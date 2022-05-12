Watch: What's the fastest way to put on a duvet cover?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Putting on a duvet cover is one of life's necessary but annoying jobs. If you're sick of tussling with your 12.5 tog we've tested all the popular methods that pop up on Google to find out which will get this niggly task off your to-do list most quickly.
Interestingly, our research also found that, if speed isn't your primary motivation when getting your duvet cover changed, there's a second method that takes almost no effort, which could be the one for you, particularly if you struggle with mobility or puff.
Keep scrolling to see the different methods we tried and find out what our testing revealed. Or simply watch our video on the best methods to put on a duvet cover we discovered.
Average time: 1 minute and 23 seconds
Three of our five testers found this to be the fastest method to put on a duvet cover. On average it was 20 seconds faster than the next quickest method.
The inside out method was also voted the favourite way of putting on a duvet cover by most of our testers after they'd tried all the different options.
However, while it is quick, this method does require a bit of strength and stamina to do well and if you have shorter arms, you may need to do one corner at a time, but you can still complete this method relatively quickly compared to others.
If you're fit and healthy and you want to get the job done quickly, this is the method for you, but if you want to have an easier time of it and are not worried about taking a bit longer then check out the method that took the least effort below.
Instructions:
Average time: 3 minutes and 2 seconds
This method of putting on a duvet cover takes quite a bit longer than our fastest method but it does take the least effort.
All of our testers agreed this method was the least strenuous and most couldn't believe this method was going to work until they tried it.
Instructions:
Average time: 1 minute and 57 seconds
This method is somewhat chaoticand brutish and simple in its approach.
It's not the fastest or the easiest method, but it does appear to be the most straightforward way of getting the job done.
However, once the duvet is stuffed into the cover, it can be slightly laborious to unfold and ensure it's spread evenly and flat.
Instructions:
Average time: 1 minute and 47 seconds
Works similarly to the inside out method, but with this one, you cover your whole body, making it difficult to see what you're doing.
While, on average, it didn't take too much longer than our fastest method it's a little bit harder, so isn't our top recommendation.
Instructions:
To find the fastest way to put on a duvet cover we enlisted the help of five testers.