to 24 hours, for a rich, robust smoky flavour. Complete with chopping board and carving knife. Available to order now from Mushroom, Cavolo Nero & Mascarpone Parcels (vegetarian) £6.99, 300g, serves 2 Crisp filo parcels filled with extra mature cheddar, cavolo nero, mushrooms, mascarpone and a splash of Madeira.

Crisp filo parcels filled with extra mature cheddar, cavolo nero, mushrooms, mascarpone and a splash of Madeira. Jewelled Roast With a Fruity Centre (vegan) £5.99, 530g, serves 4 Mushroom based roast with sweet caramelised onions and chestnuts, a clove-spiced apricot layer, and a crunchy, colourful garnish of apricots, cranberries, crushed chestnuts, sunflower seeds and pine nuts. Available to order now from Waitrose.

Desserts and sweet treats

Blood Orange & White Chocolate Quenelle, £16, 750g, serves 10 Rich Belgian white chocolate mousse with a centre of tangy blood orange compote, on a cranberry-studded Belgian chocolate base, dusted with sparkle. Availability TBC.

Rich Belgian white chocolate mousse with a centre of tangy blood orange compote, on a cranberry-studded Belgian chocolate base, dusted with sparkle. Availability TBC. Clementine Cheesecake, £15 A rich and creamy cheesecake topped with a zesty clementine swirl on a crunchy oat biscuit base. Available to order from Waitrose.

A rich and creamy cheesecake topped with a zesty clementine swirl on a crunchy oat biscuit base. Available to order from Pear and Fig Mince Pies in Triple Cheese Pastry x6, £3.50 Spiced mincemeat encased in buttery puff pastry laced with Cheddar, Emmental and Italian hard cheese – these savoury-sweet mince pies are a delicious addition to the cheeseboard. Buy now from Waitrose.

Spiced mincemeat encased in buttery puff pastry laced with Cheddar, Emmental and Italian hard cheese – these savoury-sweet mince pies are a delicious addition to the cheeseboard. Buy now from Limoncello Pandoro Dust this Italian-style dessert, made with real butter and with a citrusy sweet limoncello filling, with icing sugar for a final wintery flourish. Availability and price TBC.

Dust this Italian-style dessert, made with real butter and with a citrusy sweet limoncello filling, with icing sugar for a final wintery flourish. Availability and price TBC. Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Amaretto Fudge £3 End dinner on a sweet note with this melt-in-the-mouth fudge. These buttery bites are made with rich Belgian chocolate, plump cherries and a splash of Amaretto. Availability TBC.

Browse the full Waitrose Christmas range .

Christmas food for vegans and tips for a vegan-friendly feast

Exciting vegan starters, where to buy your no-pigs in blankets and how to make your Christmas meal vegan friendly

If you've got vegans coming for Christmas this year, are vegan yourself, or are looking to cut down on meat consumption, the supermarkets have more choice than ever, including plenty of fun twists on traditional festive food. We've rounded up some of the newest offerings to look out for, as well on tips on how to make your christmas meal vegan-friendly:

Fun vegan supermarket Christmas food for 2022

M&S Collection 8 Reindeer Bao Buns £7, 320g Steamed bao buns filled with vegetables in a hoisin sauce. Available now from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Steamed bao buns filled with vegetables in a hoisin sauce. Available now from or in store from M&S. Waitrose Vegan 10 Mini No Beef Empanada Crisp pastry parcels filled with a soya mince, perfectly spiced carrots and red peppers for sweetness. Availability and price TBC.

Crisp pastry parcels filled with a soya mince, perfectly spiced carrots and red peppers for sweetness. Availability and price TBC. Waitrose Vegan Layered Mushroom Parfait A creamy blend of roasted and dried mushrooms with a glug of port and a thyme-infused topping. Availability and price TBC.

A creamy blend of roasted and dried mushrooms with a glug of port and a thyme-infused topping. Availability and price TBC. Morrisons The Best Christmas No Prawn Toast Baguette £4, serves 2 Tender jackfruit on a crunchy baguette, sprinkled with sesame seeds. Available from the 30th of November.

Tender jackfruit on a crunchy baguette, sprinkled with sesame seeds. Available from the 30th of November. Tesco 4 Mushroom and Spinach Vol-au-Vents. Availability and price TBC.

Availability and price TBC. ASDA Plant Based Vegan Breaded Brie with Sweet Chilli Jam. Availability and price TBC.

Meat-like vegan mains

Supermarkets have really pulled out the stops this year on their meat-like Christmas centrepieces, which range from maple glazed gammon substitutes, to no-bacon wrapped no-turkey’s.

These dishes aim to replicate the taste and texture of meat, and are aimed at those who do not wish to eat meat, but still prefer a meat-like taste and texture to their Christmas meals.

Meat substitutes are typically made from vegetable proteins such as pea protein, soya or wheat, so be sure to keep an eye out for this if you have a soya or wheat allergy. Always check the packaging if you are unsure.

For those who don't want a meaty main, there are plenty of true veggie / vegan options on offer too (see supermarket selecitons, above). There's plenty of festive-themed nut roasts, vegan wellingtons and wreaths, but you'll also find some taste pies, flans and other alternatives.

Vegan Pigs in Blankets

Make sure no one misses out on everyone’s favourite side this Christmas by grabbing some vegan-friendly trimmings. Here's a round-up of vegan no-pig in blanket options available in supermarkets:

Co-op GRO Pigs In Blankets 270g Vegan cocktail sausages wrapped in marinated smoky rashers made from wheat gluten and coconut milk. Available to order from December. Price TBC.

Vegan cocktail sausages wrapped in marinated smoky rashers made from wheat gluten and coconut milk. Available to order from December. Price TBC. Sainsbury’s Vegan Trimmings £4.50, serves 10 10 pigs in blankets and 10 mushroom stuffing balls. Available to order from Sainsbury’s .

10 pigs in blankets and 10 mushroom stuffing balls. Available to order from . Tesco 10 Wicked Kitchen Meat-Free Maple Bangers in Blankets Availability and price TBC.

Availability and price TBC. Morrisons Plant Revolution No Pigs in Blankets £3, serves 4 Available to order from Morrisons .

Available to order from . M&S 12 Vegan Pigs in Blankets 258g, £5 Available now from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Tips on making vegan sides

No-pigs in blankets and centrepieces are not the only essential part of a traditional Christmas dinner, what about the rest?

You may be used to slathering veggies in butter, goose fat and even honey, but if hosting vegans this year, consider replacing your butter with extra virgin olive oil, or a plant-based spread - now widely available in supermarkets.

Keep in mind that if you’re buying your Yorkshire puddings and spuds already made, some are made using beef dripping so they will not be suitable for vegans or vegetarians.

When to buy your Christmas food and how to store it safely

Getting ahead on Christmas food shopping can help spread the cost and save you stress in the days leading up to to the big day.

Plenty of festive staples are relatively long-lasting and can be bought in advance, including store cupboard and frozen foods.

These include:

Biscuit/chocolate selection boxes

Christmas puddings

Christmas condiments, e.g., cranberry sauce

Savoury nibbles, e.g., nuts, crisps

Mincemeat (if making your own mince pies )

) Crackers (for cheese)

Frozen vegetables

Frozen party food

Fresh food such as chilled desserts, cheese, meat and fish may only keep in the fridge for a few days. Some may be freezable, but you'll need to check the packaging to be sure.

If you're doing an online shop, you can order fresh foods in advance for delivery or collection closer to Christmas.

Prepping and freezing festive favourites

Most Christmas foods can be prepped ahead of time and stored in the freezer. Dinner items such as turkey, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and stuffing are usually suitable for freezing up to three months in advance (make sure you always check the pack instructions).

Some foods may lose some of their sparkle when frozen, so think about how you intend to use them. For example soft cheeses such as brie or goats cheese which lose creaminess and become grainy, whilst harder cheeses will become crumbly and won't make for a star slice on the day.

More food prep and storage tips:

Look out for our Christmas 2022 food and drink results coming soon, for advice on the tastiest treats to buy this Christmas, from wine and liqueurs to mince pies and puddings. For now, see which supermarket foods we recommend in our Best food and drink guide.