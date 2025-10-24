The real-life consequences of having your identity stolen

Having your identity stolen is far from ideal, but the consequences could last a lot longer than you’d expect.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? scams expert Faye Lipson and Steve Goddard from financial crime prevention firm Featurespace to explain how fraudsters are diversifying their skillset to find new ways to steal our ID.

They explain how AI is lowering the barriers of entry for scammers, and what you can do to keep your data safe.



Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

