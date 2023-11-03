Supermarket Christmas Food 2023: the ultimate guide to M&S, Waitrose, Aldi, Tesco and Morrisons festive ranges - and more

Want to get ahead on your Christmas food shop this year? We’ve rounded up the supermarket specials available to help you plan your festive feasts.

From stylish starters to decadent desserts, there are plenty of exciting options if you want something a bit different to delve into this year.

We asked supermarkets to nominate their top turkey options for both smaller and larger Christmas gatherings, along with alternative meat and fish mains, vegetarian and vegan dishes and alternative desserts.

Some products aren't available to browse or buy yet, and some supermarkets haven't yet released their Christmas ranges. We'll update this guide with new information as it comes in.

Aldi Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: Full Christmas ranges not available to browse or order yet. Keep an eye on the Aldi Christmas mini-site .

Aldi's wide range of festive mains offers something for everyone this year. It's one of the few supermarkets that has a vegetarian main - its root vegetable and camembert nut roasts.

For dessert, the brand has brought back its popular smash dome cake, filled with hidden sweet treats.

Starters and sides

Appetiser Pots, £3.49, 145g, serves 2. 2 salmon mousse pots, topped with either prawns or smoked salmon flakes. Available from 19 December.

2 salmon mousse pots, topped with either prawns or smoked salmon flakes. Available from 19 December. King Prawn Cocktail, £4.99, 430g, serves 4. A delicious mix of king prawns with brandy and Marie Rose sauce. Available from 19 December.

Mains

Specially Selected Roly Poly Turkey, price tbc, 4-6kg, serves 6-10. Frozen British basted turkey breast crown. Available from 11 November.

Frozen British basted turkey breast crown. Available from 11 November. British Stuffed Turkey Thigh Joint, price tbc, 850g, serves 4 . Boneless Turkey Thigh joint wrapped in streaky bacon and filled with a pork, orange, and cranberry stuffing. Available from 19 December.

. Boneless Turkey Thigh joint wrapped in streaky bacon and filled with a pork, orange, and cranberry stuffing. Available from 19 December. Specially Selected Slow Cooked Gammon Shank with Treacle Glaze, £14.99, 1.197kg, serves 4. Slow cooked for tenderness in a treacle and apple sauce with ginger. Available from 8 December.

Slow cooked for tenderness in a treacle and apple sauce with ginger. Available from 8 December. Specially Selected 2 Root Vegetable & Camembert Nut Roasts, £3.29, 2x195g, serves 2 (vegetarian). Parsnip, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato And Cashew Nut Roast With A Camembert Sauce Centre. Available now from Aldi.

Parsnip, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato And Cashew Nut Roast With A Camembert Sauce Centre. Available now from Plant Menu No Turkey Roast with a Vegan Bacon Crumb, £4.99, 515g, serves 4. A festive-inspired soya joint filled with cranberry and chestnut stuffing topped with a vegan bacon crumb. Available from 19 December.

Desserts

Specially Selected Chocolate Smash Dome Cake, £14.99, 921g, serves 14. A show-stopping chocolate sponge centrepiece bursting with hidden sweet treats, within a hand-decorated Swiss milk chocolate dome. Available from 10 December.

A show-stopping chocolate sponge centrepiece bursting with hidden sweet treats, within a hand-decorated Swiss milk chocolate dome. Available from 10 December. Specially Selected Billionaire's Cheesecake, £8.99, 910g, serves 12. A cheesecake with a digestive biscuit base, layered with vanilla flavour cheesecake, an indulgent caramel sauce, chocolate glaze and cocoa dusting. Finished with Belgian milk chocolate bronze shards.

A cheesecake with a digestive biscuit base, layered with vanilla flavour cheesecake, an indulgent caramel sauce, chocolate glaze and cocoa dusting. Finished with Belgian milk chocolate bronze shards. Specially Selected Gastro Showstopper Ganache Cottage, £6.66, 400/430g, serves 5. Choose from Belgian milk chocolate bar filled with dark chocolate mousse, milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache and biscuit pieces or Belgian white chocolate cottages filled with dark chocolate mousse, blonde chocolate ganache and biscuit pieces, ready to finish with a dusting of sugar snow. Available from 21 December.

Asda Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: Turkey’s available to pre-order now at Asda.

We don't have Asda's full list of products yet, but there are some enticing options on the menu so far.

Its sundried tomato-stuffed monkfish offers something different for a showstopping main course, while turkey fans can enjoy a brown butter spiced version with Applewood smoked bacon.

Starters and sides

Asda Delicious Salmon and Beetroot Terrine Wreath , 500g, price and availability TBC

, 500g, price and availability TBC Asda Delicious Scallop and Mushroom Vol Au Vent with Spiced Rum and Brown Butter, 234g, price and availability TBC

Mains

ASDA Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Slate Traditional Heritage Breed Turkey, £10 per kg, 4-5.99kg, serves 6-10 . A traditional heritage breed, reared free range in Norfolk. Available to pre-order from Asda .

. A traditional heritage breed, reared free range in Norfolk. Available to pre-order from . ASDA Extra Special Heritage Breed Slate Turkey with Signature Spice and Brown Butter Stuffing. Topped with Applewood & Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, £25 per kg, 1.5-2.49kg, serves 4-6. Finished with an herb bouquet and finishing butter. Available to pre-order from Asda.

Finished with an herb bouquet and finishing butter. Available to pre-order from ASDA Extra Special Sundried Tomato Stuffed Monkfish wrapped in Prosciutto, £18, 530g, serves 4. Encased with a tangy stuffing of sundried tomatoes and Sicilian lemon. The fillets are hand wrapped with Italian Prosciutto and finished with herb basting butters. Coming soon from Asda.

Encased with a tangy stuffing of sundried tomatoes and Sicilian lemon. The fillets are hand wrapped with Italian Prosciutto and finished with herb basting butters. Coming soon from ASDA OMV! Deliciously Vegan Mushroom Wellington, £6, 440g, serves 4 (vegan). White cap and oyster mushrooms formed with a touch of pea protein. Topped with a rich chestnut and porcini mushroom duxelles and encased in no butter puff pastry. Coming soon from Asda.

Desserts and sweet treats

ASDA Extra Special Classic Panettone with Italian Candied Orange Peel, £6, 500g. Filled with sultanas and candied orange. Available now from Asda.

Filled with sultanas and candied orange. Available now from OMV! Strawberry Trifle, £6.95, 600g, serves 6, OMG! Vegan custard, sweet sponge cubes and a juicy strawberry compote topped with a fluffy non-dairy topping. Available the week before Christmas, date TBC.

Co-op Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: TBC. Full Christmas ranges not available to browse yet, keep an eye on Co-op .

If you're looking for some hearty British classics, Co-op has you covered. For starters, why not try its hog roast bites? For mains, a Hereford beef joint, which comes with a red wine and bone marrow gravy, adds a little sophistication.

Starters

Irresistible Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip, £5, 174g, serves 8. King prawns coated in a crispy bubble tempura batter with a sweet chilli dipping sauce. Available from 13 December.

King prawns coated in a crispy bubble tempura batter with a sweet chilli dipping sauce. Available from 13 December. Hog Roast Bites with Apple Sauce Centre, £3.25, 180g, serves 10. Sage and onion seasoned with British pork bites filled with an apple sauce centre and coated in oat and herb breadcrumb. Available from 13 December.

Mains

Irresistible Hereford Beef Joint with Red Wine and Bone Marrow Gravy, £10, 710g, serves 2-3. Hereford beef roasting joint with a mixed peppercorn crust and a rich red wine and bone marrow gravy. Available from Co-op from 13 December.

Hereford beef roasting joint with a mixed peppercorn crust and a rich red wine and bone marrow gravy. Available from Co-op from 13 December. Irresistible Mushroom Truffle Wellington, £4.00, 376g, serves 2 (vegan). Meaty mushrooms, seitan, and spinach in a rich sauce, wrapped in crisp puff pastry. Available from 13 December.

Desserts

Irresistible Strawberry and Raspberry Trifle, £4.50, 850g, serves 6. Layers of raspberry and strawberry compote, sponge, vanilla flavour custard and sweetened whipped cream topping . Available from 13 December.

Layers of raspberry and strawberry compote, sponge, vanilla flavour custard and sweetened whipped cream topping Available from 13 December. Irresistible Billionaires Cheesecake, £5, 526g, serves 5. A toffee flavoured cheesecake with lashings of salted caramel on a biscuit crumb base topped with a dark chocolate glaze and decorated with a dark chocolate and gold lustre. Available in store now.

A toffee flavoured cheesecake with lashings of salted caramel on a biscuit crumb base topped with a dark chocolate glaze and decorated with a dark chocolate and gold lustre. Available in store now. Irresistible Toffee & Pecan Roulade, £6, 420g, serves 6. Slow baked brown sugar meringue baked with hand scattered pecan nuts and filled with British whipped cream and toffee sauce. In store now. Available in store now.

Iceland Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: TBC, full Christmas ranges not available to browse yet, keep an eye on Iceland's Christmas mini-site .

Iceland is offering a relatively traditional spread so far this year. It's got some smoked salmon starters, and a slow-cooked beef shin for those looking for a turkey alternative. Vegans and flexitarians can try the 'no meat' turkey roast, made of pea protein.

Starters and sides

Luxury Smoked Salmon Appetisers, 200g, serves 12. Smoked salmon filled with rich full fat soft cheese and a mousse infused with semi-dried tomato. Available from 6 November.

Smoked salmon filled with rich full fat soft cheese and a mousse infused with semi-dried tomato. Available from 6 November. Luxury Sticky Chicken Skewers, 330g, serves 8. Chicken breast pieces, glazed with an oriental inspired sauce, on wooden skewers. Served with soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Available from 6 November.

Mains

Iceland Luxury Easy Carve Extra Tasty Turkey Crown, £26, 2kg, serves 6-8. Frozen British basted turkey breast crown. Available from 6 November.

Frozen British basted turkey breast crown. Available from 6 November. Luxury Slow Cooked Shin of Beef with Beef Dripping Gravy, £12, 1kg, serves 5-6. Slow cooked beef shin with a sachet of beef dripping gravy. Available from 6 November.

Slow cooked beef shin with a sachet of beef dripping gravy. Available from 6 November. No Meat Turkey Roast with Sage and Red Onion, £6, 400g, serves 3 (vegan). Made with textured pea protein and textured broad bean flakes, with a sage and red onion stuffing. Available from 6 November.

Desserts

Luxury Caramelized Biscuit Sticky Toffee Star, £7, 575g, serves 8. Date and toffee sponge topped with caramelized biscuit sauce, biscuit crumb, and caramel. Available from 6 November.

Lidl Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: Christmas ranges not available in store yet, check Lidl''s Christmas mini-site .

If you're not a turkey lover, then Lidl has you covered this year with individual beef wellingtons - or vegan nut roasts for those wanting something meat-free.

Finish off your festive feast with Lidl's fruity indulgent black forest cake.

Starters and sides

Deluxe Vegan Sausage and Cranberry Wreath, 550g, £4.99. Vegan sausage with cranberry, sage and onion, in puff pastry.

Vegan sausage with cranberry, sage and onion, in puff pastry. 2 Deluxe Lobster Tails, 240g, £9.99. With Garlic and Proscuitto butter

Mains

Deluxe Free-Range Bronze Broadland Large Whole Bird, price tbc, 6-7kg. Slow growing British Broadland free range bronze turkey, reared outdoors in the heart of East Anglia. Availability TBC.

Slow growing British Broadland free range bronze turkey, reared outdoors in the heart of East Anglia. Availability TBC. Deluxe Free Range Bronze Broadland Crown, price tbc, 2-3kg. Traditional slow growing breed, reared outdoors in the heart of East Anglia. Availability TBC.

Traditional slow growing breed, reared outdoors in the heart of East Anglia. Availability TBC. Deluxe Beef Wellington, £12.99, 660g, serves 2. Two individual beef fillet wellingtons with chicken, liver and bacon pâté and a mushroom duxelle in puff pastry with a red wine and port jus. Availability TBC.

Two individual beef fillet wellingtons with chicken, liver and bacon pâté and a mushroom duxelle in puff pastry with a red wine and port jus. Availability TBC. Deluxe Three Fish Roast, serves 2, £5.99. With cod, salmon and smoked haddock.

With cod, salmon and smoked haddock. Deluxe Vegan Nut Roast (Lentil, Pepper & Almond), £3.99, 350g, serves 2 (vegan). Two indulgent mini nut roasts made with lentil, pepper & almond with a rich vegan gravy sauce. Available in stores now.

Desserts

Deluxe Showstopper Black Forest Present, price TBC, 560g Present-shaped Belgian dark chocolate shell with a gold lustre and a deliciously sweet black forest filling on a decadent milk chocolate brownie base. Availability TBC.

Morrisons Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: Food available to order now from Morrisons.

Morrisons have some hearty options this year. If you’re not a fan of traditional turkey, why not try their Lambchetta? A mixture of lamb belly and loin, seasoned with festive spices and citrusy peel.

Perfect for cooler nights, it's fondue starter will get things going when you come in from the cold.

Starters

Morrisons Market Street Smoked Salmon Canapes, £4.50, 120g, serves 6. Smoked Salmon mousse circles wrapped with smoked salmon. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Smoked Salmon mousse circles wrapped with smoked salmon. Available to pre-order from Morrisons The Best 8 Tempura King Prawns with Dip, £7, 206g, serves 8. King prawns’ hand-dipped in tempura batter. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

King prawns’ hand-dipped in tempura batter. Available to pre-order from Morrisons The Best Gruyere Fondue, £5, 200g, serves 2-4 (vegetarian). Made with Swiss gruyere and British Cheddar, perfect with warm crusty sourdough bread. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Made with Swiss gruyere and British Cheddar, perfect with warm crusty sourdough bread. Available to pre-order from Plant Revolution Vegan Mushroom Pate, £3.99, 150g, serves 4 (vegan). Porcini mushrooms with garlic, thyme and smoked paprika. Best served smothered on crusty bread. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Mains

The Best Medium Higher Welfare Bronze Whole Turkey, £8.49 per kg, 3.5-5.49kg, serves 7-10. Reared slowly for a fuller and richer flavour. Available to pre-order now from Morrisons.

Reared slowly for a fuller and richer flavour. Available to pre-order now from The Best British Turkey Crown with Apricot and Brandy Stuffing, £19.99 per kg, 1.5-2.3kg, serves 5-6 . A slower growing breed, free to forage in open pastures, finished with The Best smoked bacon lattice. Available to pre-order now from Morrisons.

. A slower growing breed, free to forage in open pastures, finished with The Best smoked bacon lattice. Available to pre-order now from Morrisons The Best British Lambchetta £21 per kg, 725-835g, serves 6 . Tender lamb belly and loin, filled with a fragrant fennel, black pepper, lemon peel, sage, and chilli stuffing. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

. Tender lamb belly and loin, filled with a fragrant fennel, black pepper, lemon peel, sage, and chilli stuffing. Available to pre-order from Morrisons Plant Revolution Vegetable Wellington, £7, 460g, serves 4. Butternut squash, parnsip, mushrooms, soya protein wrapped in a golden puff pastry. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Desserts

The Best Millionaires Cheesecake, £9, 800g, serves 8. Made with a rich chocolate biscuit base topped with sponge, a chocolate mirror glaze, toffee sauce and hand finished with white and milk chocolate decorations. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Made with a rich chocolate biscuit base topped with sponge, a chocolate mirror glaze, toffee sauce and hand finished with white and milk chocolate decorations. Available to pre-order from Morrisons Starry Sky 30 Profiterole Stack, £8.00, 675g, serves 10. Choux pastry filled with cream and topped with Belgian chocolate sauce; hand finished with white chocolate stars. Available to pre-order from Morrisons.

Choux pastry filled with cream and topped with Belgian chocolate sauce; hand finished with white chocolate stars. Available to pre-order from Morrisons Fresh Cream Strawberry Gateau, £9.99, 16 servings . Fresh cream Strawberry gateau containing a vanilla sponge, custard, and strawberry compote, covered in fresh British cream and chocolate flakes, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries. Available to pre-order now from Morrisons.

. Fresh cream Strawberry gateau containing a vanilla sponge, custard, and strawberry compote, covered in fresh British cream and chocolate flakes, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries. Available to pre-order now from Chocolate Orange Hot Eat Pudding, 550g, £8.00, serves 6. Rich chocolate sponge finished with smooth chocolate and orange sauce, and a sprinkling of bronze lustered chocolate honeycomb pieces. Available to pre-order now from Morrisons.

M&S Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: available to pre-order now, book your slot at M&S.

M&S has some specialist offerings this year for those looking for spectacle on the dining table, from a showstopping lamb crown to a passionfruit and white chocolate yule log, both new for this year.

If you’re celebrating with little ones this year, M&S has dressed up its famous Colin Caterpillar in a cosy (but edible!) Christmas jumper.

Starters and sides

M&S Baked Brie EnCroute, £16, 729g, serves 4 (vegetarian). Creamy brie in all-butter puff pastry. Finished with rosemary and garlic. Available to order now from M&S.

Creamy brie in all-butter puff pastry. Finished with rosemary and garlic. Available to order now from Collection Proscuitto Di Parma PDO Half Leg, £100, 3.6kg. Matured for at least 14 months and dry-cured for depth of flavour. Available to order now from M&S.

Matured for at least 14 months and dry-cured for depth of flavour. Available to order now from Collection Lightly Smoked Salmon Wreath with Honey, Pomegranate & Orange Glaze, £45, 1.150kg, serves 8. Oak and apple wood smoked salmon plaited into a festive wreath with candied orange, pomegranate seeds and parsley; topped with a sticky honey, pomegranate, and orange glaze. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

Oak and apple wood smoked salmon plaited into a festive wreath with candied orange, pomegranate seeds and parsley; topped with a sticky honey, pomegranate, and orange glaze. Available to pre-order now from Collection 4 Seafood Shells with Chorizo, £20, 308g, serves 4. Scallop shells filled with a smoky tomato sauce, Argentinian scallops, Honduran king prawns and chunks of chorizo, then topped with a crisp, smoked paprika crumb. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

Mains

Collection Free-Range Pembrokeshire Heritage Blue Turkey with Giblets, £18 per kg, 4-5.5kg, serves 6-10. An exclusive Heritage breed, reared in Welsh woodlands by Capestone Farm, which has been producing turkeys since 1920. Freedom to roam has allowed the birds to develop wonderful succulence. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

An exclusive Heritage breed, reared in Welsh woodlands by Capestone Farm, which has been producing turkeys since 1920. Freedom to roam has allowed the birds to develop wonderful succulence. Available to pre-order now from M&S Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with All the Trimmings, £45, 2.93kg, serves 6-7. Turkey stock-basted, bone-in crown with a pork, sage, and onion stuffing, finished with oak-smoked bacon and a salt and pepper sprinkle. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

Turkey stock-basted, bone-in crown with a pork, sage, and onion stuffing, finished with oak-smoked bacon and a salt and pepper sprinkle. Available to pre-order now from M&S Collection 2 French Trimmed Lamb Crowns with a Caramelised Shallot & Herb Stuffing, £30, 850g, serves 2. This British lamb crown is French trimmed and matured for superb succulence and depth of flavour. Served with a lamb, caramelised shallot and herb stuffing and a meaty herb butter. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

This British lamb crown is French trimmed and matured for superb succulence and depth of flavour. Served with a lamb, caramelised shallot and herb stuffing and a meaty herb butter. Available to pre-order now from Brie, Butternut and Mushroom Wellington, £20, 800g, serves 4 (vegetarian). Brie, butternut squash, carrots, and pearl barley with a rich mushroom duxelles, encased in all-butter puff pastry and hand-finished with a decorative lattice pastry topping. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

Brie, butternut squash, carrots, and pearl barley with a rich mushroom duxelles, encased in all-butter puff pastry and hand-finished with a decorative lattice pastry topping. Available to pre-order now from Roast Butternut Squash & Spinach Pie, £8, 425g, serves 4 (vegan). Butternut squash, carrot & spinach encased in shortcrust pastry topped with filo pastry and paprika flakes. Availability TBC.

Desserts and sweet treats

M&S Collection Winter Wreath, £25, 700g, serves 10. Vanilla and Belgian chocolate mousse on a crunchy biscuit base with chocolate woodland decorations. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

Vanilla and Belgian chocolate mousse on a crunchy biscuit base with chocolate woodland decorations. Available to pre-order now from Passionfruit and White Chocolate Yule Log, £15, 800g, serves 8. Sponge coated in a white chocolate ganache with a passionfruit sauce and white chocolate mousse filling. Hand-decorated with white chocolate shavings, white chocolate leaves and gold-dusted biscuit balls. Available in store from 18 December.

Sponge coated in a white chocolate ganache with a passionfruit sauce and white chocolate mousse filling. Hand-decorated with white chocolate shavings, white chocolate leaves and gold-dusted biscuit balls. Available in store from 18 December. Trifle Caked Alaska, £12, 720g, serves 10. Layers of sugar-soaked sponge, creamy custard semifreddo, tangy raspberry sauce and whole raspberries, topped with soft peaky mallow and toasted almonds. Availability TBC.

Layers of sugar-soaked sponge, creamy custard semifreddo, tangy raspberry sauce and whole raspberries, topped with soft peaky mallow and toasted almonds. Availability TBC. Winter Berry Cheesecake, £15, 1.30kg, serves 10. A buttery digestive biscuit base and vanilla cheesecake made with raspberries, blueberries, and redcurrants. Topped with a raspberry glaze and a white chocolate drizzle. Available to pre-order now from M&S.

A buttery digestive biscuit base and vanilla cheesecake made with raspberries, blueberries, and redcurrants. Topped with a raspberry glaze and a white chocolate drizzle. Available to pre-order now from Christmas Jumper Colin the Caterpillar™, £12, 660g, serves 10. Chocolatey sponge roll is filled with chocolate buttercream, smothered in milk chocolate, and finished with an edible sugar paste jumper. Available to pre-order now from M&S

Sainsbury’s Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: open now, book a slot online at Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s is offering an array of luxurious options this year, including Patagonian scallop and lobster thermidor gratin - a new addition to the line-up.

There's plenty of choice for veggies and vegans too, from a baking camembert to a shareable vegan wreath.

Starters and sides

Taste the Difference Baking Camembert Caramelised Onion and Rosemary Wreath, £7.50, 490g, serves 6. Tear and share wreath bread with Camembert topped with an extra virgin olive oil, caramelised onion chutney, parsley, and garlic dressing. Available to pre-order online from Sainsbury’s.

Tear and share wreath bread with Camembert topped with an extra virgin olive oil, caramelised onion chutney, parsley, and garlic dressing. Available to pre-order online from Taste the Difference Easy Carve Amarena Cherry Bone in Gammon, £25, 1.90kg, serves 10. Made using selected cuts of outdoor bred British pork. Cured with a traditional Wiltshire cure and finished with a sticky, Amarena cherry glaze. Available to pre-order online from Sainsbury’s.

Made using selected cuts of outdoor bred British pork. Cured with a traditional Wiltshire cure and finished with a sticky, Amarena cherry glaze. Available to pre-order online from Taste the Difference Maple Parsnip, Chestnut & Sage Wreath, £8.25, 500g, serves 8 (vegan). Maple roasted parsnips, chestnuts, and coconut oil alternative to cheese, wrapped in puff pastry and topped with sage and onion breadcrumbs. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Maple roasted parsnips, chestnuts, and coconut oil alternative to cheese, wrapped in puff pastry and topped with sage and onion breadcrumbs. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference Patagonian Scallop and Lobster Thermidor Gratin, £15, 500g, serves 4. Patagonian scallops, King prawns and lobster in a luxurious lobster thermidor sauce, sprinkled with Italian Parmigiano and parsley. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Mains

Taste the Difference Medium Bronze Free Range Turkey, £42-£52.40, 4-4.99kg, serves 8-10. Fresh British Class A free range bronze whole turkey with giblets excluding gizzard. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Fresh British Class A free range bronze whole turkey with giblets excluding gizzard. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference Slow Cooked Buttermilk Turkey crown with Maple Cured Bacon & Buttery Sage & Onion Stuffing, £45, 2.3kg, serves 4. Buttermilk brine adds succulence to a British turkey crown wrapped in maple cured bacon and served with a sous vide slab of buttery sage and onion stuffing. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Buttermilk brine adds succulence to a British turkey crown wrapped in maple cured bacon and served with a sous vide slab of buttery sage and onion stuffing. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference Chateaubriand with Truffle Butter & a Rich Bordelaise Jus, £45, 1.1kg, serves 4. British beef fillet with a truffle and herb butter, bordelaise style sauce. Matured for a minimum of 21 days. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

British beef fillet with a truffle and herb butter, bordelaise style sauce. Matured for a minimum of 21 days. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference No Beef Wellington, £6.75, 520g, serves 4 (vegan). Mushroom and pea protein joint is paired with tender leaf spinach and a rich mushroom and port wine duxelle and hand wrapped in crisp puff pastry. Available in store from 15 November.

Desserts

Taste the Difference Home for Christmas, £12, 780g, serves 10. Belgian dark and milk chocolate mousse crafted into a village setting, with a hidden centre of salted caramel sauce. Served on a crunchy chocolate-shortbread biscuit base. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Belgian dark and milk chocolate mousse crafted into a village setting, with a hidden centre of salted caramel sauce. Served on a crunchy chocolate-shortbread biscuit base. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference Clementine Cheesecake, £10.50, 1kg, serves 12. Baked clementine cheesecake with pockets of clementine curd on a digestive biscuit crumb with a clementine glaze topped with white chocolate snowflakes. Available to pre-order now from Sainsbury’s.

Baked clementine cheesecake with pockets of clementine curd on a digestive biscuit crumb with a clementine glaze topped with white chocolate snowflakes. Available to pre-order now from Taste the Difference Raspberry and Vanilla Panna Cotta Star, £10, 560g, serves 8. Made with British double cream laced with aromatic Madagascan vanilla and refreshingly fruity raspberry jelly studded with juicy raspberry pieces. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Made with British double cream laced with aromatic Madagascan vanilla and refreshingly fruity raspberry jelly studded with juicy raspberry pieces. Available to pre-order from Taste the Difference Spruced up Sticky Toffee Pudding, £10, 650g, serves 6. An all-butter sponge made with sweet, nutty-tasting dates, topped with salted caramel sauce and sugar snow sprinkle. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Tesco Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: Christmas food available to browse and order now at Tesco .

Tesco have introduced some exciting new products this year including a cote de boeuf with black treacle butter.

If you’re a shellfish lover and you enjoy putting in a little extra effort into your Christmas feast, its lobster and prawn rolls kit allows you to have a go at making your own.

Starters and sides

Tesco Finest Lobster & King Prawn Thermidor Rolls Kit, £24. Lightly poached prime lobster meat with king prawns, fennel pickle with dill, served with a rich thermidor mayonnaise and brioche finger rolls. Available to pre-order now at Tesco .

Lightly poached prime lobster meat with king prawns, fennel pickle with dill, served with a rich thermidor mayonnaise and brioche finger rolls. Available to pre-order now at . Tesco Finest 10 Smoked Salmon & Cracked Black Pepper Shells, £4.50. Baked pastry shells, filled with a luxurious smoked salmon cream and crushed black pepper. Availability TBC.

Baked pastry shells, filled with a luxurious smoked salmon cream and crushed black pepper. Availability TBC. Tesco Finest Smoked Red Leicester Bite with Chilli Jam Bake, £3.15 (vegetarian). Smoked Red Leicester Bite blended with sweet chilli jam, and red chillies for a mild kick. Availability TBC.

Smoked Red Leicester Bite blended with sweet chilli jam, and red chillies for a mild kick. Availability TBC. Tesco Finest 6 Steamed Mushroom Buns, £4.50 (vegan). Fluffy steamed buns with a flavoursome mushroom and hoisin filling, packed with umami. Availability TBC.

Mains

Tesco Finest East Anglian Gold Free Range Whole Medium, £12 per kg, 4-5.4kg, serves 9-14. Fresh class A free range black whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard. Available to pre-order now from Tesco.

Fresh class A free range black whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard. Available to pre-order now from Tesco Finest East Anglian Gold Free Range Turkey Crown Medium, £20 per kg, 2-3kg. Flavoursome, Class A, free range black turkey crown from select British farms, dedicated to the highest welfare standards. Available to pre-order now from Tesco .

Flavoursome, Class A, free range black turkey crown from select British farms, dedicated to the highest welfare standards. Available to pre-order now from . Tesco Finest Black Treacle Butter Aged Côte de Boeuf (New), £63-£101.50, 1.8-2.9kg, serves 4-6. 35-day dry aged Côte de boeuf, encased in a black treacle, soft cheese and garlic and herb butter. Available to pre-order now from Tesco.

35-day dry aged Côte de boeuf, encased in a black treacle, soft cheese and garlic and herb butter. Available to pre-order now from Tesco Finest Vegetable and West Country Cheddar Pastry Pithivier with Salsa Verde, £22, 1kg, serves 4-6 (vegetarian). Layers of thinly sliced parsnip, butternut, carrot, and Cavolo Nero layered with caramelised onions and a blend of West Country Cheddar and Emmental with a lemon and black pepper mascarpone centre. Encased in shortcrust pastry, glazed with egg yolk, and served with punchy Salsa Verde. Available to pre-order now from Tesco.

Layers of thinly sliced parsnip, butternut, carrot, and Cavolo Nero layered with caramelised onions and a blend of West Country Cheddar and Emmental with a lemon and black pepper mascarpone centre. Encased in shortcrust pastry, glazed with egg yolk, and served with punchy Salsa Verde. Available to pre-order now from Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath, £6, 450g, serves 6 (vegan). Vegetable and brown rice wreath, garnished with cranberries, sunflower seeds and parsley. Available to pre-order now from Tesco .

Desserts

Tesco Finest Winter Orange Cheesecake, £10, 600g, serves 6. A ginger-spiced digestive crumb highwall encases a baked orange and mascarpone cheesecake, filled with pools of orange sauce. Finished with an orange glaze and amber lustre. Available to pre-order now from Tesco.

A ginger-spiced digestive crumb highwall encases a baked orange and mascarpone cheesecake, filled with pools of orange sauce. Finished with an orange glaze and amber lustre. Available to pre-order now from Tesco Finest Black Forest Trifle, £10. Cherry compote with Kirsch, layered with chocolate sponge and creamy mousse topped with fresh cream. Finished with a chocolate pinecone and a sweet snow dusting. Available to pre-order now from Tesco.

Cherry compote with Kirsch, layered with chocolate sponge and creamy mousse topped with fresh cream. Finished with a chocolate pinecone and a sweet snow dusting. Available to pre-order now from Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate and Honeycomb Ganache Bar (New), £13. A rich and decedent Belgian chocolate and honeycomb ganache layered onto a crunchy digestive biscuit and crushed honeycomb base. Topped with a chocolate cigarillo and hand dusted with cocoa. Available to pre-order from Tesco.

A rich and decedent Belgian chocolate and honeycomb ganache layered onto a crunchy digestive biscuit and crushed honeycomb base. Topped with a chocolate cigarillo and hand dusted with cocoa. Available to pre-order from Tesco Finest Mulled Berry Meringue Wreath (New), £6.50. Meringue wreath dusted with amber lustre, topped with mulled berry cream and hand placed berries. Hand drizzled with mulled berry coulis and finished with dark chocolate shards and a sweet snow dusting. Availability TBC.

Waitrose Christmas food 2023

Christmas food order dates: available to browse and pre-order, book your slot at Waitrose.

Waitrose has a range of sophisticated offerings this year, as well as some exotic flavour combinations to bring a new twist to classic Christmas dishes.

All starters and desserts listed here are new for 2023.

Starters and sides

Shimmering Salmon Mousse, £15, typically 600g, serves 8. Tender Scottish smoked and poached salmon mousse with a shimmering bronze lustre finish. Available to pre-order now from Waitrose.

Tender Scottish smoked and poached salmon mousse with a shimmering bronze lustre finish. Available to pre-order now from Feta Popcorn with Hot Honey. Bitesize balls of feta blended with soft cheese and goat’s curd and coated with a quinoa-flecked crumb. Serve with the hot honey dip and pair with fresh figs for an impressively easy appetiser. Available from 29 November.

Bitesize balls of feta blended with soft cheese and goat’s curd and coated with a quinoa-flecked crumb. Serve with the hot honey dip and pair with fresh figs for an impressively easy appetiser. Available from 29 November. Pork & ‘Nduja Bites. Spicy pork, 'nduja sausage and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Available from 29 November.

Spicy pork, 'nduja sausage and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Available from 29 November. Smoked Salmon Éclairs. Mini choux pastry éclairs filled with smoked and poached salmon, crème fraîche, soft cheese, single cream and butter, with lemon juice and chives. Finished with a bronze lustre. Available from 29 November.

Mains

Free Range Bronze Feathered Whole Turkey with Giblets, £15 per kg, 4-6kg, serves 5-8. Medium bronze feathered turkey gives you succulent, full flavoured meat. Available to pre-order now from Waitrose.

Medium bronze feathered turkey gives you succulent, full flavoured meat. Available to pre-order now from Jewelled Stuffed Bronze Turkey Crown, £27 per kg, 1.5-2.3kg, serves 6. Bronze turkey crown with a pork and jewelled fruit stuffing, dry cured smoked streaky bacon, maple butter glaze, star shaped salted butter and a rosemary sprig. Available to pre-order now from Waitrose.

Bronze turkey crown with a pork and jewelled fruit stuffing, dry cured smoked streaky bacon, maple butter glaze, star shaped salted butter and a rosemary sprig. Available to pre-order now from Old Fashioned Glazed Ham, £40, 2.2kg. Inspired by the classic cocktail. 'Sugar pit' dry cured bone-in ham with a whisky and orange flavoured glaze, candied orange slices and smoke flavoured cherries. Available from 29 November.

Inspired by the classic cocktail. 'Sugar pit' dry cured bone-in ham with a whisky and orange flavoured glaze, candied orange slices and smoke flavoured cherries. Available from 29 November. 2 Portobello Mushroom Vol au vent, £8, 320g, serves 2 (vegetarian). Savoury portobello mushrooms in a creamy wine and brandy sauce, topped with extra mature Cheddar in puff pastry. Available to pre-order from Waitrose.

Savoury portobello mushrooms in a creamy wine and brandy sauce, topped with extra mature Cheddar in puff pastry. Available to pre-order from Ultimate Triple Nut Roast, £7, 500g, serves 3 (vegan). Richly savoury, with crunchy roasted nuts, sweet potato, lentils, chickpeas and a dash of miso, hand finished with a spiced clementine and apricot chutney glaze. Available from 13 December.

Desserts

The Golden Bûche de Noël, £20, 800g, serves 12. Made with Belgian blonde chocolate mousse, salted caramel, and crunchy caramelised biscuit sauce on a crunchy caramelised biscuit & Belgian milk chocolate base. Available from 15 December.

Made with Belgian blonde chocolate mousse, salted caramel, and crunchy caramelised biscuit sauce on a crunchy caramelised biscuit & Belgian milk chocolate base. Available from 15 December. Chocolate & Hazelnut Quenelle. Hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate sauce inside, on a crisp chocolate base speckled with crunchy feuilletine and cookie crumbs. Hand-finished with a shimmering cocoa dusting. Available from 15 December.

Hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate sauce inside, on a crisp chocolate base speckled with crunchy feuilletine and cookie crumbs. Hand-finished with a shimmering cocoa dusting. Available from 15 December. Tiramisu Torte. Layers of creamy vanilla mousse, coffee and chocolate ganache, and sponge cake soaked in coffee and Marsala – all on a crunchy coffee and milk chocolate base. Hand-finished with a dusting of cocoa. Available 15 December.

Layers of creamy vanilla mousse, coffee and chocolate ganache, and sponge cake soaked in coffee and Marsala – all on a crunchy coffee and milk chocolate base. Hand-finished with a dusting of cocoa. Available 15 December. Cinnamon Bunettone , Panettone meets cinnamon bun in this sweet and sticky twist on tradition. Available from 30 October.

Panettone meets cinnamon bun in this sweet and sticky twist on tradition. Available from 30 October. Waitrose Christmas Spiced Ice Cream, £3.65, 480ml, serves 6. With festive spice flavours and a ginger-caramel ripple. Available now from Waitrose.

When to buy your Christmas food and how to store it safely

Getting ahead on Christmas food shopping can help spread the cost and save you stress on the big day.

Plenty of festive staples are relatively long-lasting and can be bought in advance, including store cupboard and frozen foods.

These include:

Biscuit/chocolate selection boxes

Christmas puddings

Christmas condiments, e.g., cranberry sauce

Savoury nibbles, e.g., nuts, crisps

Mincemeat (if making your own mince pies)

Crackers (for cheese)

Frozen vegetables

Frozen party food

Fresh food such as chilled desserts, cheese, meat, and fish may only keep in the fridge for a few days. Some may be freezable, but you'll need to check the packaging to be sure.

If you're doing an online shop, you can order fresh foods in advance for delivery or collection closer to Christmas.

Prepping and freezing festive favourites

Most Christmas foods can be prepped ahead of time and stored in the freezer. Dinner items such as turkey, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and stuffing are usually suitable for freezing up to three months in advance (make sure you always check the pack instructions).

Some foods may lose some of their sparkle when frozen, so think about how you intend to use them. For example, soft cheeses such as brie or goats cheese which lose creaminess and become grainy, whilst harder cheeses will become crumbly and won't make for a star slice on the day.

More food prep and storage tips:

*Prices correct as of 3 November.