Tech trends you need to know about in 2026

You may be perfectly happy with the technology on your current mobile phone and laptop, but that's not going to stop the tech giants from developing their products even more.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we get you up to speed with all the latest tech trends that we think will be shaping our lives over the next twelve months.

From terms like agentic AI and NPUs, to what might happen to mobile phones, we've got you covered.



This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on Nicole Kobie's article, originally published in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Which? Tech magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

