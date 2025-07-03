Where is it too hot to holiday this summer?

Parts of Spain, Portugal and other countries on the Med are becoming uncomfortably hot during the peak summer holiday season.

Early June heatwaves have already seen Lisbon, Madrid and Seville hit 40°C or higher this year.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from Turkey’s Izmir region, a popular holiday destination, because of wildfires, while authorities in Paris have closed the top floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Climate change means this sort of weather is no longer abnormal. Last year, Spain faced four extreme heatwaves in a row, where temperatures in parts of the country rose above 40°C. In Greece, the Acropolis in Athens was forced to close for public safety when temperatures hit a scorching 43°C.

But how frequent and widespread are these extreme temperatures? Should we now avoid holidays in Spain, Portugal and southern Europe during the traditional holiday summer season? Not necessarily.

Hot Europe weather data

We analysed last year’s summer temperatures at more than 50 of the most popular destinations. We looked at how often the temperature exceeded 36°C. If it stays above 30°C overnight, our bodies can’t rest and recover from the day’s heat.

It showed us that there are huge differences between countries. In July last year, around half the days in Rome and Larnaca in Cyprus were hotter than 36°C, but on the Amalfi coast and Paphos, there were none. So it really is about where you go – and that includes Spain.

Number of days 36°C or higher in 2024

Country Destination May June July August September EGYPT Sharm El Sheikh 13 30 31 31 21 - Hurghada 12 29 31 31 23 - Cairo 7 22 25 21 5 CYPRUS Nicosia 1 23 28 24 3 - Larnaca 0 8 14 6 0 - Ayia Napa 0 8 14 6 0 - Paphos 0 1 0 0 0 Show all rows

The table shows how many days per month the temperature was 36°C or higher in 2024, based on CustomWeather data. The weather is changeable, so there are no guarantees – just look how hot Paris is this year – but broadly, these provide a good basis for comparing destinations.

We also looked at the humidex: a combination of air temperature, relative humidity and dew point. It’s similar to the ‘feels like’ temperature used by weather apps, which gauges just how uncomfortable we're likely to feel.

The hottest holiday destinations

Nicosia, Cyprus

Most holidaymakers to Cyprus only visit the capital on a day trip, but you’ll swelter in summer – last year, temperatures were above 35°C for 28 days in July.

Holiday hotspot Ayia Napa was little better, with a fortnight of 35°C or hotter the same month. Paphos, on the south-west coast, is much cooler and better for a summer break.

Alentejo, Portugal

This region between Lisbon and the Algarve had more days above 35°C than the Costa del Sol in July and August 2024. In fact, only landlocked Madrid and Extremadura were hotter.

It’s Alentejo’s forested interior that really bakes, and the sea breeze should make beach holidays a lot more bearable. Given it's on the Atlantic coast, not the Med, the Algarve can also be surprisingly hot – last August, there were two days where temperatures exceeded 35°C.

Egypt

It's not breaking news that Egypt is hot, but for just how long might surprise you. Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh sizzled in the high 30°Cs (or even 40°Cs) from June through to September last year. Even May temperatures hovered above the 35°C mark for almost a fortnight.

In Sharm el Sheikh, the humidex is a blistering 47°C in July – above 45°C is considered dangerous and a significant heatstroke risk.

Avoid the heat: the cooler destinations in your favourite summer holiday countries

Costa Blanca, Spain

If your heart is set on Spain, the Basque region is pleasantly temperate. San Sebastian, with its crescent-shaped golden beaches, picturesque old town and Michelin-starred pintxos (Basque tapas), is sure to wow. But for a classic beach break, the Costa Blanca is best. Unlike the Costa Del Sol, temperatures on this 200km stretch of coastline never spiked above 35°C last year. Head to Javea (aka Xabia) – a modest little beach town between pine-scrubbed headlands and explore the pretty whitewashed alleyways around the church of the original village. The rugged cove of Cala Granadella is seven miles to the south, with sapphire seas (great for snorkelling) and sun loungers beneath palm-thatch parasols.

Brittany, France

Nowhere in France, even the Côte d’Azur, has average temperatures that would trouble your holiday plans, but humidity can be a problem. In Nice, for example, it can be a stifling 35°C in July, according to the humidex. If you want a cool summer holiday, temperatures in Brittany hover around the 20°C mark. Brittany’s wild, wooded coastline is dotted with medieval villages, which host regattas and music festivals galore during the summer months. The walled cities of St Malo and Dinan are great bases for a chic beach break. Painted half-timbered houses with vibrant window boxes line the cobbled Rue de Petit, which winds down to Dinan’s yacht-lined port. Here, you can hop between art galleries, antique stores and traditional seafood restaurants.

Amalfi, Italy

Italy gets hot, of course, but the data suggests that overall it’s not nearly as stifling as Spain. Give Rome a miss in summer, where temperatures are frequently above 35°C. But the heat shouldn’t trouble you at all on the Amalfi Coast, with its glamorous cliff-backed beaches and citrus groves. Hilltop Ravello has all of the charm of Positano, without the crowds. The Duomo stands majestically at its centre, with its 12th-century bronze doors and mosaic pulpit. Drive the winding SS163 coastal road from Sorrento to Salerno, with every hairpin bend revealing a view more spectacular than the last. You can discover hidden grottoes and secluded coves along the way.

Rhodes, Greece

As you’d expect, Athens and Halkidiki (on the northern tip of mainland Greece) are very hot. However, there's a significant difference between the various islands.

While Crete and Corfu are great for shoulder season, you may find conditions a bit sticky during the summer months. Try Rhodes in the Dodecanese instead – where the temperature only crept above 35°C one day last summer. The charm of its medieval old town – a World Heritage-listed labyrinth of chapels, hammams and decorative domes – is well known.

Less visited is the laidback resort of Charaki on the east coast, with its long pebbly beach and the romantic ruins of Feraklos Castle perched on a hillside.

Istria, Croatia

Dubrovnik rarely overheats, but you’ll have to contend with the mob of cruise ship passengers during the summer months. The secret is out about Istria – the heart-shaped peninsula jutting into the northern Adriatic – but at least the higher elevations and coastal breezes mean cooler temperatures.

And if you venture inland away from the busy coastline, you’ll find tranquil hilltop towns carpeted with ancient vineyards. The medieval town of Motovun, famous for its truffles, is straight out of a fairy tale – coiled around a lofty hilltop with the ocean in the distance. While the Renaissance town of Svetvincenat is another complete showstopper, with its stately castle and elegant main square.

Madeira, Portugal

The Azores is cool, but in part because it’s almost always windy, so Madeira is your best bet if you’re banking on summer weather. Its coastline may be largely vertical, with cliffs as high as skyscrapers, but the north-western nook of the island is home to Piscinas Naturais, natural rock pools perfect for bathing.

Even in the summer months, it will be cool enough to explore Funchal’s mosaic-paved streets, shaded by bright blue flowering jacaranda. The Mercado dos Lavradores farmers’ market is the place to shop for local wine and to try authentic dishes, such as tender black scabbard fish, which is served with banana and passion fruit sauce.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Turkey’s beach resorts can reach scorching highs, even in June. For cooler temperatures, head inland to surreal Cappadocia in the central Anatolia region. It's a living landscape of ‘fairy chimneys’, which have been shaped over the course of millions of years.

While it didn’t get too many days above 35°C last summer, that was unusually cool and, typically, July and August do see days at and above this.

However, because it is arid, night time temperatures drop right down and humidity is low so you’ll be comfortable. Explore the cavernous underground cities, where the cone-shaped rock formations have been hollowed out to form homes, churches and even hotels.

This article was first featured in the July issue of Which? Travel.