Revealed: the best turntables to enjoy your records on

Earlier this month, Record Store Day 2023 saw vinyl fans snap up a whole host of special releases from Stevie Nicks to Keith Richards, The 1975 and Taylor Swift. But is your turntable really making the most of them? Our expert tests reveal the top turntables on the market.

We’ve selected six popular turntables at a range of prices to consider. Our dedicated professional listening panel and lab experts reveal how to get the most of your money – click through to our reviews to see which they recommend below.

Best record players and turntables – whatever your budget, our professional lab gives the definitive verdict on the best turntables

ProJect Primary E, £199

Enthusiast brand ProJect has aimed to maximise sound quality with its affordable Primary E, which it claims has ‘no compromise in sound’ despite its mid-range price.

It has the hallmark old-school belt-drive operation of a ProJect model. The belt is accessible from the top of the plinth to change the speed between 33rpm and 45rpm records.

So does it truly deliver? Our experts give the full answer in our ProJect Primary E review.

1 By One OUK00-0750, £53

Not everyone wants the hassle of connecting a turntable to an amp and separate speakers, so there’s lots of options on the market for models with built-in speakers.

This eye-catching model with the iconic briefcase-style design is attractively-priced and popular on Amazon.

It’s a semi-automatic model, so it’s very easy to use, and includes both built-in speakers and the option of the traditional RCA socket outputs if you want to link it up with hi-fi speakers. It also supports the rarer 78rpm speed records too.

It might be popular on Amazon, but see what our experts think in our 1 By One OUK00-0750 review.

Victrola Eastwood, £110

The Victrola Eastwood is an eye-catchingly unique take on the record player, blending traditional features with modern convenience.

It uses a moving-magnet cartridge like higher-end turntables, while supporting all three record speeds (33, 45 and 78rpm), as well as RCA and headphones sockets.

It also has built-in speakers and Bluetooth – Victrola says you can ‘listen your way’ and promises ‘premium, unmatched sound’.

Is this the go-to choice for a record player with built-in speakers? Our experts have the answer in our extensive Victrola Eastwood review.

Denon DP-400, £429

You can spend thousands on a turntable, but this Denon is approaching the higher end of the mainstream market. The longstanding hi-fi brand promises the DP-400 ‘brings out every detail in your cherished albums’.

It’s a semi-automatic, belt-driven model that - unusually for a higher-end model - supports three record speeds, including the rarer 78rpm.

Denon has also specially made its own moving-magnet cartridge for this turntable, rather than relying on a third-party manufacturer.

Can this Denon justify its relatively high price? We put it to the test in our Denon DP-400 review.

Roberts Stylus, £279

Roberts is best-known for its DAB radios, but it also has a substantial turntables range.

The stylish semi-automatic Stylus is made from light oak and supports the usual 33rpm and 45rpm record speeds.

Roberts also touts the turntable's USB capability, allowing you to digitise your vinyl.

Our experts are often unimpressed the quality of digital recordings from USB turntables – could this model be the exception? Find out in our Roberts Stylus review.

Looking for more? See all our turntable and record player reviews.