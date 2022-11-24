Where’s hot in December?

If the UK’s winter chill is beginning to bite, these six destinations are sure to give you a pre-Christmas glow.

While most of northern Europe is cold at this time of year, you can still find sunshine and comfortable highs of 21℃ in the Canary Islands. Or journey to mystical Marrakech with its Berber city walls and traditional souks. The Greek islands, too, remain pleasant in December.

To really turn up the heat, you’ll need to venture further afield. Perhaps some sun and salsa dancing in Puerto Rico? A history tour in Havana? It’ll cost less than you think, according to our research. And the sun’s rays are plentiful Down Under as the Australian summer gets into full swing.

Read on to get inspired.

Short-haul destinations for hot weather in December

Lanzarote, Spain

Average maximum temperature: 21 ℃

Not only is Lanzarote one of the warmest places in Spain in December, it’s also one of the best-value Spanish islands, according to Which? members. You’ll see your euros stretch further here when buying that morning café con leche or a round of beers - all the more important when Christmas shopping is competing with your holiday budget.

For outdoor types, Lanzarote’s coastline is fringed with sandy beaches - while its hinterland is characterised by national parks and the red lava fields of the Montañas del Fuego (mountains of fire) on the west side. You can also expect plenty of festive cheer in Puerto del Carmen and other big towns, where the locals are gearing up for Christmas with festive markets.

Travel to Spain is hassle-free now that all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. For more information, read our guide on travel to the Canary Islands.

Find a Lanzarote holiday with a Which? recommended provider: Hays , Kuoni , Jet2 , Saga , Trailfinders

Kos, Greece

Average maximum temperature: 16℃

Rated highly by Which? members for its beaches, restaurants and bars, as well as value for money, Kos is one of the best Greek islands to visit. While it’s a bit chilly for sunbathing in December, you won’t want to skip the beaches entirely. Trade your flip-flops for trainers and hike or bike along the coast; winding through olive groves, vineyards and evergreen forests before grabbing a spot of lunch at a hilltop taverna.

While many of the summer resorts such as Kardamena will be quiet - some perhaps even closed - during the winter months, the coastal capital, Kos Town, remains lively and is brimming with ancient relics. Marvel at the magnificently preserved Roman Odeon amphitheatre, see where Hippocrates (an early pioneer of medicine) is said to have taught his students and learn about ancient healing techniques at the Asklipieio Kos temple. You’ll have a number of beaches on your doorstep and a charming old town with cafés and independent shops housed inside Byzantine buildings. To the south of Kos Town is Therma Beach, where you can soak in thermal hot springs while gazing out to sea.

Greece is restriction-free for UK travellers, regardless of vaccination status. Read our full guide to travelling to Greece here.

Find a Kos holiday with a Which? recommended provider: Hays , Kuoni , Jet2 , Trailfinders

Marrakech, Morocco

Average maximum temperature: 19℃

You don’t have to fly far to experience a vastly different culture, in Morocco. Navigating Marrakech’s narrow streets would be unbearable for many in the sticky summer highs of 36℃, but December offers enough heat to thaw out from the UK’s winter frost without being overbearing.

Most travellers will make a beeline for the Medina - and for good reason. This walled town is a bustling maze of souks, street food vendors, traditional dancers and even snake charmers. While filling your arms with spices and trinkets, you’ll likely hear the call to prayer from 12th-century Koutoubia, the city’s largest Mosque. Non-muslims aren’t allowed inside, but it's worth getting a close-up of its intricate exterior and wandering its leafy gardens. Other top sights include the 15th-century Badi Palace, the Yves Saint Laurent Museum and Le Jardin Secret - a garden complex of traditional Islamic architecture and a tower with views of the city and Atlas Mountains.

All UK travellers to Morocco will need to download, print and sign a passenger health form to take with them, but you no longer have to prove your vaccination status or take a pre-departure test. Be aware that random Covid testing is in operation at Moroccan airports and you could be asked to self-isolate in your accommodation if you test positive. Find out more on gov.uk .

Find a Marrakech holiday with a Which? recommended provider: Saga , Trailfinders

Long-haul destinations for hot weather in December

Cuba

Average maximum temperature: 27℃

Cuba’s semi-closed economy makes it the best-value Caribbean island, according to our research, with bargain family-run guesthouses and eateries. A three-course meal in one of the country’s new private restaurants will set you back around £20. Visit in December and you’ll be greeted with a balmy 27℃ on average.

At 750 miles from tip to tip, Cuba has plenty to explore. Havana is understandably at the top of most people’s wish list with its vibrant 1920s buildings, the classic 1950s Cadillacs driving alongside the Malécon (promenade) and corner bars spilling out onto the streets. In need of a hammock and mojito? Havana has plenty of good beach resorts too, including Playa del Este, Jibacoa and the stunning Varadero peninsula.

There’s no need to show your vaccination pass or take a pre-departure test to enter Cuba, just complete an online health declaration form before you travel. See gov.uk for more information on Cuba’s entry requirements.

Cuba and entering the USA: If you plan on going to the USA after visiting Cuba, you may need a visa. That’s because in January 2021, Cuba was put back on the USA’s list of state sponsors of terrorism. Usually, UK travellers can enter the USA visa-free by applying online for a waiver through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). If you’ve visited Cuba recently, you may not be eligible for this, but it doesn’t mean you can’t visit the USA. You should consult gov.uk and the US Department of State for more information on what paperwork you will need.

Find a Cuba holiday with a Which? recommended provider: Hays , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Puerto Rico

Average maximum temperature: 28℃

Another one of our best-value Caribbean islands, Puerto Rico is world renowned for its salsa dancing.

Enjoy it in the island’s Spanish-flavoured capital, San Juan, where the historic quarter offers late-night dancing and cabaret with the full big band salsa experience. If all that shimmying tires you out, recharge your batteries on one of the glorious beaches in Culebra or Vieques. Simply sink into the warm sand with a rum in hand or explore the reefs with some snorkelling.

Entry requirements to Puerto Rico are the same as the USA’s; only fully vaccinated travellers and those under 17 can enter Puerto Rico. For more information on Puerto Ricos’ entry requirements, including travel visas, visit gov.uk .

Perth, Australia

Average maximum temperature: 28℃

There’s a reason Australians favour a beach barbecue over the roast turkey on 25 December - it’s the height of summer. Whether you’re spending the big day Down Under or visiting just before, Western Australia’s buzzing capital has plenty to see and do.

Shake off the jet lag with some R&R on Cottesloe Beach, Perth’s most popular beach, where you can snooze on the white sand or try your hand at surfing. Once you’re on Aussie time, Fremantle to the south west of the city is a day trip in itself. Top sights include the 19th-century jail, where British convicts were sent, its Victorian marketplace and historic harbour. In Perth itself, there’s the cosmopolitan Elizabeth Quay for shopping and eating, the Botanical Gardens and Hillarys Boat Harbour.

Brits can now enter Australia without showing proof of vaccination or taking a test. Restrictions can differ between states: Western Australia doesn’t currently have any Covid entry requirements, however you should check for updates with the Western Australian government as well as the Australian Department of Home Affairs up until departure.

Find a Perth holiday with a Which? recommended provider: Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders