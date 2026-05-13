Best headphones for sleeping: should you really spend £300 on sleep earbuds?

Manufacturers claim that these feature-packed earbuds can help you get a better night's sleep, but we've looked into whether they're worth buying.

They're not cheap; Ozlo's Sleepbuds cost up to £300. With that kind of cash, you could buy a new mattress instead.

We've taken a look at popular models and shared our expert verdict to see whether this tech truly leads to blissful dreams – or if you should put it to bed.

Read our advice on the best ways to stay cool at night so you can beat the heat this summer

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What are sleep earbuds, and are they different from regular noise-cancelling headphones?

These specialised earbuds have slimmer profiles that make them 'more comfortable' to sleep in – even for side sleepers – according to manufacturers.

Many sleepbuds are noise-cancelling, but some have extra features such as white noise functions or an auto turn off that can 'sense' once you've fallen asleep. However, because of their reduced size, they won't sound as good or have as long a battery life as the best Bluetooth headphones.

As many sleepbuds need to be close to a case to work, they aren't necessarily a good replacement for a pair of regular Bluetooth earbuds.

We wouldn't recommend switching solely to sleep buds if listening to music or podcasts on the go is equally as important.

The best headphones for sleeping: popular models compared

We haven't tested any headphones to see how comfortable they are to sleep in, but if you're looking for a good pair to use in the day, be sure to read our advice on the best headphones.

Similarly, we haven't tested sleepbuds, either. However, we've compared some popular models below:

Ozlo Sleepbuds

Get a pair from Ozlo (£300), or compare prices below:

We like: Packed with tech and features

Watch out for: Expensive and need an app to fully function

These earbuds stream music or podcasts while you drift off – once they detect that you've fallen asleep, they slowly fade out your music into white noise. In the morning, an in-ear alarm will play to gently wake you up without disturbing a partner. Ozlo claims that its noise-cancelling sleepbuds will block out all noise and are even comfortable for side sleepers.

To get the most out of these, you'll need to install a companion app. It comes loaded with features and stats – you can set different white noise sounds and track your sleep patterns, consistency and time asleep. That said, our experts don't always recommend using a sleep tracker.

These earbuds aren't cheap: at £300, you could get a Best Buy mattress, one of the best pillows we tested plus one of our best duvets – and still have £40 left.

Our best mattress deals can help you save money on a great night's sleep. Plus, read our experts' tips on how to beat insomnia

Anker Soundcore Sleep A30

We like: Lots of options to tweak the fit

Watch out for: Not as many features

These sleep headphones from Anker use active noise-cancellation to block out sound. They're cheaper than Ozlo's premium sleepbuds and have many similar features, including an in-ear alarm and sleep tracking.

Anker claims that they're comfortable for side sleepers, and you can choose between silicone or foam ear tips. There's also a companion app that can customise sleep sounds and has a library of pre-made sleep stories.

Take a look at cheaper pairs of headphones with our reviews on the best wireless earbuds

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20

We like: Find device features

Watch out for: Doesn't have active noise-cancelling

The previous generation of Anker's sleep earbuds remain a popular, cheaper choice. Anker claims that they're comfortable for side sleepers, have automatic sleep monitoring built in, and a find device feature – which is handy if you're prone to taking them out of your ears in your sleep.

Like other sleepbuds, they come with a companion app where you can tweak the audio and white noise, which Anker claims can 'sync your brainwaves'.

Our experts have weighed in on the essentials for a great night's sleep

Snoozeband

Get it from Snoozeband (£40)

We like: On-ear headphone equivalent

Watch out for: No noise cancelling

This 'pair' of sleep headphones takes an unconventional approach: instead of cramming earbuds into your ears, these have small speakers built into a stretchy headband that sits over your ears.

These don't have any active noise-cancelling, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. If you want to block out some (but not all) noise, these sleep headphones could be a good compromise. There are automatic turn-off features, and the headband is machine washable after you've removed the electronics.

Want to try listening to white noise without earbuds? Take a look at the best white noise machines

Is it safe to sleep with earbuds in?

Which? scientist, Ruby Gordon, says:

'Sleep-specific earbuds are generally safe to use and claim to be a better option for overnight listening than traditional earbuds. They’re typically designed with a slimmer profile and softer, more flexible materials, to help prevent pressure and irritation – especially if you’re a side-sleeper.

'If you are planning to make sleep earbuds part of your night-time routine, it’s important to keep the volume low. Higher volumes increase the risk of hearing damage, and that risk increases when you’re listening for extended periods of time, such as throughout the night. A low volume also ensures you remain aware of your surroundings in case of an emergency.

'It’s important to note that an in-ear design can act like a seal in the ear canal, which, with prolonged use, may contribute to earwax buildup or possibly trap moisture. This can increase the risk of ear infections, particularly if you shower before bed and your ears aren’t fully dry. That said, when used mindfully – low volume, dry ears and regular cleaning – sleep earbuds can be a valuable and safe tool to help you drift off more easily.'

Our tips for sleeping with headphones:

Don't turn the volume up too loud: Like any pair of headphones, listening to music too loudly over extended periods of time (such as when sleeping) can cause hearing damage. Automatic turn-off features might help, but be sure to keep your volume down while using any pair of sleep headphones.

Like any pair of headphones, listening to music too loudly over extended periods of time (such as when sleeping) can cause hearing damage. Automatic turn-off features might help, but be sure to keep your volume down while using any pair of sleep headphones. Don't wear them every night: Similar to wearing ear plugs, sleep earbuds can seal in earwax and push it into your ear canal. It's important for your ears to let wax escape, so be sure to take some nights off from wearing any sleepbuds.

Similar to wearing ear plugs, sleep earbuds can seal in earwax and push it into your ear canal. It's important for your ears to let wax escape, so be sure to take some nights off from wearing any sleepbuds. Clean them: Your ears are a great bacterial breeding ground. If you don't regularly clean your sleeping earbuds before use, bacteria can build up in your ears. You can clean sleepbuds by wiping them down with a soft cloth to remove wax and any other debris.

Your ears are a great bacterial breeding ground. If you don't regularly clean your sleeping earbuds before use, bacteria can build up in your ears. You can clean sleepbuds by wiping them down with a soft cloth to remove wax and any other debris. Be wary of noise cancelling: While it may be nice to sleep in (almost) total silence, it's important to be able to hear loud sounds in an emergency. Most sleep-in earbuds don't come with any adaptive noise cancellation, and may block out the noises you need to hear.

Our verdict: Should you buy a pair of sleep-in earbuds?

Which? consumer writer, Lars Stannard, says:

'I’m a side sleeper, and live in a loud neighbourhood. Last year, I bought a pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds to see whether they’d help me fall asleep.

'I have mixed feelings – on one hand, it’s quite nice to fall asleep to calming music or a podcast. It can help calm me down, but I wouldn't necessarily say it helps me sleep better. Getting a better mattress did more to improve my sleep.

'I’ve found that the sleepbuds are only slightly more comfortable than falling asleep wearing ‘traditional’ earbud headphones. Often, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night with sore ears – at that point, I'll take out the sleepbuds and switch to my pair of Best Buy ear plugs, which I get a lot more mileage out of. They block out just as much noise and are a lot more comfortable.

'You can try a pair of sleepbuds, but if I could go back in time, I would've started with something like the Snoozeband instead. Even then, you’re probably better off putting your money towards a better mattress or getting a good pair of reusable ear plugs if you're generally struggling to fall asleep.'

Get a great night's sleep with one of the best mattresses

What could you buy instead to block noise?

If you're looking to block out any bumps in the night, a pair of good ear plugs is likely your best bet. Read our guide on the best ear plugs to see which models wowed and which ones wavered.

Which? members can log in to see the pair that aced our tests. Otherwise, you can compare prices on some of the models we tested below:

Can you still buy Bose Sleepbuds?

No. Bose has discontinued both its Sleepbuds and Sleepbuds II headphones.

However, Ozlo's model has many of the features of the Bose Sleepbuds and more, largely because Ozlo acquired and uses the same proprietary tech in Bose's Sleepbuds, according CNET .