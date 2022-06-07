Watch: Car safety features explained

When you're buying a car, a key thing to think about are the safety features that come with it. Manufacturers are continually developing advanced safety technology to not only mitigate the effects of a collision but, in some cases, avoid one altogether.

Some of this safety technology is included as standard, but it can vary from model to model - particularly on cheaper cars. For instance, side airbags for rear passengers is often offered only as an optional extra, so it’s worth checking before buying a car.

Our video explains how three key safety features work:

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Visibility aids

For more information about car safety, including what to look for and the difference between 'active' and 'passive' safety features, check out our complete guide to car safety.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly