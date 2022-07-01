Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer (2022-): first drive review

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer (2022-) is quite a looker. A long (and welcome) departure from Vauxhall’s styling of old, this new estate has genuinely desirable looks inside and out and a more upmarket feel.

We’ve driven it in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form to see if it has the performance and practicality to match the aesthetics, here’s our first drive review of the new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer PHEV (2022-).

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

What is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer?

This PHEV (our hybrid guide explains more about PHEVs and other types of hybrid) is the first electrified estate from Vauxhall, and the estate version of the Vauxhall Astra hatchback, which we’ve reviewed separately.

This car combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 180hp. The 12.4kWh battery in the PHEV has an official range of 42-miles and should reach 84mph on battery power alone.

The car is also available with traditional petrol and diesel engines, and an all-electric version of the Astra Sports Tourer is due to come out in 2023.

Vauxhall has put some work into simplifying its model lineups, and as such there are two trims to choose from launch; entry level ‘Design’ and then the more equipped ‘GS line’. A third and range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trim will also be available in the future, bridging it in line with the hatchback version of the same car.

All cars come with essentials such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and speed sign detection, as well as creature comforts like front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Go for GS Line and you get advancements like adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, dual zone climate control and heated seats amongst other bits.

What’s the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer like to drive?

The first thing we noticed about this PHEV was just how smooth and quiet it is. Regardless of whether it’s running purely on battery power or if it’s in hybrid mode, the car accelerates without jerking or idling, just progressively layering on acceleration without urge or fuss.

If you want to blend sporty performance and dynamic handling with your practical estate, look elsewhere. This car accelerates in a controlled and predictable manner, but jam your foot the floor and you’ll quickly find the car’s limits. But that’s not a bad thing – this is a cruiser for soaking up miles, not a speedster to throw around sharp corners at a clip.

Try to corner too quickly in the PHEV and you’ll feel the weight of the car working against you. Corner as you’re meant to and this is a perfectly well handling car.

More importantly, certainly for estate owners, the ride quality is good at high speeds. Our surveys tell us that estate drivers do more miles than anyone else, so a motorway-orientated drive experience will be appreciated by many. It’s a bit bumpier at lower speeds but never uncomfortable.

During our first drive we rarely heard the PHEV’s 1.6-litre petrol engine unless accelerating strongly. As soon as we settled down into a cruise, engine noise vanished entirely.

There is also very little wind noise and little in the way of road noise. This quiet and super smooth drive gives the car a noticeable air of refinement and quality, even at motorway speeds. Another tick for this being an excellent road trip companion.

We also drove the PHEV with an empty battery, but even with the car now operating as a full hybrid as opposed to a PHEV, it didn’t struggle with motorway speeds and maintained good acceleration. Emissions and fuel economy would have worsened though – by how much we’ll see when we get it into the lab at a later date.

Pressing the ‘B’ button will activate the increased regenerative braking mode, which slows the car whenever you lift your foot off the accelerator to recapture energy back to the car’s hybrid batteries.

The regenerative braking is reasonably strong, and allows for one pedal driving in cruising traffic, but it’s not adequate for stop-start traffic. Unlike some cars, the brake lights will not come on as soon as you lift your foot from the accelerator.

We also drove the petrol and diesel versions of the same car. While the 130hp diesel engine was nearly as quiet and responsive as the PHEV, the non-PHEV petrol version was noticeably louder, and typical of 3-cylinder engines, sounded rougher too.

The interior is eye catching. The combination of materials, angular design and strong lines make for a sleek and interesting cabin. The centre piece is arguably the ‘Pure Panel’ driver display. This comprises a pair of 10-inch screens; the first is the digital instrument cluster directly in front of the driver, while the second one is adjacent to the first and stretches into the centre of the car - but is angled toward the person behind the steering wheel.

The result is a driver orientated, wraparound-style display that adds to the premium feeling of this car. It’s a striking centrepiece, the screens are sharp, the touchscreen responsive and, unlike some manufacturers, Vauxhall has elected to keep some physical buttons for basic features including the air con temperature settings. It’s something we welcome as it means the driver is less distracted.

Like many modern cars, the rear window pillars (the columns of metal between windows) are quite wide which does impair natural visibility. The front and rear sensors as standard will help when manoeuvring.

How reliable is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer?

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is too new for us to question its owners on how reliable it is. However, we did hear from enough Vauxhall owners in our latest car survey to judge the reliability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer?

We’ll measure the car when we get it into the lab, but with the front seat set up for a 6ft driver, the same sized passenger sat on the rear seat behind them will have decent leg, feet and head space.

To the eye, and the claimed specs, the boot is usefully large. The rear seats fold down individually (called a 40:20:40 split), which is useful. You can drop the rear seats down directly from the boot by pulling switches.

The non-PHEV versions claim to have nearly 600-litres of space with the seats up. To get the maximum amount of space you can lower the boot floor (variable boot floor) and drop the seats to get the maximum of 1,634 litres of space – a massive loading area.

The PHEV version has 80-litres less as the hybrid’s batteries take up some of the space under the boot. You also lose the variable boot floor; the boot floor cannot be moved down.

In the non-PHEV version, the boot cover can be removed and has special storage anchors under the variable boot floor (or on top of it if the boot floor if it is in the lower position) - no more balancing it on top of too much luggage, or leaving it at home before a big road trip. It’s a shame that the PHEV version also loses out on Astra’s nifty boot cover trick thanks to the batteries under the floor.

How economical is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer?

Typical of PHEVs, the Astra plug-in has a typically fanciful official mpg of 256mpg. For a more realistic figure, and to find out what the fuel economy drops too when the battery is flat, we’ll get this car into our lab at a later date.

The regular diesel and petrol versions have more relatable figures. The diesel claims a fuel economy between 61.4 and 62.8mpg depending on spec, and the petrol engine should provide 49.5 to 50.4mpg for the 130hp engine, or 51.4mpg for the lower powered 110hp option.

How safe is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer?

The Astra comes well equipped, with various assistance systems from front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, pedestrian detection and long-range blind-spot detection. Read our guide on car safety features to find out about these and more.

The GS Line also gets advanced systems including traffic sign recognition (as opposed to simple speed sign recognition in the lower trim) and cruise control becomes adaptive cruise control. This means you can now set both your maximum speed and the space between you and the next car – if the car in front of you slows down, so will your and maintain that distance. It will also automatically speed up once the car gets moving again.

The active steering assist will also keep you in lane – but don’t let go of the wheel. Regardless of how well a car can steer itself, autonomy is not here yet and you need to remain in control of the vehicle.

The hatchback version of the Astra got a reasonable four stars out of five from Euro NCAP, but the same rating does not carry over to the estate version.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer: Which? First Drive verdict

Price: From £25,515

Pros

Spacious, quiet and relaxing to drive

Smooth power delivery

Sleek interior

Well equipped

Cons

Wide rear window pillars

Regenerative braking could be stronger

Non-PHEV petrol engine is a bit noisy

Which? first drive verdict: Impressive PHEV estate with an upmarket feel.

