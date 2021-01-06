Travel and holiday rules for England Q&A

England is now in a national lockdown, with restrictions that replace previous tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 rules. The lockdown will continue until at least the middle of February, but may be extended further.

This means all non-essential travel is banned, including travel abroad and in the UK. Hotels, B&Bs and non-essential shops must close across the country.

Since you cannot take booked flights or holidays except for essential purposes, we believe you are due a refund. However, in practice this may be difficult if your flight is still running.

Can I get a refund for my holiday or flight in national lockdown?

British Airways is keeping some flight routes running for essential purposes, but it won't offer those who cannot travel a refund, only a voucher or chance to rebook the flight. It will offer a refund only if the flight is cancelled.

Similarly, Ryanair will operate a small number of flights to and from the UK. If your flight is not cancelled you cannot request a refund. You can change your flight for free, but you may only choose a flight travelling up until March 15 and you will pay the fare difference.

Which? believes that the terms set by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are clear. It expects customers to be given the option of a refund when they can't travel because of lockdown laws and airlines who do not follow these guidelines should face CMA action as a result. In December, the competition regulator launched an investigation into the refusal of airlines to offer customers cash refunds.

After Which? approached British Airways, it said in response: 'We continue to offer highly flexible booking policies to our customers during this unprecedented pandemic, at the same time as operating a vastly reduced schedule due to travel restrictions.' Ryanair however, didn't respond to our request for comment.

EasyJet however is offering cash refunds to all customers, even if their flight is still running. Tui is also following suit. All Tui package holidays are cancelled and the only flights running will be to bring people home from holidays. Everyone - package and flight-only customers - will be entitled to a refund.

Additionally, Jet2 has cancelled all holidays and flights until February 11, with customers getting a full refund. BA Holidays (which runs its package holidays, not its flights) is also offering all customers due to depart before 12 February a full refund for their holidays.

