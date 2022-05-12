Watch: What's the fastest way to put on a duvet cover?

Putting on a duvet cover is one of life's necessary but annoying jobs. If you're sick of tussling with your 12.5 tog we've tested all the popular methods that pop up on Google to find out which will get this niggly task off your to-do list most quickly.

Interestingly, our research also found that, if speed isn't your primary motivation when getting your duvet cover changed, there's a second method that takes almost no effort, which could be the one for you, particularly if you struggle with mobility or puff.

Keep scrolling to see the different methods we tried and find out what our testing revealed. Or simply watch our video on the best methods to put on a duvet cover we discovered.

Video: The best way to put on a duvet cover

Fastest way to put on a duvet cover

Inside out

Average time: 1 minute and 23 seconds

Three of our five testers found this to be the fastest method to put on a duvet cover. On average it was 20 seconds faster than the next quickest method.

The inside out method was also voted the favourite way of putting on a duvet cover by most of our testers after they'd tried all the different options.

However, while it is quick, this method does require a bit of strength and stamina to do well and if you have shorter arms, you may need to do one corner at a time, but you can still complete this method relatively quickly compared to others.

If you're fit and healthy and you want to get the job done quickly, this is the method for you, but if you want to have an easier time of it and are not worried about taking a bit longer then check out the method that took the least effort below.

Instructions:

Lay your duvet flat out across the bed Turn your duvet cover inside out and then put your arms into it and reach for the two furthest corners of the cover away from the fastenings. Still wearing the duvet cover over your arms with your hands holding the two corners, reach down to the duvet laid flat on the bed and grab the two closest corners of the duvet to you. Then lift your arms up and shake the duvet cover down over the top of the rest of the duvet. Flip the duvet and hold the end with the opening by the corners to give it a final shake to spread the duvet evenly throughout the cover.

Easiest way to put on a duvet cover

The roll

Average time: 3 minutes and 2 seconds

This method of putting on a duvet cover takes quite a bit longer than our fastest method but it does take the least effort.

All of our testers agreed this method was the least strenuous and most couldn't believe this method was going to work until they tried it.

Instructions:

Lay your inside-out duvet across the mattress with the cover's opening furthest away from you. Then lay the duvet on top of the cover, being careful to line up the corners. Starting at the closed end of the duvet cover, begin to roll the duvet and cover together. Think like a swiss roll. Once fully rolled up, fold the duvet cover opening over the top of the roll and fasten. You should have something that looks like a duvet sausage. Then you simply unroll your duvet and shake until the cover is spread out evenly. Like we said, it sounds like it shouldn't work. But it does.

Other methods we tried

All-in

Average time: 1 minute and 57 seconds

This method is somewhat chaoticand brutish and simple in its approach.

It's not the fastest or the easiest method, but it does appear to be the most straightforward way of getting the job done.

However, once the duvet is stuffed into the cover, it can be slightly laborious to unfold and ensure it's spread evenly and flat.

Instructions:

Lay the empty duvet cover right side out across the bed. Put the entire duvet into the duvet cover. Match each corner of the duvet to a corner within the duvet cover. Shake to evenly spread out.

The ghost

Average time: 1 minute and 47 seconds

Works similarly to the inside out method, but with this one, you cover your whole body, making it difficult to see what you're doing.

While, on average, it didn't take too much longer than our fastest method it's a little bit harder, so isn't our top recommendation.

Instructions:

Lay the duvet flat across your bed. Turn the duvet cover inside out and then put it on over your head and body. Reach up to find the corners within the duvet cover. Find the corners of the duvet through the duvet cover and pull the duvet towards you. Shake the duvet cover with the duvet inside to get the cover off you and spread it out evenly over the duvet.

How we tested

