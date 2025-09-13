Top private hospital treatments and how people are paying for them

If you're thinking about going private for hospital care, new data reveals how people are funding treatment and why insurance is becoming more common.

More than 240,000 people were admitted to private hospitals between January and March 2025, according to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN). That’s a 4% drop compared with the same period last year – the first year-on-year fall since 2021.

But, while overall admissions are down, insurance-funded treatment rose slightly, suggesting that private medical insurance (PMI) may be playing a growing role.

Here, Which? looks at the most common procedures, how demand is shifting and what these trends mean if you have, or are considering, private health cover.

What are the most common private hospital treatments?

New data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) shows which treatments are most common in private hospitals – and how volumes are changing compared with early 2024.

Cataract surgery remains top of the list, with nearly 20,000 admissions between January and March 2025. Even with some figures estimated, it continues to lead by a wide margin – likely driven by long NHS waiting times.

Cancer treatment is also a major driver of private hospital use. Chemotherapy is the only procedure in the top 10 to increase year on year, rising nearly 6% – often reflecting multiple visits.

Joint replacements remain common but the number is declining. Hip and knee replacements saw double-digit percentage falls compared with the same period in 2024.

The table shows the 10 most common procedures carried out in private hospitals during the first quarter of 2025:

Rank Procedure Q1 2025 admissions Q1 2024 admissions % change 1 Cataract surgery *19,865 20,570 -3.4% 2 Chemotherapy (therapeutics) 18,460 17,600 +5.9% 3 Upper GI endoscopy (diagnostic) 11,630 11,930 -2.5% 4 Colonoscopy (diagnostic) 9,180 9,505 -3.4% 5 Hip replacement (primary) 6,965 7,890 -11.7%​​​​ 6 Knee arthroscopy 6,080 6,375 -4.6% 7 Knee replacement (primary) 4,540 5,095 -10.9% Show all rows

Figures are based on PHIN’s private healthcare dataset for Q1 2025 (January–March) compared with Q1 2024. Data covers day-case and inpatient admissions in private hospitals and clinics across the UK. Numbers are rounded to the nearest five, and percentage changes are based on unrounded figures. *Cataract surgery volumes for Q1 2025 include an estimated 2,810 admissions from providers that did not submit full procedure coding. The percentage change for cataracts is approximate.

How are people paying for private treatment?

The way patients fund private care is shifting. Self-pay admissions fell by 4% in the first three months of 2025 – the lowest first-quarter level in five years, according to PHIN.

In contrast, insurance-funded admissions rose by around 0.5% compared with the same period in 2024.

The trend varies across the UK. Scotland saw the biggest rise in insurance use, with insured admissions up 10%, while England recorded a small decline of 0.2%.

This points to a gradual shift towards PMI, particularly in some parts of the UK.

What are the benefits of PMI?

Health insurance doesn’t necessarily mean better care than the NHS, as many consultants work in both sectors. However, it can offer clear advantages.

It often means shorter waiting times for diagnosis and treatment, and more choice of the hospital or consultant you see. It can also cover treatments and medicines that aren’t always available through the NHS.

Private patients are usually given a single room with more flexible visiting hours and extra comforts, which can make recovery easier.

5 questions to ask before taking out PMI

If you're thinking about getting health insurance, it's worth weighing up your needs carefully before committing. These five questions can help you decide if it’s the right option for you:

Do you have any pre-existing conditions? These are usually excluded from cover when you apply, and you may pay higher premiums. Check whether an insurer offers limited cover or if specialist policies are available. Could you afford to self-fund treatment? Paying for care yourself gives flexibility, but it can be expensive. A knee replacement can cost upwards of £9,000, and costs can rise if there are complications. Insurance spreads the cost and gives you access to a network of hospitals and consultants, reducing the risk of large unexpected bills.

How old are you? Premiums rise with age, so younger people often pay hundreds a year, while older customers can pay thousands. Review your cover regularly and shop around to make sure you’re not paying more than you need to. What level of cover do you really need? Policies vary a lot. Limiting your hospital list, reducing outpatient benefits or adding an excess can lower costs. On the other hand, full cover may be worth it if you want peace of mind or are worried about complex treatment costs. How healthy is your lifestyle? Some insurers reward good habits with discounts or incentives, such as lower renewal prices if you meet activity targets. This won’t always reduce premiums immediately, but it can help keep costs in check over time.

Find out more: health insurance for over-60s.