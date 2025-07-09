The holiday destinations that are far too hot

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we analyse weather data in order to highlight the holiday destinations that are too hot, and recommend some alternatives if you're after just the right amount of sun.



Listen here to the full episode, written by Jo Rhodes and read by Rob Lilley-Jones.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Start planning better holidays right here. Sign up for our free monthly Travel newsletter



Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show can be found here .

A version of this article was originally published in the July / August 2025 issue of Which? Travel Magazine.