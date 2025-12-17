5 things you should know before switching to an induction hob

Induction hobs are the go-to for those seeking a modern, efficient alternative to gas.

No longer the preserve of Grand Designs-style experiments, the tech dominates our Best Buy hob picks, though gas remains a popular alternative.

Not sure you're ready to make the switch? These insights from our intensive hob tests could help.

1) Induction cooking is twice as fast as gas

Nothing heats your food faster than an induction hob. The best we’ve tested can raise a rolling boil on your pasta water in just over three minutes. That’s about half the time it takes even the best performing gas hobs to do the same trick. This makes induction the number one choice for cooks in a hurry.

But induction’s ability to blip along at a slow rate consistently impresses our expert testers, too. Where gas is likely to burn your beans, induction hobs are precise enough to inject just enough heat to keep your food warm.

So while you might come for the speed, you’ll stay for the simmer.

2) Ditching gas improves air quality

Pollution from cars and industry is bad for our health, but now it seems the air inside our homes could be damaging, too.

Cooking appliances - and gas hobs in particular - are the main culprits. Studies suggest they pump out dangerous gases like NO2 that can exacerbate existing health conditions and potentially lead to new respiratory illnesses.

Olivia Howes, Which? senior environmental and sustainability writer, says:

'All cooking, whether using gas, electric or induction, can give off pollutants such as particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). But you can lessen your exposure to one type of air pollution - nitrogen dioxide NO2 - by not using a gas hob and you may also reduce your exposure to PM.

'If you are in the market for a new hob, it's definitely worth considering induction over gas for this reason alone.'

According to Which? research into air pollution in your kitchen, switching to induction will remove much of the NO2 from your home environment and could reduce your exposure to tiny particulate matter, or PM2.5. Using the extractor hood, boiling not frying, and opening windows is also highly recommended.

3) Induction hobs are twice as efficient as gas

Induction hobs are around twice as efficient as gas because no energy is wasted heating up the hob’s surface. Instead, metal coils under the hob's glass surface create a magnetic field, which passes directly to your pans.

When you factor in that over 50% of the UK’s electricity now comes from renewables or nuclear, according to the Department for Energy Security, the benefits are clear.

Gas remains cheaper than electricity, but if you are able to take advantage of cut price energy tariffs, the price pendulum may swing in favour of induction.

4) Induction hobs are safer

Did I leave the gas on? It’s a question most of us have asked, as gas hobs keep burning if left on. Their safety mechanisms only turn off the hob if the flame dies, to prevent your home filling with gas.

But an induction hobs will automatically switch off after a period of inactivity, typically 60-90 minutes on full power, 6-10 hours on low. Fall asleep, binge watch The Traitors, or head off on holiday, and an induction hob will power itself down.

As well as this failsafe, induction hobs have safety features that gas hobs don't:

Pan detection means no power can be produced without first setting a pan on the cooking zone and forming an electromagnetic field - no pan, no heat.

Overheat protection uses thermal sensors under the glass to detect temperature spikes, it’s there to detect empty pans.

Spill and control panel protection: spatter the control panel in sauce or overboil that pasta and the hob shuts down to prevent accidental setting changes.

Gas flames also pose obvious potential risks, especially if you have young children.

Induction hobs are generally safer but home cooks with pacemakers should consult their doctor, as induction hobs may interfere with these devices.

Seen this coil symbol on the bottom of your cookware? It means it should work on an induction hob

5) You might need to buy new cookware

Induction hobs work by creating a magnetic field, which interacts with the iron in your pan’s base. If you own aluminium cookware, you might need to factor a new set into your budget.

Chances are though (and especially if you bought a Which? Best Buy), the quality frying pan you bought five years ago will work just fine because modern kitchenware is usually designed to work across different hob types. If in doubt, check it with a magnet - if it sticks you’re probably in luck.

