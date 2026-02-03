We're a family of six in a two-bed house – these are my top space-saving hacks

If you walked into my two-bed terrace – home to two adults and four kids – you might expect to trip over shoes in the hall and find bedrooms bursting at the seams.

Instead, you’ll find a living room surprisingly clear of kids’ toys, appliances that can multitask and a bunk-bed system that gives the Tardis a run for its money.

It's a common assumption that square footage needs to grow as your family grows, but as a family of six I know that a bigger family doesn’t necessarily require a bigger floor plan.

Here are my top tips on optimising family living space when your head-count exceeds your room-count.

Implement a one-in, one-out rule

I’m not talking about the kids (although that would solve a lot of problems!) – I’m talking about stuff.

To avoid the 'stuff-creep' that results in crammed cupboards that you’re afraid to open, balance every new arrival with a departure. For example, if a new pair of shoes comes into the house, an old pair has to go. If you buy a new kitchen gadget, get rid of an unused one.

And if you want to go beyond maintaining your home’s current level of clobber, try a one-in, two-out policy to actively reduce the unwanted accumulation of clutter.

That way, you can thrive and not just survive in your family living space.

Invest in flexible furniture

When every inch counts, furniture needs to work hard to earn its place – and the more functions a piece of furniture has, the better.

Here are some of the flexible furniture pieces we've invested in:

Bunk beds with built-in stairs that double up as storage draws, shelving and/or a desk area are a great way to maximise space and remove the need for multiple pieces of clunky furniture.

Extendable bed frames that grow as your little ones grow, helping you make the most of your square footage.

that grow as your little ones grow, helping you make the most of your square footage. Cube storage units keep clutter at bay, and taller versions can be used as room dividers or to create a partition – handy if you’ve got kids sharing bedrooms. Always secure them to a wall or the floor to prevent tipping accidents.

keep clutter at bay, and taller versions can be used as room dividers or to create a partition – handy if you’ve got kids sharing bedrooms. Always secure them to a wall or the floor to prevent tipping accidents. Folding desks can be easily stored away when not in use, making them a versatile space-saving solution for homework or working from home.

can be easily stored away when not in use, making them a versatile space-saving solution for homework or working from home. Stackable seating is a game-changer and means multiple chairs can occupy the space of one when mealtimes are over and they’re not in use.

Master the art of ‘zoning’

Zoning is not only key to giving rooms clear functions, it helps everyone feel like they have their own space.

These are some of the methods we use in our home to help keep the peace:

Create 'zones' using paint colours or rugs This is especially handy when kids are sharing a room – let kids pick their own colour so that the space feels like theirs.

Add floating shelves or a wall-mounted desk to turn small spaces under the stairs, on landings and in corners into reading nooks and work spaces. Again, use paint colours and rugs to define the area.

Add floating shelves or a wall-mounted desk to turn small spaces under the stairs, on landings and in corners into reading nooks and work spaces. Again, use paint colours and rugs to define the area. Cube storage units As mentioned above, these can make great room dividers in shared bedrooms (always secure them to a wall or the floor).

As mentioned above, these can make great room dividers in shared bedrooms (always secure them to a wall or the floor). Lighting If you don't have room for physical dividers, lighting can help create ‘mental boundaries’. Task lighting such as a pendant light over a table can create a 'work space', while a floor lamp next to a sofa can create a 'reading space'.

Banish hallway clutter

Hallways can be a bottleneck of the home where everyone dumps their coats and bags the moment they walk through the door. But you don’t need a bigger hallway – you just need a better system.

Here are some of the ways we keep hallway clutter at bay:

The two-coat rule Limit hallway hooks and cupboards to two coats per person. Everything else can be stored in a bedroom wardrobe or vacuum-packed and stowed away until they’re needed (who needs a winter parka cluttering up the hallway in August?).

Staggered hooks When all your hooks are in a straight line, coats hang together in one giant bulge. Staggering them at different heights prevents them overlapping and also makes it easier for kids to hang up their own paraphernalia.

When all your hooks are in a straight line, coats hang together in one giant bulge. Staggering them at different heights prevents them overlapping and also makes it easier for kids to hang up their own paraphernalia. Slimline shoe cabinets These are great for narrow hallways because they store shoes vertically, freeing up valuable floor space and hiding the clutter and chaos of piles of shoes. Some are as little as 15-20cm deep, so their footprint is minimal. If you're lucky enough to have a wide hallway, go for a bench with baskets underneath to store shoes, hats, scarves, gloves and school bags.

Be smart about storage

There are all sorts of clever ways to maximise storage when space is in short supply. Tried-and-tested storage solutions that work in our house include:

Vacuum packing Get those out-of-season clothes packed away, as well as the spare bedding and beach towels.

Get those out-of-season clothes packed away, as well as the spare bedding and beach towels. Under-bed storage It has no visual impact yet offers square metres of prime storage real estate.

It has no visual impact yet offers square metres of prime storage real estate. Cube units I keep mentioning these because they're so useful. They're scalable and adaptable, and you can display favourites while hiding other items in baskets.

I keep mentioning these because they're so useful. They're scalable and adaptable, and you can display favourites while hiding other items in baskets. Use the vertical space Shelves in alcoves, above doors and over dressers use wall space as storage, rather than floorspace.

Shelves in alcoves, above doors and over dressers use wall space as storage, rather than floorspace. Over-the-door organisers with pockets These can be used for everything from snacks in the kitchen to shower gels in the bathroom.

Choose appliances carefully

Like furniture, appliances need to work hard to earn a place in our busy house. This means prioritising machines and gadgets that can multitask.

A space-saving washer-dryer with a large capacity drum is a no-brainer compared to a separate washing machine and tumble dryer.

A boiling water tap saves worktop space as well as time, plus it's water and energy efficient if you've got members of the family prone to boiling a full kettle for a single cup of tea or pot of instant noodles.

Also, think about how to get the most out of each appliance: a six-slice toaster is way more efficient at breakfast time than running multiple rounds in a two-slice toaster.

