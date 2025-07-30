The only car we've tested that’s both a Best Buy and Great Value

We introduced Great Value cars earlier this year to help you better identify the models that perform well but are also priced significantly lower than their peers.

So far, only one car manages to be both a Best Buy and Great Value. Read on to find out which one we’re talking about, what we learned when testing the facelifted version and why it impresses both in terms of performance and price.

Best cars for 2025: view the models that scored highly in our lab tests.

Our full breakdown of the car that impressed in our tests is exclusively available to logged-in Which? members. Not a member yet? Join Which? today for access, including: A breakdown of the touchscreen and controls – the well-weighted clutch makes gear changes fast and seamless.

– the well-weighted clutch makes gear changes fast and seamless. Why there's a lot to like about the engine – it's responsive at low speeds and fairly quiet.

It's very well equipped - but you might be surprised to see that one piece of tech is optional.

Exactly why we think this car really is Great Value for money.

Signing up will also give you access to all our new and used car reviews and advice.

Which? member benefits

A Which? subscription gives you access to all our product tests, reviews and recommendations online, plus a host of other perks. Discover:

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can join Which? today.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly