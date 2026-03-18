Travel scams to watch out for right now

With the current travel disruption, and as we head towards the Easter travel period, holidaymakers should be aware of opportunistic scammers hoping to catch you out.

Scammers are quick to hop on trends to make their schemes more convincing – it's an easy way to increase their chances of success, making them relatable and appealing.

Here, we share three scams that you are likely to come across if you're planning to travel in the coming weeks.

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1. Customer service impersonation accounts

Scammers are exploiting current travel disruption by impersonating various airlines on social media and claiming they can offer travellers help.

The Guardian first reported on a series of fake accounts appearing on social media platforms that use accurate airline logos and branding to appear very convincing. It found impersonations of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

Which? has also previously warned about scammers operating fake customer service accounts on social media. These scam typically play out after a customer messages the genuine social media account for help and information. The scam account then intercepts your message and asks you to send your details via a direct message.

The scammer will usually ask you to provide your phone number so they can call you to coax you into sharing card details under the guise of receiving a refund. In some cases, you’ll be sent a link to a money transfer app in order to get a refund, only to have money taken out of your account.

It's challenging to detect this scam as the conversation starts on the genuine customer service channel and is then hijacked by the scammer.

Top tip: if you need help from a customer service team, only use official communications channels and details taken from the company's website. Avoid sharing personal and sensitive details on social media and always check that you're communicating with the genuine brand account.

2. Fake holidays

Fraudsters sometimes create desirable, but entirely fictitious, accommodation listings by stealing legitimate images from genuine holiday listings or using Artificial Intelligence to generate convincing fake images.

Which? has previously warned about a glamping holiday scam which impersonated a genuine company to steal money from excited holidaymakers. We have also shared numerous warnings about fake holiday listings appearing on Booking.com. Booking accommodation that doesn't exist can have severe consequences, as was the case with a family we helped last year who arrived in Thailand to find their £4,000 villa didn't exist. After a lengthy battle, Which? helped them get their money back.

Scammers typically peddle these scams with ease by using social media and search engine adverts to direct you to scam websites, which phish for your details and ultimately steal your money.

Top tip: if an offer seems too good to be true then it should be treated with extreme caution. Always check the most recent reviews for a holiday listing and pay attention to signs of a fake review. If you think you've been conned by a fake accommodation listing, contact your bank immediately and report it to the platform host.

3. Travel insurance scams

Fake insurance companies have been found to crop up using scam websites and social media pages.

Which? has previously uncovered 'ghost brokers' which saw fraudsters sell fake, cheap car insurance policies only to make off with victims' money and offer nothing in return. The ghost brokers were found to advertise their non-existent policies on social media sites, online forums, and student message boards.

Scammers are likely to attempt to capitalise on the current conflict in the Middle East, telling you that their insurance product will cover you if your trip is affected by the conflict, only to take your money and offer nothing in return. If you need help sourcing travel insurance, take a look at our 2026 guide to the best travel insurance companies.

Top tip: watch out for scam adverts appearing on social media and search engines. Always check that a firm is authorised to sell insurance by checking the Financial Conduct Authority's register.

How to report a scam

To report a profile on Facebook, Instagram or X, select the three dots on the right and click 'report'.

On Google, you can report suspicious ads by selecting the three dots on the right and pressing ‘report.’

Scam websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) .

If you've lost money or spot an unauthorised transaction on your account, you should contact your bank immediately using the number found on the back of your card.

Scams should also be reported to Report Fraud , or by calling the police on 101 if you live in Scotland. You can also tell Which? about a scam using our scam sharer tool.