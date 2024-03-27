Watch: Do you know your parking lines?

Do you know your double yellow from double red lines? If you're caught breaking the law, you could end up with a parking ticket.

Watch our video above to find out:

What the different parking lines mean

When you can and can't park on them

What exemptions might apply (including for Blue Badge holders)

What parking signs mean (and what to do if you can't find one)

If it's too late and you've already been hit with a parking ticket, head to our guide on parking fines to find out your rights and how to appeal.

