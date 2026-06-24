Tesco launches new Clubcard for 16 and 17-year-olds

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 will be able to access Clubcard prices in-store for the first time after Tesco launched a new scheme.

The new Clubcard, launched today (24 June), will also allow younger shoppers to collect points that can be converted into vouchers for money off at the checkout.

It comes after a Which? campaign urged supermarkets to lift unfair restrictions on who can sign up to their loyalty schemes.

We have repeatedly called for action after revealing millions of people are excluded from accessing lower prices at some of the UK's biggest retailers due to age, address or digital access requirements.

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How will it work?

The new digital Clubcard for 16-17s is only available through the Tesco app or website. To join, the teenager must be invited from the Clubcard account of a parent or guardian.

Tesco said the easiest way for 16-17s to access the Clubcard is for a parent or guardian to click the identity icon in the top corner of their Tesco app, which opens their account settings. From there, they can click on the 'invite to Clubcard' button and choose the option to send a sign-up link to the teenager.

The 'invite to Clubcard' button will only be visible to Clubcard members using the latest version of the app, so users are advised to update the app if it is not showing.

The new Clubcard for teenagers can be used in all UK stores, but not online.

Tesco Group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: 'We are delighted to be giving younger customers access to Tesco Clubcard for the first time, and we have no doubt that it will prove popular with 16 and 17-year-olds, whether they are shopping in one of our "big Tesco" or "little Tesco" stores.

'From today, our new Clubcard for 16-17s members will not only be able to get Clubcard prices in-store, including our iconic Tesco lunchtime meal deal for just £3.85, but also collect points that they can turn into vouchers for money off their in-store shopping.'

Find out more: loyalty schemes compared

Tesco reviews Clubcard rules

Tesco first said it was 'actively reviewing Tesco Clubcard with the intention of making Clubcard available to under-18s' back in February.

It came after Which? twice withheld Which? Recommend Provider status from Tesco over the issue.

We had also put pressure on Tesco on social media and in a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, alongside children's charity Barnardo's and the Co-op.

While Tesco is not the only supermarket restricting certain groups from its Clubcard scheme, its size and the huge number of loyalty prices it offers mean its restrictions have the biggest impact.

More than 24 million UK households are signed up to Tesco Clubcard, which has been running for more than 30 years. And a Clubcard is used in more than 80% of sales at Tesco, according to the supermarket’s figures.

Watch: unfair Tesco Clubcard pricing

Find out more: loyalty schemes compared

Who is excluded from loyalty schemes?

Shoppers must be 18 or over to join loyalty schemes at Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose. Meanwhile, at Co-op, you need to be 16.

You can sign up even younger at the Co-op and Sainsbury's – and now Tesco, too – if you’re added to a parent or guardian’s account. Meanwhile, at Boots and Superdrug, you only need to be 13.

There are also significant differences in address requirements and in whether digital access is required.

Find out more: millions of shoppers excluded from lower loyalty prices

A 'huge win' for shoppers

Our monthly comparison of the cheapest supermarkets shows shoppers can save about 8% on a big shop at Tesco by getting a loyalty card. And some savings on individual products are even bigger.

Which? retail editor Reena Sewraz said: 'The expansion of Tesco Clubcard is a huge win for young consumers – it’s something we’ve campaigned for in recent years as the cost of living crisis has left many households struggling with the cost of the weekly shop.



'As the UK’s biggest retailer, Tesco is sending an important message about supporting young people who may be hit hard by cost-of-living pressures – and other supermarkets that still have restrictions should follow suit. That said, the requirement for a parent or guardian to unlock membership for their 16 or 17-year-old could be a barrier for young people who may be parents, carers, or guardians themselves.



'Our research shows that Clubcard prices aren’t always the cheapest on the market, but they still offer substantial savings compared with standard prices.'